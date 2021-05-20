 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   11-year-old avoided abduction and threw blue slime at attacker "to mark him" based on watching Law & Order SVU. Lazy dads everywhere rejoice in knowing that letting your kids watch inappropriate TV shows can really pay off. Suck it, moms   (cnn.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clever girl.  Odds on the pedo's connection to Gaetz?
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Street smarts!
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Flashfyr3
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If they sucked it they wouldn't be moms, subby.
 
Lyger
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I marked the pedophile with this here slime that I keep for just such an occasion. Now I've thrown him off his rhythm.

\John Mulaney
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Happened on the first day that mom didn't walk her to the bus stop, or whatevs, after same suspect had approached daughter days earlier.

As a parent, this is pants-shiattingly-frightening.
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Lyger: I marked the pedophile with this here slime that I keep for just such an occasion. Now I've thrown him off his rhythm.

\John Mulaney


Throw the money clip kid!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You Can't Do That on TV did that on TV way before CSI was invented. Slime the bastids!
 
Bruscar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FTA: Asked how she felt after her narrow escape, Alyssa said, "mostly proud of myself," and said she believed "SVU" Detective Olivia Benson would probably tell her, "You're brave and good job!"

I'm grateful Alyssa is safe. I hope someone informs Mariska Hargitay of this incident. It would probably mean a lot to her.
 
dothemath
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Announcer 1: "Looks like he had a solid two hand carry going, Gene. Hard to tell from this angle what made him lose that grip."

Announcer 2 : "Terry, I believe the kid may have bit his arm which is just unfortunate. He had good speed coming out of the vehicle and all but had her in the back seat when he broke off the attempt."

Announcer 1: "Gene, I think he's probably going to kick himself when he watches the playback and sees just how close he got to bagging that kid."
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm getting my toddler a handgun for Christmas to prevent this exact sort of thing.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Embden.Meyerhof: after same suspect had approached daughter days earlier.

As a parent, this is pants-shiattingly-frightening.


Yup.  My local news reported the perp scoped out the bus stop two weeks prior....

we was already a convicted child sex offender too...

this time, I hope he gets jail/prison for life. None of this parole crap or ankle monitors, etc...
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And where might I find these moms that suck?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: I'm getting my toddler a handgun for Christmas to prevent this exact sort of thing.


May i suggest getting the Sig Sauer p365?  It's small and will fit very comfortably in your toddler's hands.
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Lazy dads everywhere rejoice in knowing that letting your kids watch inappropriate TV shows can really pay off Suck it moms.


LOL. We got our daughter hooked on cop shows when she was probably too young to be watching them. She just graduated with a degree in Forensic Science and wants to work in a crime lab.
 
Monkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

steklo: Embden.Meyerhof: after same suspect had approached daughter days earlier.

As a parent, this is pants-shiattingly-frightening.

Yup.  My local news reported the perp scoped out the bus stop two weeks prior....

we was already a convicted child sex offender too...

this time, I hope he gets jail/prison for life. None of this parole crap or ankle monitors, etc...


You both were?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Clever girl.  Odds on the pedo's connection to Gaetz?


Girl does something great....how can I make this political?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Flashfyr3: If they sucked it they wouldn't be moms, subby.


Every time I got handed prenatal vitamins, and looked at their size, I told my obstetrician, "Doctor, if I could swallow anything this big, I wouldn't have gotten pregnant!"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ifky: And where might I find these moms that suck?


hopefully on their knees....


/i'm here every day, tip your waitress and try the veal....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Cut his nuts off
 
Okieboy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
She's probably heard the line 'Anal Contusions' then.

Might not be the best thing for an 11 year old to be hearing.

/thanks Ice Cube
//thanks John Mulaney
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Monkey: You both were?


"HE"

I'm worjkig here withh a bad keuboard
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Video is terrifying. Story is terrifying, and I don't even have kids. farker was like a shark, circling around her and stalking her until mom didn't walk her anymore.

Hope he gets what's coming to him.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Cut his nuts off


no, he'll still have hands and head.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Saw this somewhere yesterday. Smart girl, glad she got away.
Wish they all did.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
First day mom hasn't walked with her and this guy is there? He's been waiting and watching every day. Bond should have been withheld.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's nice when there's a GOOD ending to a kid toucher story.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jaws_Victim: Hope he gets what's coming to him.


He already did get was coming to him the first time he was caught, arrested and paroled.

lets hope this time it sticks....

.
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Okieboy: She's probably heard the line 'Anal Contusions' then.

Might not be the best thing for an 11 year old to be hearing.

/thanks Ice Cube
//thanks John Mulaney


Ice T.
 
1funguy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

steklo: Earthworm Jim Jones: I'm getting my toddler a handgun for Christmas to prevent this exact sort of thing.

May i suggest getting the Sig Sauer p365?  It's small and will fit very comfortably in your toddler's hands.


So hard to get that out of a backpack. Butterfly knife hair berets more deplorable.

/ Brachial artery exposure begging for it
// reaching exposes it
/// dead before cops are called
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Bond should have been withheld.


WHAT?!   You've got to be kidding me...what the fark is wrong with our justice system?

One tries to kidnap a child, and they are permitted bond?

Whatever drugs this judge is on, I want some too.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Psychopusher: Clever girl.  Odds on the pedo's connection to Gaetz?

Girl does something great....how can I make this political?


It was meant as a joke.  Pedo ... Florida ... it fit.

Not to diminish the girl's bravery and cleverness.  If I were that girl's parent I'd be torn between shiatting my pants (especially as it was the first day her mom didn't drop her off at the bus stop) and bursting with pride at her quick thinking.

I'm seeing a proud shoutout from Mariska Hargitay in her immediate future.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I read way too far into that article wondering what a "blue smile" was.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Clever girl.  Odds on the pedo's connection to Gaetz?


Depends on what you mean by connection.  If we're doing six-degrees-of-Jeffrey Epstein, probably pretty high.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Mariska Hargitay has given her a shout out.

https://www.today.com/popculture/mari​s​ka-hargitay-responds-girl-who-used-tip​-svu-fight-kidnapper-t219064
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dothemath: Okieboy: She's probably heard the line 'Anal Contusions' then.

Might not be the best thing for an 11 year old to be hearing.

/thanks Ice Cube
//thanks John Mulaney

Ice T.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ifky: And where might I find these moms that suck?


I dunno.  Maybe try googling for that and post the results here.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Russ1642: First day mom hasn't walked with her and this guy is there? He's been waiting and watching every day. Bond should have been withheld.


Odds are he has nowhere near the resources to cover a $1.5 million bond. But yeah, even that should have been withheld.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Okieboy: She's probably heard the line 'Anal Contusions' then.

Might not be the best thing for an 11 year old to be hearing.

/thanks Ice Cube
//thanks John Mulaney


"Yo, looks like the perpetrator had blue slime in his ear canal...."
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Psychopusher: Clever girl.  Odds on the pedo's connection to Gaetz?

Girl does something great....how can I make this political?


How can someone with the name sir Digby chicken Caesar not have a sense of humor? I get it; you're sick of hearing about politics altogether. I think most of us are. But you got to admit that Matt Gaetz has the face for humor.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Persnickety: I dunno.  Maybe try googling for that and post the results here.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: Lazy dads everywhere rejoice in knowing that letting your kids watch inappropriate TV shows can really pay off Suck it moms.


LOL. We got our daughter hooked on cop shows when she was probably too young to be watching them. She just graduated with a degree in Forensic Science and wants to work in a crime lab.


Complete with Goth look, tattoos, and faux Big Glup?

/seriously, congrats
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: But you got to admit that Matt Gaetz has the face for humor.


how quickly we forget.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Embden.Meyerhof: Happened on the first day that mom didn't walk her to the bus stop, or whatevs, after same suspect had approached daughter days earlier.

As a parent, this is pants-shiattingly-frightening.


Yeah.  Just a couple days ago, I took my 9 year old daughter to the park, and on the way there she actually brought up the subject of what she'd do if a kidnapper tried to grab her.  She said she'd yell and kick and scream and punch and bite and be as awful as she could figure out how to be, so that he wouldn't want to take her and other people would come help.   I told her that was right, but that nobody was going to try and take her so she didn't need to be nervous about it.

I also told her that if someone did try and take her, and they picked her up over their shoulder or she otherwise had her hands free, she should simultaneously bite whatever piece of the guy was closest and try and jam her thumbs into his eyes as hard as she could.  Most guys are gonna cut and run if you blind them, and it's hard to simultaneously try to carry a writhing 9 year old who is biting you and also protect your face.
 
Huggermugger [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Holy shiat.  In my day they mostly tried to lure us, but this was military-grade attack.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The5thElement: Mariska Hargitay has given her a shout out.

https://www.today.com/popculture/maris​ka-hargitay-responds-girl-who-used-tip​-svu-fight-kidnapper-t219064


Okay, I didn't mean that immediate -- but cool!  I was really hoping to see that happen; she deserves it and then some.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Bright kid. Figured out this guy was a problem and did the smart things. She didn't say it, but I'll bet she had spotted him during the times Mom had walked her to the bus stop and stayed more or less aware of her surroundings.
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Gin Buddy: Lazy dads everywhere rejoice in knowing that letting your kids watch inappropriate TV shows can really pay off Suck it moms.


LOL. We got our daughter hooked on cop shows when she was probably too young to be watching them. She just graduated with a degree in Forensic Science and wants to work in a crime lab.

Complete with Goth look, tattoos, and faux Big Glup?

/seriously, congrats



No, but Abby is why she started watching NCIS and is probably still her favorite TV character. She even has her own farting hippo.
 
