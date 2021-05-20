 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Brits need a reminder they can't just show up in France unannounced. This is not a repeat from 1230   (theguardian.com) divider line
37
•       •       •

hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its very weird to look at the UK as not a part of the EU.   I mean....it's right there, next to France, next to Ireland....*shakes head*
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I look forward to the explanation of both why this is good and also isn't a real thing.

/no I won't debate you
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I love how horribly this separation is working out.
We should constantly remind people that this crap only happened because of racist and other idiots were rallied together using analytics.
Separately none of those people shared this issue but analytics identified them and brought them together in order to create a majority
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Having been to Spain and seen how the English act... I can see why they do this.
 
dothemath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Brits need a reminder they can't just show up in France unannounced.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I love how horribly this separation is working out.
We should constantly remind people that this crap only happened because of racist and other idiots were rallied together using analytics.
Separately none of those people shared this issue but analytics identified them and brought them together in order to create a majority


People voting against their own self interests.
It's a time honored tradition
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I guarantee there will be some story eventually about an idiotic Brexiteer trying to vacation into Europe and being denied because of paperwork and being surprised that they don't have access anymore.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dothemath: Brits need a reminder they can't just show up in France unannounced.

[i.pinimg.com image 185x272]


Goddamnit... you owe me a new keyboard yadda yadda yadda
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Its very weird to look at the UK as not a part of the EU.   I mean....it's right there, next to France, next to Ireland....*shakes head*


At no point in its existence has England ever considered itself part of Europe.  To England, it is an island floating in the middle of the ocean on a planet circling a star in a galaxy that is on the other side of the observable universe from Europe.  The only reason it joined the EU is that it needed the dole after losing its only source of wealth, ie the colonies.
 
Cormee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I love how horribly this separation is working out.
We should constantly remind people that this crap only happened because of racist and other idiots were rallied together using analytics.
Separately none of those people shared this issue but analytics identified them and brought them together in order to create a majority


And it's only getting started.

Next on the menu is the Australia/NZ trade deal ruining British agriculture, and then is the utterly unsolvable (in its current context) issue with the border down the Irish sea. Both have a lot of potential for civil unrest, especially the Northern Ireland issue.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: waxbeans: I love how horribly this separation is working out.
We should constantly remind people that this crap only happened because of racist and other idiots were rallied together using analytics.
Separately none of those people shared this issue but analytics identified them and brought them together in order to create a majority

People voting against their own self interests.
It's a time honored tradition


🤜🤛
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Another great brexit victory!
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I think the real issue is that French and Spanish people have to get permission from the state to have guests stay in their house.

According to the French government's website, anyone in France hosting non-EU nationals is expected to complete an attestation d'accueil (accommodation certificate) form and submit it for approval to their town hall, a process taking up to a month.
Once stamped, the form, which costs €30 (£26) and requires supporting documents such as proof of address, income and right of residence, must then be forwarded to the guest so they can show it at the border, where officials are entitled to ask for it.

In Spain, residents hosting non-EU friends or family are expected to apply to the national police, with similar supporting documentation, for a carta de invitación (letter of invitation) costing €74.

And that's not running a AirBnB. That's having family and friends stay, if they happen to be non EU citizens.

This applies to Americans as well, but somehow Fark acts like this is a "LOL Brexit!" issue and something that only applies to Brits.

So happy the UK doesn't have insane petty laws like this.
 
dothemath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: dothemath: Brits need a reminder they can't just show up in France unannounced.

[i.pinimg.com image 185x272]

Goddamnit... you owe me a new keyboard yadda yadda yadda


You think laughing at Hitler is a "gas" or a "kick"?

You sicken me.
 
wage0048 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The brits chose this.  They could have chosen not to leave the EU.  They could have chosen to elect MPs that would have allowed negotiations in good faith for trade and travel agreements over the past few years.

But now, they voted to leave and they voted for MPs who did everything they could possibly do to ensure that GB would go "splat" when it hit the wall.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We few, we pasty few, we band of drunkards.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hey.  350 million a week?  They can buy their own France.  With hookers and blackjack.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Hey.  350 million a week?  They can buy their own France.  With hookers and blackjack.


I'm not even sure they could successfully buy a shirt at fark
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You all do know that the purpose of this law is to discourage tourists from easily staying with existing residents and instead stay at hotels which have taxes and fees to support the government?

It is one thing for friends to ask to stay with someone, but it is another to ask them to go fill out government forms, visit the local government office, pay a 30 euro fee, and then mail a piece of paper with an official stamp on it back to you. All a month in advance.
 
Cormee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: I think the real issue is that French and Spanish people have to get permission from the state to have guests stay in their house


It's not, it's so that immigration know your whereabouts, and it's also so that you can prove you won't be a burden on the state. The €26 charge and the month processing time is just an added bonus.

This applies to Americans as well, but somehow Fark acts like this is a "LOL Brexit!" issue and something that only applies to Brits.

Well yes, Brexit was something that only happened to Brits, and people are laughing because it used not happen to Brits, pre-Brexit (unlike Americans)
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Its very weird to look at the UK as not a part of the EU.   I mean....it's right there, next to France, next to Ireland....*shakes head*


aha! That's what the crafty Europeans want you think.  They've got you brain-washed to think that the UK is just another island, like Ireland, Sardinia, Corsica, Capri or Sicily. Even Gibraltar is not part of Europe. Spain? Isn't that in Majorca?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I could go on naming European Islands all day. They're much more interesting than the Autobahn between Frankfurt and Brussels, assuming there is one and why wouldn't there be?
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: I think the real issue is that French and Spanish people have to get permission from the state to have guests stay in their house.

According to the French government's website, anyone in France hosting non-EU nationals is expected to complete an attestation d'accueil (accommodation certificate) form and submit it for approval to their town hall, a process taking up to a month.
Once stamped, the form, which costs €30 (£26) and requires supporting documents such as proof of address, income and right of residence, must then be forwarded to the guest so they can show it at the border, where officials are entitled to ask for it.

In Spain, residents hosting non-EU friends or family are expected to apply to the national police, with similar supporting documentation, for a carta de invitación (letter of invitation) costing €74.

And that's not running a AirBnB. That's having family and friends stay, if they happen to be non EU citizens.

This applies to Americans as well, but somehow Fark acts like this is a "LOL Brexit!" issue and something that only applies to Brits.

So happy the UK doesn't have insane petty laws like this.


Give it time...
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

phalamir: Harry Freakstorm: Hey.  350 million a week?  They can buy their own France.  With hookers and blackjack.

I'm not even sure they could successfully buy a shirt at fark


So, French Connection UK gets filtered.  Hmmmm.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Scottish Nationalists, by the way, are just like Quebequers. They want to be Maïtres Chez Nous, but want to Mommy and Daddy to pay the rent and do their laundry when they come home to raid the refrigerator on Le Weekend.

Being a country means having your own crap currency, you own crap armed forces, and staying the fark at home unless you can pay your way. It means being an adult, which is rare nowadays. 40 year olds are less mature than 15 year olds. Fifty is the new 18.

/ Trust me, I wouldn't consider myself 100% grown-up yet and I am 59 1/2 years old.

// But it is cute on me. Kidults, très peu pour moi, merci.

/// I can be on the French side sometimes. I am only a quarter French, give or take, but a handful of yeast leavens the whole batch of baguette doung. It's one of only three ingredients in the genuine article.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The fire alarm just went off and startled me. It really is Thursday now.
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
To be fair, the French showed up unannounced first in 1066.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Being a country means having your own crap currency, you own crap armed forces,


Costa Rica has no army, and no country in the Eurozone has its own currency.  And they work out fine.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The French have a stupid law that burdens their own citizens with having to apply for a 'permit' to have non-EU guests, and this is somehow a consequence of Brexit? I know many of you are purblind partisan hacks, but try to do better than this.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

phalamir: raerae1980: Its very weird to look at the UK as not a part of the EU.   I mean....it's right there, next to France, next to Ireland....*shakes head*

At no point in its existence has England ever considered itself part of Europe.  To England, it is an island floating in the middle of the ocean on a planet circling a star in a galaxy that is on the other side of the observable universe from Europe.  The only reason it joined the EU is that it needed the dole after losing its only source of wealth, ie the colonies.


Correct except for the colonies being a source of wealth -- the Empire was bleeding the UK dry from the 1890s on.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jjorsett: The French have a stupid law that burdens their own citizens with having to apply for a 'permit' to have non-EU guests, and this is somehow a consequence of Brexit? I know many of you are purblind partisan hacks, but try to do better than this.


The law was only enacted in December of last year and came into effect a few weeks ago, so it's not unreasonable to think that Brexit has something to do with it.

Meanwhile the UK seems to have satisfied itself with simply arbitrarily tossing visiting EU citizens into detention without legal basis for doing so, so a €30 form doesn't seem too bad in comparison.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hmmm. The French were so worried about the correct paperwork in June '44.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Robo Beat: jjorsett: The French have a stupid law that burdens their own citizens with having to apply for a 'permit' to have non-EU guests, and this is somehow a consequence of Brexit? I know many of you are purblind partisan hacks, but try to do better than this.

The law was only enacted in December of last year and came into effect a few weeks ago, so it's not unreasonable to think that Brexit has something to do with it.

Meanwhile the UK seems to have satisfied itself with simply arbitrarily tossing visiting EU citizens into detention without legal basis for doing so, so a €30 form doesn't seem too bad in comparison.


Link
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dothemath: Jelly Bean Raider: dothemath: Brits need a reminder they can't just show up in France unannounced.

[i.pinimg.com image 185x272]

Goddamnit... you owe me a new keyboard yadda yadda yadda

You think laughing at Hitler is a "gas" or a "kick"?

You sicken me.


Well that's it! My day is completely ruined! 
I'm not sure I have the will to go on with life anymore...

(Just FYI to everyone else... do not GIS wankinglady.jpg at work)
 
Hyjamon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I love how horribly this separation is working out.
We should constantly remind people that this crap only happened because of racist and other idiots were rallied together using analytics.
Separately none of those people shared this issue but analytics identified them and brought them together in order to create a majority


Does the UN need to ban the use of SQL and math?

You may have a supermajority then.
 
