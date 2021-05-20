 Skip to content
(Forbes)   The FAA is handing out fines left and right for disruptive airline passengers. One Delta passenger is on the hook for $52,500
48
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The FAA alleges that a passenger tried to open the cockpit door, repeatedly refused to comply with crew members' instructions, and struck a flight attendant in the face and pushed him to the floor. Flight attendants, with the help of another passenger, placed plastic handcuffs on the disruptive passenger but he freed himself and struck the flight attendant in the face a second time. After the plane landed, police escorted the passenger into custody and he now faces a $52,500 fine.

Good. He should be in jail.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they accept airline peanuts as a for of payment?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Do they accept airline peanuts as a for of payment?


You get peanuts?  Look at Mr. First Class over here.
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: NewportBarGuy: Do they accept airline peanuts as a for of payment?

You get peanuts?  Look at Mr. First Class over here.


Good
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: The FAA alleges that a passenger tried to open the cockpit door, repeatedly refused to comply with crew members' instructions, and struck a flight attendant in the face and pushed him to the floor. Flight attendants, with the help of another passenger, placed plastic handcuffs on the disruptive passenger but he freed himself and struck the flight attendant in the face a second time. After the plane landed, police escorted the passenger into custody and he now faces a $52,500 fine.

Good. He should be in jail.


This. Wow.
 
ImOscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: The FAA alleges that a passenger tried to open the cockpit door, repeatedly refused to comply with crew members' instructions, and struck a flight attendant in the face and pushed him to the floor. Flight attendants, with the help of another passenger, placed plastic handcuffs on the disruptive passenger but he freed himself and struck the flight attendant in the face a second time. After the plane landed, police escorted the passenger into custody and he now faces a $52,500 fine.

Good. He should be in jail.


Not only should be be in jail, he should also be banned from flying ever again and every passenger on that flight should get the opportunity to kick him in the balls as hard as they possibly can.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImOscar: Pocket Ninja: The FAA alleges that a passenger tried to open the cockpit door, repeatedly refused to comply with crew members' instructions, and struck a flight attendant in the face and pushed him to the floor. Flight attendants, with the help of another passenger, placed plastic handcuffs on the disruptive passenger but he freed himself and struck the flight attendant in the face a second time. After the plane landed, police escorted the passenger into custody and he now faces a $52,500 fine.

Good. He should be in jail.

Not only should be be in jail, he should also be banned from flying ever again and every passenger on that flight should get the opportunity to kick him in the balls as hard as they possibly can.


We have a no fly list.  You'd think this chucklefark would certainly qualify for it.
 
wage0048 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: The FAA alleges that a passenger tried to open the cockpit door, repeatedly refused to comply with crew members' instructions, and struck a flight attendant in the face and pushed him to the floor. Flight attendants, with the help of another passenger, placed plastic handcuffs on the disruptive passenger but he freed himself and struck the flight attendant in the face a second time. After the plane landed, police escorted the passenger into custody and he now faces a $52,500 fine.

Good. He should be in jail.


Not just jail, but Federal prison.  Aircraft Piracy carries a minimum sentence of 20 years.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the FAA, the same passenger threw an empty alcohol bottle and food, shouted obscenities at crew members, grabbed a flight attendant's arm, struck the arm of another flight attendant twice in the arm and scratched his hand, and drank from her own stash of personal alcohol.

You know, it took me a while to realize it was the passenger's stash of personal alcohol and not a flight attendant's stash of personal alcohol, which, given the rest of the story here, would have made perfect sense.  Still, I expected better editing from Forbes than pronouns with unclear antecedents and constructions like "struck the arm of another flight attendant twice in the arm." That's cop-report-level redundancy right there.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rikkitikkitavi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Jail time should be guaranteed. Opening the door at altitude, how is that not 150 counts of attempted murder.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if I'm missing out never having seen a confrontation on an aeroplane.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.

Now, can they do something about "dimensionally challenged" passengers who cannot fit into their assigned seat, and think overflowing into mine is OK?
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the customer was always right in America.  And that abusing and humiliating service staff was an inalienable right accorded in the firsteenth amendment.
 
rikkitikkitavi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure if it's the increased attention in the media and reporting, or if the frequency of these types of events is on the uptick. I suspect it's the latter. The past administration has essentially provided a hall pass to assholes to behave like entitled Neanderthals. Rule of Law, my ass.

Some examples need to be made and we need to get this society back.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Notice United isn't mentioned. Do you know why? Because they will hit you back, and smash your bags after landing.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's okay. I'm a gold member. Can pay that off with miles and still have enough to go on vacation in June. If I was platinum member, that fee is waived and you get a Sky magazine subscription(!)
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: The FAA alleges that a passenger tried to open the cockpit door, repeatedly refused to comply with crew members' instructions, and struck a flight attendant in the face and pushed him to the floor. Flight attendants, with the help of another passenger, placed plastic handcuffs on the disruptive passenger but he freed himself and struck the flight attendant in the face a second time. After the plane landed, police escorted the passenger into custody and he now faces a $52,500 fine.

Good. He should be

KEPT in jail.


minor correction
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. It needs to be made absolutely clear that this crap is unacceptable. It's worth ruining a few violent jack wagons' lives to do so. Huge FAA fines for misbehavior & rule-breaking, paired with federal prosecutions for any violence.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a result, the flight was forced to returned to the Dominican Republic and the passenger faces a fine of $32,750.

At least wait until you are over your own country to start being an ass, stuck in a Dominican jail can't be fun.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: I wonder if I'm missing out never having seen a confrontation on an aeroplane.


I got a dirty look from an old lady for laughing too much at the scene in A Fish Called Wanda when the little dog gets crushed to death. She didn't have the headphones so the movie probably didn't make much sense. She looked just like the old lady in the movie too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rikkitikkitavi: Good. Jail time should be guaranteed. Opening the door at altitude, how is that not 150 counts of attempted murder.


You can't open any of the doors to the outside of the plane at altitude. With the air pressure alone, you couldn't even move the release arm.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. People get anxious while flying and things can get turbulent. I don't understand what all the flap is about.
 
The_Hound [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

OldJames: rikkitikkitavi: Good. Jail time should be guaranteed. Opening the door at altitude, how is that not 150 counts of attempted murder.

You can't open any of the doors to the outside of the plane at altitude. With the air pressure alone, you couldn't even move the release arm.


I think it was the cockpit door this asshole was trying to open, not any external door.
 
Moooooo K
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

OldJames: rikkitikkitavi: Good. Jail time should be guaranteed. Opening the door at altitude, how is that not 150 counts of attempted murder.

You can't open any of the doors to the outside of the plane at altitude. With the air pressure alone, you couldn't even move the release arm.


Hollywood has taught me differently...
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
GOOD


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The_Hound: OldJames: rikkitikkitavi: Good. Jail time should be guaranteed. Opening the door at altitude, how is that not 150 counts of attempted murder.

You can't open any of the doors to the outside of the plane at altitude. With the air pressure alone, you couldn't even move the release arm.

I think it was the cockpit door this asshole was trying to open, not any external door.


It's was.  After 9/11, that door may be even harder to get open.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

OldJames: rikkitikkitavi: Good. Jail time should be guaranteed. Opening the door at altitude, how is that not 150 counts of attempted murder.

You can't open any of the doors to the outside of the plane at altitude. With the air pressure alone, you couldn't even move the release arm.


Actually, the A330 opens outward.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O9Yfjc​a0T88

Also, the door in question was the cockpit door, not the outside door.
 
dothemath
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Its funny how people start acting like 4th class nobodies who barely register as human beings when you treat them that way.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
These all sound like maskholes, but I wanna call BS on not being allowed to drink your own shiat.
 
the_colors [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This kind of shiat is why I need someone to give me some Xanax before i fly next time. Anything longer than 45 minutes in the air i don't want to be awake for.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

wage0048: Pocket Ninja: The FAA alleges that a passenger tried to open the cockpit door, repeatedly refused to comply with crew members' instructions, and struck a flight attendant in the face and pushed him to the floor. Flight attendants, with the help of another passenger, placed plastic handcuffs on the disruptive passenger but he freed himself and struck the flight attendant in the face a second time. After the plane landed, police escorted the passenger into custody and he now faces a $52,500 fine.

Good. He should be in jail.

Not just jail, but Federal prison.  Aircraft Piracy carries a minimum sentence of 20 years.


Yes, but did the offender yell out 'AYE AVAST'?  No?

Then, not a pirate.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: Good.

Now, can they do something about "dimensionally challenged" passengers who cannot fit into their assigned seat, and think overflowing into mine is OK?


I actually read an article the other day where they are actually going to implement a weighing system before boarding because since we set the standards for what a passenger jet should be able to carry that the average person is much heavier. So they designed planes and set the standards at 170 lbs and the average is higher to the point it's becoming an issue. Doesnt seem that big a different until you multiply 50lbs x 200 people.
 
VOCSL5
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

soupafi: enry: NewportBarGuy: Do they accept airline peanuts as a for of payment?

You get peanuts?  Look at Mr. First Class over here.

Good


What is offered on domestic flights these days?
I ask since the last time I was on a flight was coming back to Minnesota from India in 2005.
/long story about that return trip, including the only time I have ever broken down crying open and unabashedly - the only time in public where I couldn't control my reactions and other actions
//Changed me forever; I've never even let my mom or a doctor see me so vulnerable
 
jekfark
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

rikkitikkitavi: Good. Jail time should be guaranteed. Opening the door at altitude, how is that not 150 counts of attempted murder.


Will the door actually open at altitude? I've always wondered that
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: OldJames: rikkitikkitavi: Good. Jail time should be guaranteed. Opening the door at altitude, how is that not 150 counts of attempted murder.

You can't open any of the doors to the outside of the plane at altitude. With the air pressure alone, you couldn't even move the release arm.

Actually, the A330 opens outward.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O9Yfjc​a0T88

Also, the door in question was the cockpit door, not the outside door.


They all open outwards. It's called a plug door. They have to be moved inwards, then rotate and open outwards. They aren't getting opened in flight.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Honestly so much of this is alcohol-related I'd be all for granting wide latitude to airlines to breathalyzer-test suspected drunkards and bar them from the flight up-front without refund if they test as inebriated, refuse to serve on-flight at the slightest hint of drunkenness, as well as confiscate any personal booze found during the flight.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
CSB time.

I was flying from Orlando to Bogota, with a layover in Panama City, Panama.

I always book the aisle seat because I like to tipple and I also only have one kidney, so I do not like to be climing over people.

So I get to my row and there is a kid next to the window and his mother in my seat and she gets all in a huff when I ask her politely to get out of my seat, that I have a medical condition, and well I booked it in advance and paid for the seat.

So she moves over.

She pulls out one of those enormous backpacks of kid supplies that parents tote around.  Please note they were going back home to panama.  Which literally is a 2 hour flight from Orlando.

She had snacks, a tablet, tows, and she pulls out a little garbage can.  The kind people keep behind the shiatter to keep the scrub brush.

So the guy in front of us asks her what is that for(latinos are chatty).

She said"he loves to look out the window at take off but then gets motion sickness and barfs so I brought a can".

So the guy says"Howsa about you close the window, do not let him look and there will be no barfing."

So she starts screaming at him about it is her child and how dare he, etc.

Finally the head attendant comes over and the dude explains the situation and the attendant leans over and closes the window and tells the lady that if she continues her behavior her and her spawn can go sit in the non reclining row in the back, that she will move some people around.

Then she leans over to the little kid and says" now you behave" and at that moment I saw her reach into the childs soul and chew on it a little bit.
 
indylaw
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The poor dear who tried to kill everyone on the plane, punched a flight attendant, broke free from restraints, and punched the flight attendant again has to face consequences for his actions? Oh no.
 
Sentient
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
passengers who became disruptive...after bringing their own alcohol with them and drinking it

So they're letting pints of Yeager through while I get my mostly-used-up toothpaste confiscated because the TUBE was 12oz, even if there was maybe 2oz left in it

/rules are rules buddy
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: They all open outwards. It's called a plug door. They have to be moved inwards, then rotate and open outwards. They aren't getting opened in flight.


The vast majority, yes.
That particular one on the A330, however, does NOT move inwards first.

Unless, of course, you see different movement in that video than I do.
 
indylaw
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Honestly so much of this is alcohol-related I'd be all for granting wide latitude to airlines to breathalyzer-test suspected drunkards and bar them from the flight up-front without refund if they test as inebriated, refuse to serve on-flight at the slightest hint of drunkenness, as well as confiscate any personal booze found during the flight.


I don't go on a plane loaded, but I usually get a couple of beers pre-flight just to get the nerve up to fly crammed in a metal tube with strangers 30,000 feet in the air. If someone's staggering all over himself, maybe.
 
BubbaZinetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I wonder if I'm missing out never having seen a confrontation on an aeroplane.


Short answer...NO.  I have seen one in the air and one in the terminal.  The one in the air was about 5 rows back from me and ended when the short, but burly male attendant restrained the passenger, and the captain announced that we were making an unscheduled stop.  At the stop police came onboard and dragged the man off to the applause of the passengers.  It then took almost 2 hours for us to get back in the air again.  Sucked.

In the terminal, a guy took a swing at the counter person, I have never seen so many security swarm so fast in my life.  He was taken down, and hauled off.  There was a substantial delay in boarding after the incident.

Again, you do not want to see these kinds of things.  At the very least they result in substantial delays.  Seeing humanity at its worst sucks.
 
azxj
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
CSB:

American Airlines flight from Dallas to Phoenix a couple years ago, some entitled douchebag was arguing with the flight attendant over his seating location.  I don't know or care who was at fault but he was refusing to move.  They unloaded everyone on the plane and we had to stand in the jetway as the police came on board to haul him out.  This was shortly after the United "argue with us and we'll kick your ass" incident, so I'm not sure what he was thinking.

Unfortunately no ass-kicking ensued, they escorted him off and the rest of us reboarded and the flight left 45 minutes late.  So refusal of a mild inconvenience of moving his seat delayed 150 people and may have caused some to miss their connecting flights.
 
Hebjamn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I wish I believed that these fines would change the behavior of would-be a-holes, but it probably won't. These people aren't thinking or acting rationally, so the consequences of their actions are irrelevant to them.

This is why I keep the song 'I Hate People' from the musical version of 'Scrooge' near the top of my play list.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: ImOscar: Pocket Ninja: The FAA alleges that a passenger tried to open the cockpit door, repeatedly refused to comply with crew members' instructions, and struck a flight attendant in the face and pushed him to the floor. Flight attendants, with the help of another passenger, placed plastic handcuffs on the disruptive passenger but he freed himself and struck the flight attendant in the face a second time. After the plane landed, police escorted the passenger into custody and he now faces a $52,500 fine.

Good. He should be in jail.

Not only should be be in jail, he should also be banned from flying ever again and every passenger on that flight should get the opportunity to kick him in the balls as hard as they possibly can.

We have a no fly list.  You'd think this chucklefark would certainly qualify for it.


That depends.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: I expected better editing from Forbes


Editors cost money.  How much did you pay for the article?  Because I paid zero dollars...

/welcome to mid-stage capitalism
//late-stage is gonna be...interesting
 
