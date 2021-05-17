 Skip to content
(UPI)   Boy from British Columbia breaks his own world record for stacking Jenga blocks, will never get laid   (upi.com) divider line
BullBearMS [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Supple fingers can be handy when trying to please someone other than yourself, subby.
 
Juc
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Eventually a girl will find out he's got wood for days.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He'll get laid.
In British Columbia.
That's the kind of thing they appreciate over there.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'd like to believe that every sport, hobby, or past time has groupies.


Your mileage may vary.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Juc: Eventually a girl will find out he's got wood for days.


Then she sneezes and it all comes crashing down. Sorry.
 
wiwille
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Be more impressive if he could do both at the same time.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's Canada. He can pay for some strange if the girls don't find him "handy".
 
