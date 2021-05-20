 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Hoarders just can't throw anything away   (abc.net.au) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cleaning up a hoarders mess is already dangerous, but how much more dangerous is it in Australia?
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sydney hoarder killed man, then lived with corpse for 15 years

Anyone who ever had roommates has considered this option.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I MIGHT NEED THAT
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Some people hava a pathetic need for company, but no talent in that direction.

I am sorry to see the victim was a decent looking working class lad. It is a shame to kill them and it doesn't pay shiat.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
As the philospher says, only stupid people do harm without obtaining any benefit to themselves. The other ones are not stupid. They are just selfish and nasty.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
2018.  Such a timely article.
 
PrivateCaboose [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: 2018.  Such a timely article.


Cleaners found it in the writer's hoarded, unpublished articles.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: 2018.  Such a timely article.


The corpse was sitting around for 15 years, we can sit on this article for 3.
 
stuffy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My uncle was such a sweet generous man. Who sold drugs and broke into peoples homes as a hobby.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wow, man! The dude looks like me in the 70's (with a little bit bigger nose...alright, a lot bigger nose).
 
jjorsett
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

stuffy: My uncle was such a sweet generous man. Who sold drugs and broke into peoples homes as a hobby.


And went to prison and was once on trial for murder. He was a gentle soul who didn't deserve what he got.
 
akya [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If only this had happened in a stand your ground state. The hoarder could have just told the police what happened, without worry of consequence, and saved a ton on air fresheners.
 
PrivateCaboose [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 600x401]


Whenever my house is messy or I feel I have too much stuff and am becoming a hoarder, it's heartening to see evidence that I am not, in fact, an actual hoarder.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Thus always to burglars.
 
Headso [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

akya: If only this had happened in a stand your ground state. The hoarder could have just told the police what happened, without worry of consequence, and saved a ton on air fresheners.


I think you can shoot home invaders in a lot of states.
 
Loren
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

stuffy: My uncle was such a sweet generous man. Who sold drugs and broke into peoples homes as a hobby.


Yeah, it's amazing how good criminals are in the eyes of their family.  You get shot during a B&E, too bad.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"His niece Tiana Snellman said she wanted her uncle remembered as a generous man."
"He was a very loving man, would do anything for anyone."
"He didn't deserve what he got," she said."

Translations:

His niece Tiana Snellman inherited the house, its contents, and his very profitable wallaby ranch.
If you were under 16, he couldn't keep his hands off you. Didn't matter if you were a boy or a girl.
Maybe we should have checked in on him sometime in those fifteen years. Anyways.


Yes, you should have visited at least during the 15 years
 
turboke
‘’ 1 minute ago  
CSI already did that episode: https://www.csifiles.com/con​tent/2010/​10/review-csi-crime-scene-investigatio​n-house-of-hoarders/
 
