(KCCI Des Moines)   Why does the Governor of Iowa hate kids under 12?   (kcci.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, High school, Iowa, school districts, Des Moines, Iowa, mask mandates, cities.The Iowa House, Education, school board members  
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
too old?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought everyone did.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans have been ordered to spread the virus.  They don't have the intelligence to question why.
 
shpritz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They hate everyone. Why should young children be exempt?
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because they won't put out?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also Iowa: But we DESERVE to have the first primary! Look how diverse and tolerant we are!
 
jfarkinB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because they aren't fetuses any more, duh.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: I thought everyone did.


As the parent of an almost 12 year old boy, I can attest...
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't this be a local school decision? Why do Rethuglicans want big gubbermint telling people what to do?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like Iowa is full of dumb girls.

I know where im going on vacation.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nurgle wills it!
 
gonegirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: I thought everyone did.


No, there's a couple of sweet spots. Small infants and kids aged 7-9 are frequently delightful to be around.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't bribe him?
 
cosmiquemuffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blood for the blood god.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How are we 15 months into this and we still have people who can't grasp that the point of the mask is primarily to protect OTHERS FROM YOU.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pro life indeed.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But they LOVE children under 0.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From what I can tell, Iowa is the "I Painted Crazy Political Gibberish On My House All By Myself" Capital of the World.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Angry boomers hate masks. Elementary-age kids really don't. I'm not saying it's good or bad to have a mask mandate, I'm just saying the great majority of kids really don't think it's a big deal to wear a mask.
 
BillTheCat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suspect this is because republicans don't want to have their snowflakes wearing masks during graduation ceremonies / pictures.  Many schools were planning on lifting the mandate in a week or so, after the end of the school year.  So the only difference between now and hen?  Graduation.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: Shouldn't this be a local school decision? Why do Rethuglicans want big gubbermint telling people what to do?


Big gubberment is the 1,000 different local governments coming up with 1,000 different rules.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The state of Iowa is putting parents back in control of their child's education and taking greater steps to protect the rights of all Iowans to make their own health care decisions," Reynolds said in a release.

Oh please. Parents are not losing control of their child's education when said child has to wear a mask at school. What a farking joke.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems odd now since we are near the phase we don't need masks anymore.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what I don't get about all this. I don't want my 4 year old to get COVID. I don't trust that everyone without a mask is vaccinated. fark him, I guess. I'll go back to sneaking groceries in the house and pretending we just don't have to go to the store anymore.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point I wish it would wipe out the human race.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
600,000+ deaths and now they want to kill kids. The "prolife" party in action.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The state of Iowa is putting parents back in control of their child's education and taking greater steps to protect the rights of all Iowans to make their own health care decisions," Reynolds said in a release. "I am proud to be a governor of a state that values personal responsibility and individual liberties. I want to thank the Iowa Legislature for their quick work in bringing this bill to my desk so that it can be signed into law.

Right on! Next we need to repeal drunk driving laws, and seatbelt laws for that matter. Responsible adults don't need to be told how much to drink and don't need to forced into restraints that limit their freedom. They can make judgments and assess risk just fine on their own, without any need for burdensome regulation. I look forward to the repeal of these examples of onerous government overreach.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't vote R
Don't pay taxes
Eat resources like schools and health care and free lunches like they're free resources.  An Army guy doesn't have a grenade to throw cause you pukes go to public school!
You tell them to pull up their bootstraps and they look at you and say "What's a bootstrap, grandpa?"
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: How are we 15 months into this and we still have people who can't grasp that the point of the mask is primarily to protect OTHERS FROM YOU.


Well if those others had a gun, they wouldn't need any more protection, now would they?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well let me check the political party of the governor.
(R)
What a shock!!
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: inglixthemad: Shouldn't this be a local school decision? Why do Rethuglicans want big gubbermint telling people what to do?

Big gubberment is the 1,000 different local governments coming up with 1,000 different rules.


B-b-but LOCAL IS BETTER HURR DERP!

/right up until it doesn't do what they want
//then big gubbermint is the bestest thing evar
///all slashies should arrive in threes
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: The state of Iowa is putting parents back in control of their child's education and taking greater steps to protect the rights of all Iowans to make their own health care decisions," Reynolds said in a release. "I am proud to be a governor of a state that values personal responsibility and individual liberties. I want to thank the Iowa Legislature for their quick work in bringing this bill to my desk so that it can be signed into law.

Right on! Next we need to repeal drunk driving laws, and seatbelt laws for that matter. Responsible adults don't need to be told how much to drink and don't need to forced into restraints that limit their freedom. They can make judgments and assess risk just fine on their own, without any need for burdensome regulation. I look forward to the repeal of these examples of onerous government overreach.


We need to make marijuana and abortion (and lots of other stuff) illegal, though.
Says the Party of Freedom.
 
Hyjamon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
masks are now part of the school dress code.

done.
 
zetar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iowa Governor Reynolds is desperately angling for the VP slot on the trump 2024 ticket.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If another pandemic happens within 10 years, when this one is still a fresh memory, humanity is dead. It will be an extinction event. I am seeing so many people, including politicians who run everything, saying "NEVER AGAIN!" like this was 9/11 or something. So many people who think everything we did do to try to limit covid was unnecessary and we should never ever consider lockdowns, closures, masks, social distancing, ever again. These late stage covid-times are freaking scary. These attitudes are insane. We have to rely on pure dumb luck that the next Pandemic will be at least 20 years out so the memory of all this fades and people are willing to accept medically prevalent mandates again.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: How are we 15 months into this and we still have people who can't grasp that the point of the mask is primarily to protect OTHERS FROM YOU.


They understand. Why do you think they're so pissy about it? There is no greater affront to a conservative than to tell them they aren't allowed to hurt you.
 
Valiente
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: too old?


I was going to suggest this, although it does make a nice change from Republicans hiring rent boys.
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you ever met a 12 year old?

Your question answers itself.

(but we probably shouldn't be killing them)
 
El Jefe Dynamo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the bill also ban dress codes? Phreedumb!
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're trying to solve climate change by reducing the number of people on the planet.  Salute these brave souls who are so intent on improving the world they're open to removing themselves from it.  Applaud their decision to improve the traffic flow and drop in the price of food their actions will result in.  Godspeed brave warriors (against) truth!

/Snorts more vaccine
 
eldoobie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why aren't these same freedom loving patriots fighting against "no shoes, no shirt, no service"  rules, or the laws that don't allow females to show nipple?
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I absolutely hate that this science based issue, has been turned into a political one.
 
ShankatsuForte
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Sounds like Iowa is full of dumb girls.

I know where im going on vacation.


We are but not in a fun way that you'd like, more in a "oh, how was I supposed to know shooting up was going to get me addicted!" I was in my hometown of Cedar Rapids a couple weekends ago and some hophead was banging on my room door at 3am asking if she could hold 20$.

I still live in Iowa and I'm beyond apologizing for the stupidity of the people and govt around here, moving as soon as me and the wife can afford it. The amusing thing is just about everybody hates her, but come time they'll reelect her until she dies or moves onto a higher office.
 
usernameguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: inglixthemad: Shouldn't this be a local school decision? Why do Rethuglicans want big gubbermint telling people what to do?

Big gubberment is the 1,000 different local governments coming up with 1,000 different rules.


A dictatorship run by Donald Trump is the smallest government of all.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thankfully, I have no kids to be condemned to a future Hell on Earth.  If my legislature and governor pulled this shiat, I would take my children out of school until they could be vaccinated, take family leave and home school them if they won't let my kids do remote learning.  This is farking insanity:  playing with children's lives for political theater.  FARKING INSANE!
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Republicans have been ordered to spread the virus.  They don't have the intelligence to question why.


It would appear so. I was at the front counter in CVS buying chocolate the other day. The clerk commented on the great discount I had with my rebate card. "Yep. You can't see it now with my mask but I've got a big smile." She went on a spiel about how a friend can't drink pineapple juice because she got a vaccine:  "Mark my words. People are going to be getting sick in a couple months from them and there will be lawsuits all over the country. It's a personal choice and no one should have the right to make us get sick." This was at the drug store, a drug store that sends me email every few days on how I can get the vaccines there. Where I routinely get flu vaccines but might not if I listened to representatives like her.

(The county recently decided their employees don't need masks or distancing, stores all have signs requiring masks but if people don't want to no one makes them.)
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeansNfranks: I absolutely hate that this science based issue, has been turned into a political one.


Every political issue is based on science, or at least logic and rationality.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Republicans have been ordered to spread the virus.  They don't have the intelligence to question why.


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
