(Axios)   The phone systems in prisons are major profit sources and kickbacks and reform is needed. And it's a fairly fascinating insight into how profit works when it comes to prisons   (axios.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Private prison are made illegal... well, we gotta continue to grift so make everything else cost a shiat ton of money because our prisonners are our money-making slaves forever.

/fark prison owners/prison companies, everyone involved in this whole business should be locked up for being slave owners
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who doesn't know this already?  The price on anything a prisoner can buy is jacked up at least 500%.  There was a link last week about prisoners only being able to buy books from approved suppliers at a hefty markup.  Fark the prison system and anyone who makes money off of it.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who Would Jesus Imprison?
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Private for profit prisons need to be outlawed, prisoners paid at least minimum wage for their work, and prisoners that are US citizens should be allowed to vote.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fact that a prison even can make a profit is horrifying.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: Who Would Jesus Imprison?


The temple owners?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Id say if youre just dead set on being Black do not do it in America.

Theres not been historically great outcomes for those guys.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worked on a case two years ago that involved private prisons. Everything is a revenue stream to them, and the only thing that matters is the bottom line. It was the most disgusting case I've ever worked on, and I've worked for petroleum and pharmaceutical companies.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Who doesn't know this already?  The price on anything a prisoner can buy is jacked up at least 500%.  There was a link last week about prisoners only being able to buy books from approved suppliers at a hefty markup.  Fark the prison system and anyone who makes money off of it.


Just like college.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If cell companies could provide phones to inmates in private prisons, they'd charge out the ass for a place to keep them.
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pehvbot: The fact that a prison even can make a profit is horrifying.



Well, they had a pretty good model with American Health Care.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It isn't just private prisons.  When my ex-husband got into trouble, they required an ankle monitor in order for him to be released.  That cost us $85 a week.  He got arrested again and had to pay the new bail plus the old bail again.  Phone calls when he went to prison were $6 per 15 minute call and and they charged you $7.95 and up to add money to the phone account.  Commissary item prices were insane.  Same with the canteen and vending machines in the visitation centers.  Then he went to work release and had to turn over 55 percent of his paycheck to the state for room and board.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: If cell companies could provide phones to inmates in private prisons, they'd charge out the ass for a place to keep them.


Funny enough, cell phone companies do sell small clam-shell phones that are sold a "rugged and waterproof" that are meant to be smuggled into prisons or other places.
 
akya [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pehvbot: The fact that a prison even can make a profit is horrifying.


True.

That said, turning a profit seems pretty easy with constitutionally protected free labor, a captive audience of customers, and a justice system that keeps locking more and more people up, often for minor (non-violent/non-threatening) offenses​.

I'd recommend watching "13th" on Netflix.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The greed of middle-aged white men is insatiable.
 
Gr8Zen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maintaining close family contacts while incarcerated is known to significantly reduce recidivism rates.

Making it prohibitively expensive to phone home isn't just about revenue today, it's also about revenue tomorrow.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't just private prisons.  Couple of years ago, I had a family member hit the local municipal jail for a night. They tried to call me. I got an automated system calling me telling me I had a call from the jail, but I needed to have a payment plan for it. I, of course, didn't already have one set up for this. And, they couldn't just call collect. So, without being able to actually communicate at all, I had to hang up, call the jail, get the third party information on how to load (non-refundable, of course) an amount of money onto my payment plan, THEN wait for my family member to call back eventually so that I could use the payment plan (that was something like $1+ per minute) in order to talk for a few minutes to figure out what was going on. They were released the following morning, and, of course, I had an unused balance left on that payment plan that somebody (not me, of course) got to keep.  Thanks, criminal justice system!
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Who doesn't know this already?  The price on anything a prisoner can buy is jacked up at least 500%.  There was a link last week about prisoners only being able to buy books from approved suppliers at a hefty markup.  Fark the prison system and anyone who makes money off of it.


There are security concerns as anything coming into the prison could potentially be smuggling in contraband so having verified vendors could be justified.  At the markups they have, probably not, but certainly costs involved with inmate supplied items are far too expensive for what is provided.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ToastmasterGeneral: I had an unused balance left on that payment plan that somebody (not me, of course) got to keep.


Could you use it up by calling random prisoners to cheer them up?
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: ToastmasterGeneral: I had an unused balance left on that payment plan that somebody (not me, of course) got to keep.

Could you use it up by calling random prisoners to cheer them up?


Ha!  But, had I been able, yes, I would have.  But, this was ONLY for paying when the prisoner called me.  So that wasn't an option. I had to wait by the phone for them to call me.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: RolfBlitzer: Who Would Jesus Imprison?

The temple owners?


That's easily one of my favorite Bible stories. Jesus has a reputation of being a really nice guy, but don't f*ck around and find out. He'll kick your ass.
 
taintbaggins
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Private prison are made illegal... well, we gotta continue to grift so make everything else cost a shiat ton of money because our prisonners are our money-making slaves forever.

/fark prison owners/prison companies, everyone involved in this whole business should be locked up for being slave owners


bless your heart. Do you really think that government run prisons aren't for profit as well?
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And all calls are recorded, including the confidential lawyer ones, with the confidential recordings often being made available without a court order.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Tracianne: It isn't just private prisons.  When my ex-husband got into trouble, they required an ankle monitor in order for him to be released.  That cost us $85 a week.  He got arrested again and had to pay the new bail plus the old bail again.  Phone calls when he went to prison were $6 per 15 minute call and and they charged you $7.95 and up to add money to the phone account.  Commissary item prices were insane.  Same with the canteen and vending machines in the visitation centers.  Then he went to work release and had to turn over 55 percent of his paycheck to the state for room and board.


You know what's even easier and cheaper?

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
B0redd
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
All perceived and imagined thought crimes are shouted down by the woke brigade, But actual slavery.

Spooky Wind Thunder Bell Tolling Sound Effect HQ Soundscape Sound Effect
Youtube FE_ZsIpJFFM
 
jdlenke [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bughunter: If cell companies could provide phones to inmates in private prisons, they'd charge out the ass for a place to keep them.


Don't call phones come out the ass anyway so...
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Who doesn't know this already?  The price on anything a prisoner can buy is jacked up at least 500%.  There was a link last week about prisoners only being able to buy books from approved suppliers at a hefty markup.  Fark the prison system and anyone who makes money off of it.


"Approved" suppliers i.e. the warden's second cousin who runs the company that's selling the books/music/whatever. So the inmates buy stuff which gets thrown out occasionally when they toss the cells so they have to buy it again. Oh yeah let's also talk about the commissary. They don't give the inmates enough toiletries/clothes/food so the inmates make up any shortfalls by purchasing it from the commissary(assuming they have family feeding them money for such things). Huge racket.
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I guess when you get sick of eating apple pie, you switch to a new method.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Tracianne: It isn't just private prisons.  When my ex-husband got into trouble, they required an ankle monitor in order for him to be released.  That cost us $85 a week.  He got arrested again and had to pay the new bail plus the old bail again.  Phone calls when he went to prison were $6 per 15 minute call and and they charged you $7.95 and up to add money to the phone account.  Commissary item prices were insane.  Same with the canteen and vending machines in the visitation centers.  Then he went to work release and had to turn over 55 percent of his paycheck to the state for room and board.

You know what's even easier and cheaper?

[media1.tenor.com image 380x206] [View Full Size image _x_]


So you are fine with people that have been charged with a crime to be treated as chattel and exploited like slaves and are not deserving of basic necessities while being incarcerated, or the means to provide once they are out of prison? Is this more of that "compassionate conservatism" I keep hearing about?
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ToastmasterGeneral: This isn't just private prisons.  Couple of years ago, I had a family member hit the local municipal jail for a night. They tried to call me. I got an automated system calling me telling me I had a call from the jail, but I needed to have a payment plan for it. I, of course, didn't already have one set up for this. And, they couldn't just call collect. So, without being able to actually communicate at all, I had to hang up, call the jail, get the third party information on how to load (non-refundable, of course) an amount of money onto my payment plan, THEN wait for my family member to call back eventually so that I could use the payment plan (that was something like $1+ per minute) in order to talk for a few minutes to figure out what was going on. They were released the following morning, and, of course, I had an unused balance left on that payment plan that somebody (not me, of course) got to keep.  Thanks, criminal justice system!


I had the same experience years ago when my now ex got a DUI. No idea whether the county or phone provider got to keep my money but somebody sure did.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"The FCC's order focuses on calls made from one state to another because the agency doesn't have the power to set rates for calls made within states."

So basically it will do little to nothing, seeing as most prisoners are incarcerated within their own state where their family likely lives as well.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: "The FCC's order focuses on calls made from one state to another because the agency doesn't have the power to set rates for calls made within states."

So basically it will do little to nothing, seeing as most prisoners are incarcerated within their own state where their family likely lives as well.


When my ex was inside the county jail, it was Florida.  His parents and siblings were in Ohio.  He couldn't call his mother more than twice because it cost almost $18 bucks for one 15 minute phone call compared to my $6 for 15 minutes.  Once he went to prison, and a different phone provider, that changed and our rates were almost the same.
 
whitroth
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Tracianne: It isn't just private prisons.  When my ex-husband got into trouble, they required an ankle monitor in order for him to be released.  That cost us $85 a week.  He got arrested again and had to pay the new bail plus the old bail again.  Phone calls when he went to prison were $6 per 15 minute call and and they charged you $7.95 and up to add money to the phone account.  Commissary item prices were insane.  Same with the canteen and vending machines in the visitation centers.  Then he went to work release and had to turn over 55 percent of his paycheck to the state for room and board.

You know what's even easier and cheaper?

[media1.tenor.com image 380x206] [View Full Size image _x_]


And how many times do they create the charges?

Why, yes, my late ex did go to jail, chared with terrorism.
 
