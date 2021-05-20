 Skip to content
The pope, sensing danger, inflates his cassock to appear larger and more dangerous to predators
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Flying Nun The Parachuting Pope
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That would make a great Photoshop contest.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Who hacked the bluetooth connection to his buttplug?
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Anybody with red shoes and a clear car is a pimp.
 
Mukster
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If the Pope were really dangerous to predators, there wouldn't be so many in the priest ranks.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He inflated his what?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
As is his habit.
 
baorao
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wild Vatican next on NatGeo.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When looking up the Frill Neck Lizard I just couldn't pass up a gif with Colin

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Inflated Cassock is the name of my Limp Bizkit cover band featuring Fred Durst
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I didn't know the Vatican had a subway system.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
smbc-comics.comView Full Size
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

baorao: [Fark user image 300x168]


Exactly
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fun fact: Much like American turkeys, wild pontiffs used to be able to fly for short distances. However, once they were domesticated and bred for high body mass and exuberant plumage, their cassock sleeves were no longer able to generate enough lift to get them airborne.

However, in pockets of the Italian countryside, you can still occasionally encounter more slender popes from the old lineage that are able to fly up into the trees for protection at night.
 
knobmaker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
HotY material, in my opinion.  Though to get the full effect, you have to look at TFA.

Attenborough's voice, of course.
 
cleek
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The Jesus Lizard - Mouth Breather (studio version)
Youtube JoxXKKQYJYQ
 
