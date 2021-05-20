 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   "Sure, Covid may have killed 80,000 people in the UK last year, but have you seen how many smoking killed?"   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Tobacco companies: woah woah woah. We don't know for sure if smoking kills or causes cancer or not. We are still in the middle of our own internal investigations but you can be sure that once our studies are done, we will find out it was Covid.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COVID doesn't make you look cool. Checkmate.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing we've made vaping all but illegal except for the tobacco companies.
 
DiggFerkel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, let's ignore that sugar kills 1,000X people. Add tax to or ban sugar? Oh no! That's unreasonable!
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so let's make smoking illegal, simple as
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DiggFerkel: Yeah, let's ignore that sugar kills 1,000X people. Add tax to or ban sugar? Oh no! That's unreasonable!


let's put restrictions on sugar too.  I'm ready.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He also spoke of the devastating consequences of the obesity epidemic...


Smoking can help keep the pounds off.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You've come a long way for an oxygen tank, baby!
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
 Smoking kills, but it's not contagious. It's your own choice. These days you can't smoke anywhere so even the second-hand argument isn't valid.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A drop in the bucket compared to the number of 50+ year old cokeheads in the UK that go teets up every year.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: DiggFerkel: Yeah, let's ignore that sugar kills 1,000X people. Add tax to or ban sugar? Oh no! That's unreasonable!

let's put restrictions on sugar too.  I'm ready.


This.

Don't threaten me with a healthy long life and lower healthcare costs overall.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Smoking, obesity, and alcohol are the top three preventable deaths.  Farkers would be even more unbearable if these were taken away, and then there would probably be a sharp increase in 'then the murders began' headlines.

/I smoke an extra couple of cigs every time the anti-smoking brigade comes out
//people have been well aware of the health risks for centuries
///three because reasons
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DiggFerkel: Yeah, let's ignore that sugar kills 1,000X people. Add tax to or ban sugar? Oh no! That's unreasonable!


If you want to eat healthier, go for it.

Why do you want to legislate the lives of others? That's the opposite of freedom. Why do you hate freedom?

Sugar isn't a problem. A lack of self-control and responsibility is the problem. Why not arrest people who don't workout or don't floss enough?

Certainty experts at the government can design a better lifestyle that we would choose. Why not limit TV time and what shows can be made too?
 
cefm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is the same overreaction to tobacco that had the british medical establishment enthusiastically defending vaping even after the horrendous lung damage became apparent. Yes, smoking is bad and it's a horrible public health issue. That doesn't mean anything else doesn't matter.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: DiggFerkel:

Sugar isn't a problem. A lack of self-control and responsibility is the problem. Why not arrest people who don't workout or don't floss enough?


Yes and no. I can choose not to eat those phenomenal Reese's peanut butter cups with the pretzel bits.  What is quite hard to do is find a pasta sauce, or bacon, that has no added sugar.  Even harder for it to not be among the highest prices item. Easy for me, for a single parent living in a lower income area?   Not so easy.
Much like nicotine adjustment to make cigarettes addictive, food manufacturers are adding sugar where it isn't needed due to the addictive effects.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: DiggFerkel: Yeah, let's ignore that sugar kills 1,000X people. Add tax to or ban sugar? Oh no! That's unreasonable!

If you want to eat healthier, go for it.

Why do you want to legislate the lives of others? That's the opposite of freedom. Why do you hate freedom?

Sugar isn't a problem. A lack of self-control and responsibility is the problem. Why not arrest people who don't workout or don't floss enough?

Certainty experts at the government can design a better lifestyle that we would choose. Why not limit TV time and what shows can be made too?


Pretty sure you can't broadcast hardcore porn whenever you want.

But, sure, greater regulation to keep shiatheads like Hannity and Tucker Carlson off the air would be good as a mental health measure in the US.
 
