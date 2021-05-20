 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WPXI.com)   Even this one?   (wpxi.com) divider line
8
    More: Ironic, Car building, English-language films, Automobile, Utah, Rochester, New York, car, building inspector, Pittsburgh  
•       •       •

1028 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 May 2021 at 10:35 AM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Driving into the side of a building is as American as baseball, hot dogs, apple pie, and Chevrolet.
 
Shagbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Shagbert: [Fark user image 425x238]


$1000. We can buff that right out.
 
eagles95
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I hate those commercials. Almost as bad as 1-877 Kars 4 Kids
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I think New Mexico has the ugliest local news reporters.
 
Jedekai [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A Monte Harlem?

Not even GM wants that shiatpile.
 
akya [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A few weeks later...

"This thing will never let you down.  It's stronger then a brick wall and was only driven by a grandma.

/*whispers/mumbles* who probably should have her license taken away
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If they don't take it Kars 4 Kids probably will.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.