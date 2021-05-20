 Skip to content
(NBC DFW)   Don't know the difference between a Dodge Charger and a Dodge Challenger? Have trouble distinguishing grey from black? You just might murder the wrong person   (nbcdfw.com) divider line
    More: Stupid, Dodge Challenger, Dodge, Dodge Charger, Joe Argueta, United States, Sheriff, Coroner, Harris County Sheriff's Office  
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Story specifics aside, I have always felt like both of these vehicles should be considered Probable Cause at all times.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putting Dodge owners out of their misery? You are doing god's work, murder family.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Seems like a tragic case of mistaken identity ..."

Seems like a clear case of first degree murder.
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
As a Houston resident its hard to muster much sympathy for anyone who drives one of those cars.

I mean, yes, murder should be mostly illegal.

Still though.
 
ifky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You won't be after the next episode of....
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

edmo: "Seems like a tragic case of mistaken identity ..."

Seems like a clear case of first degree murder.


Seems like another death that would not have occurred if our populace wasn't armed to the teeth.
 
Cheron
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ask yourself, if the police had stopped the wrong model, wrong color car and shot the driver when he tried to escape use the car as a weapon would this be a case of paid vacation?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They are both equally stupid cars. Not a thing about them makes any sense.

Shame about the murdered dude, of course.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Cops cant seem to now the difference between car models or even colors when they are looking for someone.

Police Officers Who Shot at Two Innocent Women 103 Times Won't Be Fired

The eight Los Angeles police officers who shot at two women over 100 times will not lose their jobs. They won't even be suspended. They'll just get some additional training.
They'll need it, since the shooting happened at the height of the manhunt for cop-killer Christopher Dorner, when police mistook two women delivering newspapers in a blue Toyota Tacoma pickup truck for one man hellbent on revenge in a charcoal Nissan Titan pickup truck and shot at them 103 times.

Classic Murica. Pigs act like psychopaths and theres zero consequences.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A whole Hispanic family, using guns, standing their ground and committing murder to deal with some property damage. And farking republicans claim Hispanics aren't assimilating into the culture.
 
Armyrec1
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

edmo: "Seems like a tragic case of mistaken identity ..."

Seems like a clear case of first degree murder.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Putting Dodge owners out of their misery? You are doing god's work, murder family.


This
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

edmo: "Seems like a tragic case of mistaken identity ..."

Seems like a clear case of first degree murder.


Yeah, I don't think that the mistake on which to focus was "oops, wrong victim," but was, instead, "oops, decided to murder someone instead of calling the cops about minor property damage."

It's bizarre reading the article, as if the beating and shooting of someone for vandalism or property damage was without question, provided you managed to corral, terrorize, beat, and shoot the right person.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Putting Dodge owners out of their misery? You are doing god's work, murder family.


Dodge as a company should be put out of its misery.  The only thing keeping them afloat is their willingness to shoehorn huge supercharged V8s in these really old platforms. (since 2005 I think).
 
noitsnot
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: fragMasterFlash: Putting Dodge owners out of their misery? You are doing god's work, murder family.

Dodge as a company should be put out of its misery.  The only thing keeping them afloat is their willingness to shoehorn huge supercharged V8s in these really old platforms. (since 2005 I think).


They have that government contract where recruiters give them out as enlistment bonuses tho.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

noitsnot: PaceyWhitter: fragMasterFlash: Putting Dodge owners out of their misery? You are doing god's work, murder family.

Dodge as a company should be put out of its misery.  The only thing keeping them afloat is their willingness to shoehorn huge supercharged V8s in these really old platforms. (since 2005 I think).

They have that government contract where recruiters give them out as enlistment bonuses tho.


(Maybe not give as much as help sign recruits up for crippling financing)
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You are stupid

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hausman007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

noitsnot: noitsnot: PaceyWhitter: fragMasterFlash: Putting Dodge owners out of their misery? You are doing god's work, murder family.

Dodge as a company should be put out of its misery.  The only thing keeping them afloat is their willingness to shoehorn huge supercharged V8s in these really old platforms. (since 2005 I think).

They have that government contract where recruiters give them out as enlistment bonuses tho.

(Maybe not give as much as help sign recruits up for crippling financing)


Its less a government contract and more that some recruits dont want the Mustang at 24% APR, so they go to the only other muscle car available and pick up a Challenger at 24%. (See also lifted full-size pickups)
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: fragMasterFlash: Putting Dodge owners out of their misery? You are doing god's work, murder family.

Dodge as a company should be put out of its misery.  The only thing keeping them afloat is their willingness to shoehorn huge supercharged V8s in these really old platforms. (since 2005 I think).


All right people, listen up. The automobile did not shoot anybody. It did not wield a baseball bat, it did not curse and scream, it just drove into a tree. Let's just give the poor car a break, which, if it had done, it wouldn't have run into the tree.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Putting Dodge owners out of their misery? You are doing god's work, murder family.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Seems like a tragic case of mistaken identity," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted on Wednesday.

Texas should enact a new Murder ID law, so these tragedies won't happen.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Another misunderstanding?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Put that family in a Dodge Charger and drive them off a cliff while shooting at them as they go over.

Poor guy.
 
skers69
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Glad you all find this funny.  You all suck at being a human being.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

edmo: "Seems like a tragic case of mistaken identity ..."

Seems like a clear case of first degree murder.


I wonder how many other people they've killed if this is how they react to vandalism.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This article teaches the importance of having a plan around collecting and disposing of a body.
 
