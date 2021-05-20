 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Just because you are "on the spectrum" doesn't mean you aren't an asshole   (nypost.com) divider line
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You know who else was on the Spectrum?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Captain Scarlet, that's who.


/SIG.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Everyone knows at least one asshole.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No,, the problem isn't that you're on the spectrum. The problem is that you're rich and powerful in a land and time of extreme wealth disparity. So, you did the human thing and stepped on your own dick. Own it, stop making excuses, and fix yourself.
 
freakay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Everyone knows at least one asshole.


True.

And if you are in a room and your think "everyone here is an asshole," you in fact might be the asshole.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After the Nazi piece this is the second bad New York Times hit piece that's been thrust upon me against my will this morning. Gee now I love Bill Gates and Nazis thanks
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Everyone knows at least one asshole.


Everyone is perceived to be an asshole by at least one other person.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Bill Gates is a philanthropist, he's one of the good ones
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought "on the spectrum" was generally just psycho-speak for "being an arsehole" anyway. Which is a shame for people who really are on the spectrum, of course.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orbister: I thought "on the spectrum" was generally just psycho-speak for "being an arsehole" anyway. Which is a shame for people who really are on the spectrum, of course.


Yeah, but forget those assholes.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't mind people with development disorders. The world must seem like a scary place when there's no black and white answers, your sense of humor never lands, and people who think differently than you seem like bizarre aliens. What I do mind is when they have enough money and power to gather an audience and call it a political party.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the New York Post has been reporting on Bill Gate's girlfriends for quite some time?

OK.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Correct, I'm neurologically balanced and also a huge butthead.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll never understand why ANYONE gives a fark about someone else's private life.

NEXT (please!)
 
BigMax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article raises very serious questions about Gates but starts off with an anecdote about his desire to spend time with his ex-girlfriend with his wife's knowledge and permission.

Why is that any of our business or in any way creepy or anything else?  I thought we were all supposed to support honest, consensual relationships, traditional or not.

The rest of it sounds very creepy and troubling, but they undermine themselves by starting with the only well-sourced part of their report which is between Bill, Melinda and Bill's ex.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: You know who else was on the Spectrum?


My neighbor?

I have At&t U-verse.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: You know who else was on the Spectrum?


The 1984 Game of the Year Awards!
Youtube gmUEBHpajuE
 
EffervescingElephant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So does this mean that all assholes are on the spectrum?... No no - that can't be right, that would give them an excuse or legitimacy to their assholery which just exacerbates the whole thing
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm probably on the spectrum, but I'm definitely an asshole.  Pretty upfront about admitting it too.  I find things go along better when other people know what to expect from me.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what's worse? When you aren't "on the spectrum" but, because your insistence goes against the grain of a team's poor design or process decision, your objections are handwaved away as coming from someone who's just struggling with it because they're presumably "on the spectrum" or "socially awkward."

You're not just being pointlessly contrary, in the team's reckoning, but your contrariness is either trivialized or outright ignored with that as the rationalization - the team's not just stupid, but condescendingly so. The team steams ahead in full self-congratulation mode, gets hit by the obvious goddamned design or process iceberg, starts sinking as their budget's yanked amid questions over how the team could've been this goddamned stupid, and then has the gall to claim that they simply didn't expect this inevitable outcome.

Y'know, the one you told them would happen. Yeah. Been there, got both a T-shirt and a mug.
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EffervescingElephant: So does this mean that all assholes are on the spectrum?... No no - that can't be right, that would give them an excuse or legitimacy to their assholery which just exacerbates the whole thing


Perhaps there is a spectrum of assholery as well, just to make things even more complex and inspire the creation of scatter plots...
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only thing that mitigates my anxiety and facial tics is a weekly rub & tug.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK how about this:

We don't get a say on Bill Gates' private life, anymore than he gets a say on ours.

MS under his control didn't do anything evil, stupid yes, evil no.

Since becoming rich, he's done a lot of philanthropic things.

And I really don't goes on in his house, between him and his wife and/or anyone else.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of people are completely unable to separate their mental state from their personality.  In modern (not medical) parlance, that's basically what it means to be "on the spectrum".
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone is an asshole, each with a different way of rationalizing why it's okay.

That's all people really want - a license to be some kind of asshole.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: That's all people really want - a license to be some kind of asshole.


This should be FARk's motto
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes sense. Gates pushed the vaccine for people over 16 years of age so isolate those under. When the batch for kids was ready that was when he was going to insert the 5G tracker. He wasn't trying to track me! He was trying to track my children! This all fits with the international pedo ring that the Clintons, Epstein, and apparently Gates is a part of. Now it is all coming to light! - The Next Q Theory
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orbister: I thought "on the spectrum" was generally just psycho-speak for "being an arsehole" anyway. Which is a shame for people who really are on the spectrum, of course.


Well, now people can't just claim "he is a prick, but he gets things done!", because being a prick is so much more visible now, and people who don't benefit from you being a general asshole don't care how cool you think you are at your job. Now you have to hide behind something else to justify those actions.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brainlordmesomorph: OK how about this:

We don't get a say on Bill Gates' private life, anymore than he gets a say on ours.

MS under his control didn't do anything evil, stupid yes, evil no.


It was kind of evil.  Not "take over the world" evil, but "crush my enemies beneath my feet while sending fleets of lawyers to grind the competition into dust" evil.

At the end of the day, I'd say his philanthropy has made him neutral over the course of time.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No medical/psychological diagnosis excuses being an asshole. If someone gets a particular diagnosis, it should empower that person to learn appropriate counter-measures to adjust outward behavior. There's lots of resources for that.

It must never be used as a rationalization for why they are therefore fated and allowed to treat others poorly.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: brainlordmesomorph: OK how about this:

We don't get a say on Bill Gates' private life, anymore than he gets a say on ours.

MS under his control didn't do anything evil, stupid yes, evil no.

It was kind of evil.  Not "take over the world" evil, but "crush my enemies beneath my feet while sending fleets of lawyers to grind the competition into dust" evil.

At the end of the day, I'd say his philanthropy has made him neutral over the course of time.


The irony is the people most vocal about his "evil" actually don't care. They only bring it up because they hate his philanthropy. This is their standard practice - get people to agree with you, by taking a position you think might be more popular.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Samfucious: No,, the problem isn't that you're on the spectrum. The problem is that you're rich and powerful in a land and time of extreme wealth disparity. So, you did the human thing and stepped on your own dick. Own it, stop making excuses, and fix yourself.


I seriously doubt that Bill Gates submitted this link.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freakay: fragMasterFlash: Everyone knows at least one asshole.

True.

And if you are in a room and your think "everyone here is an asshole," you in fact might be the asshole.


Unless you're a proctologist who does group rates.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: But Bill Gates is a philanthropist, he's one of the good ones


Gates lobbied (successfully) to prevent the Oxford-Astrazenica COVID vaccine from being released into the public domain. He helped his fellow billionaires expropriate an awful lot of money, at the minor expense of harming an awful lot of people by reducing vaccine availability.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My face when people say "Epstein killed himself!"
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Met quiet a few arseholes who when called on it claim it's because they have Asperger's.

Don't know if it's true or not.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: Met quiet a few arseholes who when called on it claim it's because they have Asperger's.

Don't know if it's true or not.


Cool story bro.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WalkingSedgwick: Gates lobbied (successfully) to prevent the Oxford-Astrazenica COVID vaccine from being released into the public domain. He helped his fellow billionaires expropriate an awful lot of money, at the minor expense of harming an awful lot of people by reducing vaccine availability.


Expropriate is when you take something that isn't yours such as in this case the vaccine. I presume all the Bill Gates hate is from thieves and professional projectionists.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Look, we've known this for years. Those that claimed never to have watched it, you know as well.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Do we have bring out the canned laughter as a reminder?
 
b0rg9
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
BIG TECH!  OOGA BOOGA!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Try being in love with a ISTJ woman.
 
DCBuck
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm a little worn about by the current driving need in the mainstream to metoo everyone, and to vilify everyone as a racist. Sort of numb too it, and ignoring it at this point. I expect it will prattle on for a while as a thing, but I'm checking out.

Bill Gates asked out a hot co-worker, and told her, in a not immensely articulate way, that if she wasn't interested not to worry about it. I get that this article, and others like it, want me to understand that this is on par with khmer rouge levels of atrocity, but, my honest reaction is: so farking what? Also, he cheated on his wife. Again, so what? I don't know either of them, or the dynamics of their relationship, or who has more fault in the situation, ...and (and this is the big one) ... it's none of my farking business or yours. A failed marriage doesn't make someone evil incarnate (of course, the point is that only a man making a marriage fail is evil, ..if she had cheated or gone frigid (the latter making her a hero of female agency!), it would obviously be his fault ...somehow...).

There's a lot at stake in this divorce, and Melinda has clearly hired the more effective PR team, because all of these revelations about Gates are stupid (but he KNEW Jeffrey Epstein ..., of course, so did every other rich guy in the country and most prominent politicians).
 
genner
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

freakay: fragMasterFlash: Everyone knows at least one asshole.

True.

And if you are in a room and your think "everyone here is an asshole," you in fact might be the asshole.


Especially true if you live alone.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
$100 Gates was being blackmailed by Epstein and his divorce is being used to protect his empire.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Lets be honest, given the size of a Spectrum it's not that hard to be on either side really and frankly the distance isn't that big of an issue.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Try being in love with a ISTJ woman.


When you're in love with an ISTJ woman
It's hard.
When you're in love with an ISTJ woman
You know it's hard.
Everybody wants her
Everybody loves her
Everybody wants to take your baby home.
When you're in love with an ISTJ woman
You watch your friends
When you're in love with an ISTJ woman
It never ends.

/Thanks, BTW.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Everyone knows at least one asshole.


I have this one asshole that's always got these two nuts hanging nearby.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DCBuck: I get that this article, and others like it, want me to understand that this is on par with khmer rouge levels of atrocity, but, my honest reaction is: so farking what?


This is more like Khmer Eyeliner, or Khmer Lipstick.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You know who else were assholes in the Spectrum?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MythDragon: fragMasterFlash: Everyone knows at least one asshole.

I have this one asshole that's always got these two nuts hanging nearby.


Thanks for saving me from having to post the Everybody Poops book cover.
 
