(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Homeowner distracted by 'fence inspector' while another man enters home. Police didn't set up a picket line to catch them, so there won't be any chain gangs splitting rails anytime soon   (wfla.com) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: [frinkiac.com image 480x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


Get the lights.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sarasota.  How slow does the roper in that con need to walk in order to lure the old man to the back yard.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it important to publicize the fact that the guy's neighbors are out of town?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
All these con inspections make it tough on us legitimate FBIs.

I understand the scepticism, but I have a job to do.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: All these con inspections make it tough on us legitimate FBIs.

I understand the scepticism, but I have a job to do.


Some of us have a job to do.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's why I'm glad I have the Ring. I'll talk to them through that. No need for me to follow you around. If you are on my property, the cameras will tell me anyways.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just wanted to say I'm here.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wonder where they'll fence heir ill-gotten gains.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: [frinkiac.com image 480x360]


I can't believe that worked!
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Something similar happened to elderly neighbors where I live. A guy with a clipboard and hard-hat knocked on the door to say he had to check something out in the backyard. While they were out, the accomplice robbed the house and cleaned them out of jewelry.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A release from SPD says the men told the homeowners they needed to leave immediately for another job and left in a white Chevy Tahoe with an Uber sign.

Harlan and Marlon wanted for questioning.
 
HawkEyes
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just for future reference, are there any places where "fence inspector" is actually a real thing or is that always a fake job title?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
All kinds of vermin make a living, preying on the elderly.  Copper Fit, My Pillow, Kars for Kids, basically any Fox News advertiser.  Car dealers, landscapers, basically half the businesses in Florida...
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In a sane world, it should be easy to immediately identify this as a scam.

"A fence inspector. That's preposterous".

But in world with HOAs...
 
