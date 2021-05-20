 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Woman practices 'self care' in the back seat of a car at a dealership in Minnesota. It takes the cops an hour to coax her out of the vehicle. Gotta read the article to find out why we went with the Florida tag   (msn.com) divider line
58
    More: Florida, Automobile, 35-year-old Jennifer Weber, run of her information, local car dealership, self-care, four-door Chevy Silverado, Police, parking lot  
•       •       •

2100 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 May 2021 at 11:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



58 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "heart" wants what the "heart" wants... nudge, nudge. Know what I mean.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police in Mankato, Minnesota were called to a local car dealership after receiving reports of a woman behaving crudely while parked in the parking lot.


Judgemental.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, you're gonna want that Tru-Coat now.

/10,000 lakes
//1 man in a boat
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why couldn't THIS article have pics?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, even she couldn't find her G-spot.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#clambake
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine the smell
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: Why couldn't THIS article have pics?


Fark user imageView Full Size



sometimes it's easier to just imagine what they look like. I would imagine back seat car girl to look like this.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: Why couldn't THIS article have pics?


Maybe because a meth head jilling off probably looks like Gallagher punching an Arby's roast beef sandwich?
 
yms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nyan9mm: Imagine the smell


Yes.... Go on.....
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nyan9mm: Imagine the smell


its one of my favorite smells.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: Why couldn't THIS article have pics?


thesmokinggun.comView Full Size
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida? I guess she was feeling warm and wet.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: arrogantbastich: Why couldn't THIS article have pics?

[Fark user image 337x389]


sometimes it's easier to just imagine what they look like. I would imagine back seat car girl to look like this.


Yeah I umm.... I think it took an hour to get her out because the cops were like "I'm not going in there. YOU go in there."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops willing to 'coax' someone out of a vehicle = white woman

Cops spend an hour waiting while she masturbates = they're recording video for their supervisors
 
ViebrS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighZoolander: Cops willing to 'coax' someone out of a vehicle = white woman

Cops spend an hour waiting while she masturbates = they're recording video for their supervisors


I mean.... they're required by law to have those bodycams on....
 
kcfarker [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the cops tried really, really hard to coax her out of the car.  Bet there's even pictures of said event to uh, provide "evidence".  Yeah.  Evidence.

(Cop in a whispering, yet forceful voice) "Seriously ma'am.  Get out of the car."

(2nd Cop under his breath) "Ma'am, stop resisting and put your pants on."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
appliancide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Butthole Surfers - "Moving to Florida"
Youtube CFbdYRVGzR4
 
Cubs300
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your penis says "why are there no pictures?".  Your brain says "you know exactly why there are no pictures".  And then you see the pictures and your brain says "see?  Happy now?"  And your penis shakes its tiny fist and says "I'll get you next time, Gadget.  Next time".
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yms: nyan9mm: Imagine the smell

Yes.... Go on.....


letting all the stank out.wmv
Youtube SVmM6gi18gY
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: See, even she couldn't find her G-spot.


I found it
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

unchellmatt: steklo: arrogantbastich: Why couldn't THIS article have pics?

[Fark user image 337x389]


sometimes it's easier to just imagine what they look like. I would imagine back seat car girl to look like this.

Yeah I umm.... I think it took an hour to get her out because the cops were like "I'm not going in there. YOU go in there."

[Fark user image 464x320]


ok now she looks cooler...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: arrogantbastich: Why couldn't THIS article have pics?


Fark user imageView Full Size


That's what *sad trombone noise* would look like if it were a person.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LiberalConservative: steklo: See, even she couldn't find her G-spot.

I found it


dumpaday.comView Full Size
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In fact, it took about an hour to coax Weber out of the truck, and the whole time she refused to stop touching herself."

Stop touching yourself! Stop touching yourself!

/Fitting for the back seat of a car, but that was usually during road trips.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was this song playing on the radio at the time?

Divinyls - I Touch Myself (Official Music Video)
Youtube wv-34w8kGPM
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could tell it was a white woman because otherwise, the cops would've severely beaten and/or killed her, set the car on fire, and killed at least one nearby dog.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: arrogantbastich: Why couldn't THIS article have pics?

[Fark user image 337x389]


sometimes it's easier to just imagine what they look like. I would imagine back seat car girl to look like this.


Why do you have a Weird Al picture there?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This would be an unremarkable story if she were a cat.  Except for the talking part.  That would be amazing.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: ArcadianRefugee: arrogantbastich: Why couldn't THIS article have pics?

[Fark user image image 464x320]

That's what *sad trombone noise* would look like if it were a person.


This is an example of Faces of Mehhhh.
 
Zik-Zak [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

steklo: unchellmatt: steklo: arrogantbastich: Why couldn't THIS article have pics?

[Fark user image 337x389]


sometimes it's easier to just imagine what they look like. I would imagine back seat car girl to look like this.

Yeah I umm.... I think it took an hour to get her out because the cops were like "I'm not going in there. YOU go in there."

[Fark user image 464x320]

ok now she looks cooler...


[Fark user image 540x339]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: arrogantbastich: Why couldn't THIS article have pics?

[thesmokinggun.com image 464x320]


That's a rough 55.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

olrasputin: I could tell it was a white woman because otherwise, the cops would've severely beaten and/or killed her, set the car on fire, and killed at least one nearby dog.


see, i would've thought one of the cops would go in, and "help her out" in her time of distress.

"hey lady, no need to masturbate, I can help...(unzips pants and wah wah guitar music swells up) here, slide over let me in..."
 
tnpir
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

steklo: arrogantbastich: Why couldn't THIS article have pics?

[Fark user image 337x389]


sometimes it's easier to just imagine what they look like. I would imagine back seat car girl to look like this.


You son of a biatch.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kwirlkarphys
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
you'd think she'd want to make her facebook profile private after this.....
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

kwirlkarphys: you'd think she'd want to make her facebook profile private after this.....


What?  No way...this was a perfect way to find a man....

trust me...there is a man out there who wants her.

she'll find him.
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: This would be an unremarkable story if she were a cat.  Except for the talking part.  That would be amazing.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
DNRTFA
Highly recommended for lolz
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Eegah: BitwiseShift: This would be an unremarkable story if she were a cat.  Except for the talking part.  That would be amazing.

[Fark user image 616x802]


Kristine DeBell and they don't even list Alice in wonderland: An X-Rated Musical Fantasy as a credit?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: arrogantbastich: Why couldn't THIS article have pics?

[thesmokinggun.com image 464x320]


Minnesota hot?
 
v2micca
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Kind of feels unfair to pin this one on Florida.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I AM DISAPPOINT
The Great Masturbating Bear Escape - 2/17/09
Youtube R1f_yiubteM
 
olrasputin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

v2micca: Kind of feels unfair to pin this one on Florida.


Yeah, but you know how these things go: for every woman masturbating in the back of a car on a dealership lot that's unjustly pinned on Florida, at least 10 more that should be pinned on Florida are never caught.
 
Okieboy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I do that in the front seat, while driving with my knees - is that wrong?

/cruise control helps
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
v2micca: Kind of feels unfair to pin this one on finger Florida.

FTFY
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Not clicking. But I'm guessing
meth...
booze,,,
both...

/or a live baby alligator used as a dildo
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

GrymRpr: I AM DISAPPOINT
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/R1f_yiub​teM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


A bear in his natural habitat... a Studebaker.
 
Displayed 50 of 58 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.