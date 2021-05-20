 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   Let's go to the World Famous Horseshoe Curve. "The funicular is currently out of service due to mechanical reasons. They're hoping to have it operational later this year"
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So the funicular is now just icular.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
'Ncoppa, jamme jà.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm not exactly a railroad enthusiast but live right beside the tracks and the homeless hobo heart is within me,
Blackfoot - Train, Train
Youtube hBP15lRprPs
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Jeeze, folks.  I was only kidding about visiting the Horseshoe Curve.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I took a train from Philly to Pittsburgh in the mid-80s and went through there.  Meh.  I wouldn't exactly put it on your bucket list.

/not so csb
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
https://www.inclinedplane.org/

The Johnstown Inclined Plane is closed too, for renovations. Riding a real, honest to goodness, funicular is a bucket list item for me. During COVID lockdown my wife and I literally discussed that being our Boobies-COVID vacation. Going to have to wait a little while, since I'm not going to settle for some little scrubby version.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: [Fark user image 764x448]

Jeeze, folks.  I was only kidding about visiting the Horseshoe Curve.


closest thing to walking around a 1:1 scale model train set you will ever experience.
 
AirGee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Luciano Pavarotti - Funiculì Funiculà
Youtube yTSAZAHiOa8
 
Discord_And_Strife
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Been there. My great uncle was mayor of Altoona many years ago.

I've also ridden the inclined plane at Johnstown.

There wasn't a lot to do there in the late 70s and early 80s. Probably still not a lot to do there today.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Dead Man's Curve is always open but doesn't get a lot of repeat business
 
Hoax_Device
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Went to PSU-Altoona for 2 years. Never saw the famous curve. Did see the smoke from the mall burning down as I drove home for Christmas break. That is all.
 
Meez
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You can watch it live on Youtube - Virtual Rail Fan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qNkC7​f​pPsS8
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: https://www.inclinedplane.org/

The Johnstown Inclined Plane is closed too, for renovations. Riding a real, honest to goodness, funicular is a bucket list item for me. During COVID lockdown my wife and I literally discussed that being our Boobies-COVID vacation. Going to have to wait a little while, since I'm not going to settle for some little scrubby version.


They have a funicular at El Conquistador Hotel in Puerto Rico. Great vacation place and not crazy expensive.
 
