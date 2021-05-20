 Skip to content
(NBC Miami)   Aaaaaannnnd...here come the potential hurricanes   (nbcmiami.com) divider line
16
posted to Main » on 20 May 2021 at 12:35 PM



downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're excited in Louisiana!  Can we beat 2020?

dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There's usually a pre-season storm somewhere in the basin, and this isn't going anywhere near Florida, subby.

Don't let the hysteria start before it's warranted.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Whatever it takes to keep the gas prices through the roof.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: There's usually a pre-season storm somewhere in the basin, and this isn't going anywhere near Florida, subby.

Don't let the hysteria start before it's warranted.


it must too far north and east to affect the east coast.  look out ireland though
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
System Could Be Named Storm by Weekend, Not Expected to Impact South Florida

dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Houston: Come for the blizzards, stay for the hurricanes.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
June - Too Soon
July - Standby
September - Remember
October - It's over
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Potential subtropical storm.

A subtropical storm is not a hurricane.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is me being potentially concerned.
 
Braggi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You didn't see this many Hurricanes under Trump.  Why is Biden not protecting us from hurricanes.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What a "potential" hurricane may look like:

Resin33
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Potential subtropical storm.

A subtropical storm is not a hurricane.


Hurricanes start as tropical storms.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Potential hurricanes? You mean high school football players arrested for date rape?
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Resin33: SomeAmerican: Potential subtropical storm.  A subtropical storm is not a hurricane.

Hurricanes start as tropical storms.


Meaning this is projected to become a tropical storm at worst before dissipating.  It's not going to turn into a hurricane.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Underground home futures are soaring! *Billy Mays voice*
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ambitwistor: What a "potential" hurricane may look like:

God, I can't believe that wasn't a bigger deal.
 
