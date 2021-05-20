 Skip to content
(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   "I had to shoot him, he was coming at me with a banana"   (nbc-2.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yay violent toxic culture!!!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: [Fark user image 259x194]


Now, you eat the banana!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: [Fark user image 259x194]


If that hadn't been the very first, I'd've been disappoint.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Attempted murder, $12k bond. Great country we have here.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Then release the tiger?
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: OdradekRex: [Fark user image 259x194]

If that hadn't been the very first, I'd've been disappoint.


Would you gone after the person with a pointed stick if it hadn't been that image?
 
down-right-FP
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If we just allow people to attack us with bananas, pretty soon they'll be throwing banana peels in front of us everywhere we go. It's a slippery slope.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A green banana is a deadly mix of boomerang and pointy stick.
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Lewis was arrested and is facing charges for shooting a deadly missile into an occupied vehicle and criminal mischief.

Another white shooter having his non-shooting wrist slapped?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: [Fark user image 259x194]


An illustration of why satire so often closes on Saturday Night. No matter how hard you push the envelope, there are always greater fools.

In fact, the best thing to ever come out of the market is the Greater Fool Theory: no stock is valueless provided you can find a greater fool than you were to buy it.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I do not care for bananas in any way, shape or form.

I KNEW how much I loved my children, watching them enjoy their mashed 'nanners while I fought off the urge to vomit.

That said, I do think gunfire is a bit excessive.
 
jimjays
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What part of the banana was thrown? If it was the peel the truck could have slipped on it and caused a multi-vehicle accident, some of those vehicles falling off overpasses, some of them damaging gas lines causing explosions in high rise buildings, some of the debris flying to oil facilities and blowing them up. I can see that this guy thought things a matter of life and considerable death that shooting at the perpetrator was the answer.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wait - the police were able to arrest the guy just for that?
Oh man - the Florida Legislature needs to make a new "stand your ground and fire when ready" law, to protect people who are forced to shoot at people who have annoyed them, or questioned their manhood.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dothemath: [It was a drive by fruiting]


lolz. That is a seriously underappreciated Mrs. Doubtfire quote
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"He sends one of yours to the fruit stand, you send one of his to the morgue.  It's the Pinellas Park way."
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
La Peau d'ane. It's a French novel, but a great parable, worth studying.

The asses skin was created by the Devil to grant stupid people their heart's desire. But it shrinks everytime it is used, and faster if the wish is a big one. Whoever get stucks with the last scrap, is damned.

Logicians say that you should not accept such a treacherous gift at any price, but logicians do not play the market. They are seldom hustlers, who know the Greater Fool Theory and live by it. Devils on the other hand, don't need Greater Fools, because there is a limitless over-supply of scoundrels.

You can get La Peau d'Ane (The Ass' skin) on the web somewhere, for free, or maybe even a better price.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Peanut Butter Jelly Guy (Jermaine Fuller) in the banana suit was shot and killed by police.

/Perhaps related?
 
dbrunker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This man fell victim to bananas. Bananas, you see, emit a gas that is well documented to cause other fruit to go bad, which is most likely the cause of this man also going bad.

Never trust anyone who is holding a banana. It's probably too late for them already.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

down-right-FP: If we just allow people to attack us with bananas, pretty soon they'll be throwing banana peels in front of us everywhere we go. It's a slippery slope.


Which leads to watermelons and Durian fruit.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Missile?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dbrunker: [Fark user image 600x661]


When they say Florida has no culture, they are not using the word in the microbiologal sense. Stay out of untreated water if you don't want the brain-eating amoeba to get you.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: Missile?


I would still prefer to take my chances with a missile over people who throw Missels.

Or speak of them.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jimjays: What part of the banana was thrown? If it was the peel the truck could have slipped on it and caused a multi-vehicle accident, some of those vehicles falling off overpasses, some of them damaging gas lines causing explosions in high rise buildings, some of the debris flying to oil facilities and blowing them up. I can see that this guy thought things a matter of life and considerable death that shooting at the perpetrator was the answer.


Do you work for Netflix, perchance?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Been saying for years how nasty bananas are and that the world would be better off without them.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Maybe the radiation from the banana caused him to turn into a monster.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I consider myself a non-violent and reasonable person.  No criminal record nor any action deserving of one.

However, I honestly do believe there were a few driving incidents in my past that, had I had access to a handgun, I would have used it.

I've mellowed since and this would probably not apply today but it would definitely have been a temptation in the past.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: I do not care for bananas in any way, shape or form.

I KNEW how much I loved my children, watching them enjoy their mashed 'nanners while I fought off the urge to vomit.

That said, I do think gunfire is a bit excessive.


I know a few people who don't care for bananas but never met someone where it actually made them ill.  I kind of like bananas.  My favourite popsicle flavour is banana.
 
turboke
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sounds like he felt threatened. It's common with gun nuts.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Once again, we've given the dumbest people in the nation easy access to weapons, and they think they can shoot their way out of any situation they encounter.
 
Tavernknight
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: OdradekRex: [Fark user image 259x194]

If that hadn't been the very first, I'd've been disappoint.


Either that or Snake holding up somebody with a banana.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dbrunker: [Fark user image image 600x661]


I believe petri dishes have "culture" too. Both are equally repugnant.
 
