(GQ)   Best Korea vs. Dat Azz   (gq.com) divider line
29
    More: Amusing, Kim Jong-il, North Korea, Hairstyle, Skinny jeans, Kim Il-sung, skinny-jean innovator Mike Amiri, Roman emperor Tiberius, Ruthann Robson  
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They make him look fat?
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'll be in my bunk.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until he sees yoga pants.
 
6655321
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody who does not have a KJU haircut must bury their head in the ground.

PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I no longer care what tfa is about...
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude, if your fashion vibe is "Lesbian Standup Comic" then maybe dont run around dishing out sartorial advice.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't the only jeans most North Koreans can wear skinny?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
If all they have to eat is tree bark and soil aren't all jeans skinny ones?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
2,000 years long. The Roman emperor Tiberius, for example, decreed that men couldn't wear silk because it was too soft and only suitable for women.

History has long struggled with the event of staring at a bicyclists ass and getting upset that it belongs to a dude.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Turd cutter thread?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
/dat bulge
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What happened to this guy being dead?
 
NobleHam
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ajgeek: What happened to this guy being dead?


He got better.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That little fat f*ck can't fit in skinny jeans, so it's no surprise he doesn't like them.
 
jdlenke [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NobleHam: ajgeek: What happened to this guy being dead?

He got better.


He wouldn't get on the cart
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

I see where the world's supply of JNCOs went.
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
When the author puts the words "mullet" and "decadent" in the same sentence...
 
Eravior
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NobleHam: ajgeek: What happened to this guy being dead?

He got better.


Or they watched the movie Dave.
 
6655321
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Dude, if your fashion vibe is "Lesbian Standup Comic" then maybe dont run around dishing out sartorial advice.

KJU wants to take over the Ellen DeGeneres show.  If you think Ellen ran a difficult workplace, wait til KJU takes control.

 
Juc
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He's still alive?
 
STFU_SNAFU_
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Skinny Jeans on dudes are stupid and uncomfortable. There is nowhere to stow your stuff either. Going to have to "back" the Un on this one.

/look great on some of the ladies.
 
bughunter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Now this is a thread I can get behind.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Vaguely related:


neongoats
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Denim is a part of the "decadent influence of capitalism" ?? You mean the fabric beloved of every country in the world to the point where you could literally call it "The people's fabric"

So what kind of textiles does North Korea produce natively - dirt and feces stained burlap? Tunics made of hundreds of sewn together rodent hides?
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
'Ma Boy' (Mirrored Dance Practice) | Sistar19 [씨스타19]
Youtube wJBaDD2L2cg

...it's Worst Korea, but it's probably relevant.  Probably.

brilett
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

STFU_SNAFU_: Skinny Jeans on dudes are stupid and uncomfortable. There is nowhere to stow your stuff either. Going to have to "back" the Un on this one.

/look great on some of the ladies.


Sure - they suck for some guys.
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

brilett: STFU_SNAFU_: Skinny Jeans on dudes are stupid and uncomfortable. There is nowhere to stow your stuff either. Going to have to "back" the Un on this one.

/look great on some of the ladies.

Sure - they suck for some guys.


Fun fact: that zipper caused a lot of skips in records. Albums with irregular surfaces were cool but also kinda dumb.
 
