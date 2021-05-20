 Skip to content
(CNBC)   How to win a bidding war on a home. "Boycott jagoff realtors who intentionally underprice homes to create excitement" conspicuously absent   (grow.acorns.com) divider line
73
    More: PSA, Investment, Real estate, Price, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Financial markets, real estate market, Ask price, fewer homes  
657 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 May 2021 at 10:20 AM



73 Comments     (+0 »)
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is easy, the seller made an offer to sell at a certain price. I accept that price. If they don't sell I sue them.

Residential real estate agents are useless idiots. It is like having an agent to sell a used car.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The trend around our area lately has been "list on Monday, demand all bids by Tuesday at noon"

It's really farked up, since it intentionally forces buyers to make a quick decision (sometimes waiving inspection), and the time on the market is so short, the seller is really limiting their exposure to other potential buyer who might be willing to pay even more with due diligence. It's like listing something on ebay with a 1-day timeframe.

Apparently it works, but I don't see a really strong argument for it. It feels like a used car salesman approach. We've stopped going to those showings.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: The trend around our area lately has been "list on Monday, demand all bids by Tuesday at noon"

It's really farked up, since it intentionally forces buyers to make a quick decision (sometimes waiving inspection), and the time on the market is so short, the seller is really limiting their exposure to other potential buyer who might be willing to pay even more with due diligence. It's like listing something on ebay with a 1-day timeframe.

Apparently it works, but I don't see a really strong argument for it. It feels like a used car salesman approach. We've stopped going to those showings.


I especially love that they are basically forcing people to forego the home inspection process. They are trying to exclude that whole process with cash offers... Nice, right? I've purchased 3 houses and ALL of them were with the VA Loan which requires the process. 2 of the 3 found significant problems that helped me get the price down.

People are going to be super f*cked if they go all cash on a house with a foundation issue (they have no idea about) and they have negative equity to borrow against if they went all in to buy the house.

It may not be as bad as 2007/8... but we're definitely not working with a sane/efficient market here.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been looking for a house south of Detroit in the downriver area for months, the last house I bid on sold for $20,000 over the asking price with no contingent for a private inspection and a promise to make up any difference in what the house appraises for. It's nuts. I'm going to sign another 6 month lease on my apartment and hope things calm the fark down.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: It may not be as bad as 2007/8... but we're definitely not working with a sane/efficient market here.


Not at all -- this is the first time I've even seen a single bidding war in our suburb, and now it's on almost every single house. At least this time around the buyers are qualified and the lenders aren't giving out low-doc/no-doc loans to everyone who walks in the door. But that's almost more dangerous because now we're talking about people throwing larger sums of money and equity around (not the first-time homebuyers that propped up the 07-08 fiasco).

I never thought I would see people show up for their very first showing with an inspector already present, but that's normal now. Committing $500 to an inspection on a house you've never seen before is way beyond my comfort level.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Realtors are not smart enough to list low and demand a price war

What you are seeing is unprecedented demand for homes
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Realtors are not smart enough to list low and demand a price war

What you are seeing is unprecedented demand for homes


Yes they are, it's an old trick in a booming market.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bought my house at a police auction.
 
PrivateCaboose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shastacola: I've been looking for a house south of Detroit in the downriver area for months, the last house I bid on sold for $20,000 over the asking price with no contingent for a private inspection and a promise to make up any difference in what the house appraises for. It's nuts. I'm going to sign another 6 month lease on my apartment and hope things calm the fark down.


Things will absolutely calm down. The only winning move as a buyer in this market is not to play. The winning move as a seller is to sell and move to an apartment. My neighbor just did this (to relocate to a cheaper area of Virginia) and JFC did he make out on the deal.
 
PrivateCaboose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: I bought my house at a police auction.


I went back in time and bought my house four years ago. I highly recommend this strategy. My parents have recommended going back in time thirty years ago to buy a home.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope it all crashes and burns soon. What a mess.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: The trend around our area lately has been "list on Monday, demand all bids by Tuesday at noon"

It's really farked up, since it intentionally forces buyers to make a quick decision (sometimes waiving inspection), and the time on the market is so short, the seller is really limiting their exposure to other potential buyer who might be willing to pay even more with due diligence. It's like listing something on ebay with a 1-day timeframe.

Apparently it works, but I don't see a really strong argument for it. It feels like a used car salesman approach. We've stopped going to those showings.


Speed and no inspection > absolute dollar amount in some cases.

If my mom were anywhere near ready to move out I would do this to get rid of her 35 year old right on the cusp of needing major repairs (roof, driveway, etc.) house fast without too many questions.

/the biggest problem is that the hot market means it's hard to find her a place to go
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PrivateCaboose: dothemath: I bought my house at a police auction.

I went back in time and bought my house four years ago. I highly recommend this strategy. My parents have recommended going back in time thirty years ago to buy a home.


I wonder, given the chance, if Hitler would travel into the future to kill Kid Rock.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I recommend NOT winning a bidding war on a house.

Get properties appraised, and don't overpay.
 
PrivateCaboose [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: I recommend NOT winning a bidding war on a house.

Get properties appraised, and don't overpay.


Yep, the article mentions that there's nothing worse than being house-poor. A lot of these folks are going to regret purchasing houses that were way more expensive than they needed to be, and forgoing inspections that would have demonstrated massive, expensive flaws.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's crazy around here (Boston suburbs). People are making cash offers way over asking price and waiving inspections. Are you nuts?
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That listing below the desired selling price bit a couple of properties I worked on, so guess who gets to wait for their money as the seller scrapes up an occasional payment?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hire a Native American to stand outside and yell "You only moved the headstones!!"
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Plenty of cheap land and homes in this country, but they likely aren't a short walk to Whole Foods or the local  avocado toast and ramen shop. I'd suggest moving somewhere that bidding wars don't tend to happen and take the longer commute and the fewer local amenities, but, you guys do you.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Get properties appraised, and don't overpay.


A good real estate agent will give you the same valuation that an appraiser will without the extra cost. The only thing a licensed appraiser is giving you is something that can be legally called "an appraisal". The real estate agent will provide the same thing and call it a "market evaluation". Bottom line, appraisals are pretty much meaningless anyways in hot markets and for lenders, all they want to know is if there is roughly the value of the asset in the loan they are issuing. That's why loan appraisals always equal the value of the contract. Appraising is not science when it comes to real estate. It's more opinions. As a seasoned professional appraiser told me once, the property is worth what someone is willing to pay for it.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I've bought 3 homes in my lifetime, two of them above list price, and you know what I learned?


Going 5% above list doesn't really make f*ck all of a difference.


On my first property (a condo) I had a sleepless night about offering $6,000 above list price. $6,000 amortized over 25 years.


F*CKING MINISCULE!

Sure, some penny-pinching tight ass accountant is going to tell me that I'm paying interest on that extra money and over time blah blah blah.

Don't give a f*ck. I was already going to drop a quarter of a million dollars on it, what the f*ck does $6,000 more matter in the long run?

If it's the place you want and you are already taking on HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS IN MORTGAGE DEBT, don't fret about a little more.

Seriously.


Obviously, there's a limit, and the article correctly points out that you should set one and not go beyond it.
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
NewportBarGuyIt may not be as bad as 2007/8... but we're definitely not working with a sane/efficient market here.

Markets are not sane or efficient.  The idea that logic determines price in absence of emotion is a fallacy that's baked into the system.

See: any Apple product.
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is that like blaming the woman for what she was wearing?
 
eKonk
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
feckingmorons: This is easy, the seller made an offer to sell at a certain price. I accept that price. If they don't sell I sue them.

Yeah, same here, but it's getting really expensive filing all these lawsuits and seeing them dismissed immediately since a listed asking price is not considered a contract and the seller is under no obligation to sell to me...

My lawyer keeps chuckling and asking me if I'm sure I want to file another one, then reminds me that the balance on my retainer is getting awfully low.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: NikolaiFarkoff: The trend around our area lately has been "list on Monday, demand all bids by Tuesday at noon"

It's really farked up, since it intentionally forces buyers to make a quick decision (sometimes waiving inspection), and the time on the market is so short, the seller is really limiting their exposure to other potential buyer who might be willing to pay even more with due diligence. It's like listing something on ebay with a 1-day timeframe.

Apparently it works, but I don't see a really strong argument for it. It feels like a used car salesman approach. We've stopped going to those showings.

Speed and no inspection > absolute dollar amount in some cases.

If my mom were anywhere near ready to move out I would do this to get rid of her 35 year old right on the cusp of needing major repairs (roof, driveway, etc.) house fast without too many questions.

/the biggest problem is that the hot market means it's hard to find her a place to go


Place her in Senior 55+ and 62+ housing- it is priced more cheaply than unrestricted housing
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Realtors are not smart enough to list low and demand a price war


At least generally speaking.

Anyone who doesn't get a home inspection prior to purchase is an idiot.
 
PrivateCaboose [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Plenty of cheap land and homes in this country, but they likely aren't a short walk to Whole Foods or the local  avocado toast and ramen shop. I'd suggest moving somewhere that bidding wars don't tend to happen and take the longer commute and the fewer local amenities, but, you guys do you.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯


I mean if you work downtown in a city (pre-COVID, when I was working in the office), there's only so far you can go before your commute is outrageous. I live at the very end of a Metro line in Northern Virginia, and taking transit to work during rush hour took me 75 minutes, minimum, each way. I could have a bigger house if I lived farther out and then drove to a Metro, parked there, and commuted in (with a commute well over 90 minutes each way). To do that, I'd have to buy another car (my husband and I share one) and pay about $250/month for parking. Over the cost of a traditional 30 year loan, the parking alone would account for about $90,000. And that cost can (and will) continue to go up, and can't be "paid off."

There are real costs to living farther from where you work.
 
cookiedough
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

shastacola: I've been looking for a house south of Detroit in the downriver area for months, the last house I bid on sold for $20,000 over the asking price with no contingent for a private inspection and a promise to make up any difference in what the house appraises for. It's nuts. I'm going to sign another 6 month lease on my apartment and hope things calm the fark down.


The house that I live in that has 4 apts sold for 200,000 over asking price.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Rev.K: I've bought 3 homes in my lifetime, two of them above list price, and you know what I learned?


Going 5% above list doesn't really make f*ck all of a difference.


On my first property (a condo) I had a sleepless night about offering $6,000 above list price. $6,000 amortized over 25 years.


F*CKING MINISCULE!

Sure, some penny-pinching tight ass accountant is going to tell me that I'm paying interest on that extra money and over time blah blah blah.

Don't give a f*ck. I was already going to drop a quarter of a million dollars on it, what the f*ck does $6,000 more matter in the long run?

If it's the place you want and you are already taking on HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS IN MORTGAGE DEBT, don't fret about a little more.

Seriously.


Obviously, there's a limit, and the article correctly points out that you should set one and not go beyond it.


This issue isn't so much homes are going for above asking so much as asking is now double what the home is actually worthand still going above asking. As soon as there's a downturn in the economy or interest rates rise, all those homeowners are going to be so far underwater that they will never get that value back out of the purchase.

Which, I suppose is fine for those people who believe homes are to be lived in and not an investment.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cookiedough: shastacola: I've been looking for a house south of Detroit in the downriver area for months, the last house I bid on sold for $20,000 over the asking price with no contingent for a private inspection and a promise to make up any difference in what the house appraises for. It's nuts. I'm going to sign another 6 month lease on my apartment and hope things calm the fark down.

The house that I live in that has 4 apts sold for 200,000 over asking price.


That's crazy.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

eKonk: Yeah, same here, but it's getting really expensive filing all these lawsuits and seeing them dismissed immediately since a listed asking price is not considered a contract and the seller is under no obligation to sell to me...


That's the law here.

If you make a list price offer with no conditions attached and there are no other offers on the table, the seller is required to follow through with the sale.

That's part of the reason behind these bidding wars and why listing below market price is a gamble.
 
sleze
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
House down the street from me (that is smaller sells) for $390K.  House next door to me (that is smaller) sells for $380K.  Had a realtor come in to give a quick appraisal of what our house could sell for (this is in 2019), and he says, "Oh, $320K."  Thanks for your help, A-hole.  We'll be renovating instead of selling then.

Fark realtors.  They are in the business of making FAST sales and not to advocate for the buyer or seller.  If you are selling they will try to price it low to move fast.  If you are buying, they will try to convince you to offer asking or higher and take the counter offer from the seller.

/Will be selling by owner when I finally do sell
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The first home I bought, a little cottage in the unfashionable part of town, was done thru a realtor, took months to find, and after we'd made a good bid and got told we were accepted, the realtor calls back and says someone else snagged the place out from under us by offering cash.  I was pretty pissed, and we wondered, who has that much cash on hand except a drug dealer.  A week or so later, the realtor calls back, says the cash guy's deal fell through, did we still want the house. I told him yeah, but for a bit less than my previous offer, however, we had the financing all locked down and legit, ready to go, so I got it.

That was the last time I ever used a realtor. When it came time to sell the cottage, a guy from my wife's office heard we were moving, asked to come see the place, made an offer on the spot and we were done, no realtors, no lawyers, no commissions. The house we moved into was owned by a distant relation by marriage, and again, no realtor, no lawyers, no commissions. The place I just moved into, we were walking the neighborhood, saw this old couple getting rid of a lot of stuff in their garage, asked them if they were getting ready to sell... it wasn't even on the market yet, took a fifteen minute tour, and shook hands on a price, no realtor, no lawyers, no commissions. The guy who installed the new carpeting in this place I just mentioned, he asked about our old home, we said we were going to have to get it cleared out and ready to put on the market. He asked to take a tour. Carpet guy was also a building contractor and flipper, looked over the house, made a reasonable offer, considering the place needed about 25 K worth of work to get it up to selling condition. He said what made it work for him was, he had the free labor of his three contractor brothers to repair and upgrade the 70's era home and make it flippable. We close in a week, no realtors, no lawyers, no commissions. Not a huge score, but it pays off the old mortgage with enough left over to cover the repair costs in my latest place where I just moved in.

Now, this wasn't all some unicorn farm: the new place I'm in was touted as "move-in condition". I had to gut an entire finished basement and drop over eighteen grand to repair and reinforce the bock foundation and install a sump system, but dammit, for the first time in decades I will own a dry basement for housing my crap and entertaining guests. I'll rebuild the drywall and etc. over time, as budget allows.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Rev.K: I've bought 3 homes in my lifetime, two of them above list price, and you know what I learned?


Going 5% above list doesn't really make f*ck all of a difference.


On my first property (a condo) I had a sleepless night about offering $6,000 above list price. $6,000 amortized over 25 years.


F*CKING MINISCULE!

Sure, some penny-pinching tight ass accountant is going to tell me that I'm paying interest on that extra money and over time blah blah blah.

Don't give a f*ck. I was already going to drop a quarter of a million dollars on it, what the f*ck does $6,000 more matter in the long run?

If it's the place you want and you are already taking on HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS IN MORTGAGE DEBT, don't fret about a little more.

Seriously.


Obviously, there's a limit, and the article correctly points out that you should set one and not go beyond it.

This issue isn't so much homes are going for above asking so much as asking is now double what the home is actually worthand still going above asking. As soon as there's a downturn in the economy or interest rates rise, all those homeowners are going to be so far underwater that they will never get that value back out of the purchase.

Which, I suppose is fine for those people who believe homes are to be lived in and not an investment.


The issue is that there are not enough houses in areas where people need to live for work.

The only way out of this is super fast transportation (like 30 minutes from Akron to Chicago), higher density, or permanent telework for the jobs that require it.

What good is it to live in a house in the middle of nowhere when there are no jobs to do?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ignoramist: NewportBarGuyIt may not be as bad as 2007/8... but we're definitely not working with a sane/efficient market here.

Markets are not sane or efficient.  The idea that logic determines price in absence of emotion is a fallacy that's baked into the system.

See: any Apple product.


They are not perfectly efficient.  But they are frequently close.

Since 2008 or so, home builders have built significantly under the traditional average number of about 1.5 million housing units a year.  This lack of supply, combined with plenty of demand, means on going price increases are likely for many years.

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: This issue isn't so much homes are going for above asking so much as asking is now double what the home is actually worthand still going above asking. As soon as there's a downturn in the economy or interest rates rise, all those homeowners are going to be so far underwater that they will never get that value back out of the purchase.


That happens quite often.

There is often a huge upward "correction" in market prices. It happened here in 2006/2007 right when I was buying my first place. A massive surge in prices to the tune of >40%.

It was insane.


Now, prices have held, thank God, because if they hadn't, as you point out, I'd be absolutely underwater with no hope of recovering.

That is always the fear in the back of your mind.
 
gar1013
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: This is easy, the seller made an offer to sell at a certain price. I accept that price. If they don't sell I sue them.

Residential real estate agents are useless idiots. It is like having an agent to sell a used car.


The listing doesn't constitute an offer.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rev.K: eKonk: Yeah, same here, but it's getting really expensive filing all these lawsuits and seeing them dismissed immediately since a listed asking price is not considered a contract and the seller is under no obligation to sell to me...

That's the law here.

If you make a list price offer with no conditions attached and there are no other offers on the table, the seller is required to follow through with the sale.

That's part of the reason behind these bidding wars and why listing below market price is a gamble.


You live in Canadia. That isn't a requirement in any of the 50 states or territories of the USA.
 
ifky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Last September a house sold across from for like 15 or 20000 over what I had just had my house appraised for (all of the houses on my street are the same size and shape and in some cases layout. I have a slightly larger lot since I'm on a corner.). The house was a mess inside. The pictures of the bathroom literally grossed me out. No one has been in that house other then a contractor who was there for a couple days back in October. I've been working from home, but I haven't seen who is cutting the front yard. I'm assuming it's a neighbor who is doing it to keep it looking nice.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
rollingstone.comView Full Size
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Although realty laws and practices are very different in the US than they are in Canada.
 
gar1013
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

PrivateCaboose: dothemath: I bought my house at a police auction.

I went back in time and bought my house four years ago. I highly recommend this strategy. My parents have recommended going back in time thirty years ago to buy a home.


I made my own house at home.
 
gar1013
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I hope it all crashes and burns soon. What a mess.


Why?

If you own a home, you're shooting yourself in the foot.

If you don't own one, maybe own your decisions in life.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: You live in Canadia. That isn't a requirement in any of the 50 states or territories of the USA.


It seems odd to me that a seller could (or would) refuse an offer than meets all of their criteria, but I guess there's sort of a reason......sort of.

It seems somewhat discriminatory to me.

But you do you, USA.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Rev.K: eKonk: Yeah, same here, but it's getting really expensive filing all these lawsuits and seeing them dismissed immediately since a listed asking price is not considered a contract and the seller is under no obligation to sell to me...

That's the law here.

If you make a list price offer with no conditions attached and there are no other offers on the table, the seller is required to follow through with the sale.

That's part of the reason behind these bidding wars and why listing below market price is a gamble.

You live in Canadia. That isn't a requirement in any of the 50 states or territories of the USA.


Also, my cursory research says you're full of shiat, so I'd love to see the law stating that a full-price offer is a constitutes a contractual agreement. In a hot market, sellers would be smart to not accept the first offer at asking if more are expected above that. I can't imagine anywhere that it would be lawfully required for anyone to complete that sale.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's all nuts. I'm planning to rent somewhere and sell off my place while I wait for the inevitable pop.
 
Sushi and the Banshees
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hot markets are all fun and games until the house you bought appraises for $50k less than you offered.

Have fun with that.
 
PrivateCaboose [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Ignoramist: NewportBarGuyIt may not be as bad as 2007/8... but we're definitely not working with a sane/efficient market here.

Markets are not sane or efficient.  The idea that logic determines price in absence of emotion is a fallacy that's baked into the system.

See: any Apple product.

They are not perfectly efficient.  But they are frequently close.

Since 2008 or so, home builders have built significantly under the traditional average number of about 1.5 million housing units a year.  This lack of supply, combined with plenty of demand, means on going price increases are likely for many years.

[2.bp.blogspot.com image 850x628]


I bought my house 4 years ago. The actual market value of my house in those 4 years has gone up at least 26% (using my neighbor's recently-sold, slightly smaller house as a price comparison). That type of housing inflation just cannot be sustainable in the long term.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: This is easy, the seller made an offer to sell at a certain price. I accept that price. If they don't sell I sue them.

Residential real estate agents are useless idiots. It is like having an agent to sell a used car.


You'd think that a profession that relies on a yearbook head shot would attract people with integrity, rather than people who were shallow and not terribly bright.


There's a reason Hollywood people get into real estate.

Do yourself a favor, just get a real estate attorney. Realtors are a joke.
 
