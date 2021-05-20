 Skip to content
 
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Researchers find the origins of a colony of monkeys in south Florida. In other news, there is a colony of monkeys in south Florida   (wjactv.com) divider line
21
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's no way to refer to the state's Republican senate, subs.  They're a colony of bacteria.  The e. coli kind, not the good gut flora kind.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The snakes will take care of them.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Let me guess, they were hiding in plain site in the Waffle House?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Are these the herpes monkeys? We have those here
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Monkey Jungle

Went there several times when I was visiting GF's parents.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Must be Golden Lyin' Tamarins.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Patient Zero
 
DrEMHmrk2 [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We also got Monkeys about 4 miles north on Fort Lauderdale beach. They roam around the property of the Bonnet House.

Floridaman CSB:
When I was doing community service because of underage drinking, I worked at the Bonnet House and on a handful of occasions got to feed them their grapes.

The process was simple. You drive the golf cart to the edge of the property next to the fence line, place a plate of grapes on the roof, and run as if your life depends on it.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The FAU researchers traced the monkeys' genetics and concluded they were brought to Florida from Africa. The monkeys were sold mainly for medical and military research.

I don't even want to know but it cannot be good
 
Coronach
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So they discovered something in Dania that everyone in Dania already knew...
 
ztrom
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Nah, wasn't Miami's monkey jungle.  I used to hang around that area.  I've seen them on the roads a few times.  There's a ton of mangroves throughout there and to Port Everglades that are virtually impassable.  The person quoted in this article is famous as one of the only people to really get their trust enough to track them.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Silver Spring state Park close to Ocala has monkeys.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bruscar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

berylman: The FAU researchers traced the monkeys' genetics and concluded they were brought to Florida from Africa. The monkeys were sold mainly for medical and military research.

I don't even want to know but it cannot be good


Part of me can't believe it's allowed. Part of me is grateful the military doesn't sweep poor neighborhoods to collect "juvenile delinquents" to experiment on because we would absolutely let them get away with that. Americans would make more excuses than the thin blue line is able to come up with.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

berylman: The FAU researchers traced the monkeys' genetics and concluded they were brought to Florida from Africa. The monkeys were sold mainly for medical and military research.

I don't even want to know but it cannot be good


Unfortunately it's likely bio defense research
 
Dead on the River [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Florida? They should blow it all up. Damn dirty apes.
 
ifky
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

berylman: [Fark user image 192x262] Patient Zero


That is a very nice pull.
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Kayaker dodges tree jumping monkeys on river in Florida river
Youtube Ks-a6FQ9rZ4


On the Silver River in Ocala they try to jump on your kayak.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: berylman: The FAU researchers traced the monkeys' genetics and concluded they were brought to Florida from Africa. The monkeys were sold mainly for medical and military research.

I don't even want to know but it cannot be good

Unfortunately it's likely bio defense research


Like those dogs they strapped explosives to and trained to run at tanks in WWII
 
RosevilleDan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"The South Florida Sun Sentinel reported Wednesday there was a monkey escape from the farm in 1948, with most of the monkeys recaptured.

But not all of them."
 
