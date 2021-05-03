 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Regrets, these last living WWII-era German Nazis have few   (nypost.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yeah, why are they still alive?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The brainwashing is still strong among them.  Its hard to admit when you're wrong, but damn....they actually deny it (the Holocaust) happened.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Of course they have none. They've been spending that Nazi gold for 80 years.
 
Hagbard_C
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And the new generation of fascists writes for the NYPost?
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Say what you will but at least they arent flip floppers.

And that pic. Man. The "Fat Girls For Hitler" club. I heard they parachuted into Poland and ate all the ice cream to demoralize the general population.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

raerae1980: The brainwashing is still strong among them.  Its hard to admit when you're wrong, but damn....they actually deny it (the Holocaust) happened.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead on the River [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You ever even seen the Blues Brothers, weirdos?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: yeah, why are they still alive?


Because the Nuremberg folks did not see them.
 
hammettman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"We didn't support the party. But we liked the uniform."

wtf?
 
Magnus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I wonder what their Fark handles are.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Of course they don't. Next time shiat like that goes down there needs to be  complete eradication.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Did the NY Post interview them looking for sage advice?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

raerae1980: The brainwashing is still strong among them.  Its hard to admit when you're wrong, but damn....they actually deny it (the Holocaust) happened.


Years ago, I met a former German soldier who had immigrated and settled here in Atlanta. He had heard rumors of the camps, but his unit was too busy fighting in Belgium and France to think too much about it. He ended up making friends with some of the guys he fought against since they had a lot in common with the weather conditions and general dislike of the chain of command. Even toward the end of his life, he couldn't wrap his head around the level of brutality in the camps, even when a couple of guys who had liberated one showed him pictures.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Because they did it meine Weise?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Don't let them die before we pry out of them the locations of the baby Hitler clones and the moon base
 
buntz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

hammettman: "We didn't support the party. But we liked the uniform."

wtf?


Well, I don't support the Empire, but I have to admit that stormtrooper uniform is cool, especially the biker scout!
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dothemath: Say what you will but at least they arent flip floppers.

And that pic. Man. The "Fat Girls For Hitler" club. I heard they parachuted into Poland and ate all the ice cream to demoralize the general population.


I'd rather see flip flops over nazi jackboots.
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: dothemath: Say what you will but at least they arent flip floppers.

And that pic. Man. The "Fat Girls For Hitler" club. I heard they parachuted into Poland and ate all the ice cream to demoralize the general population.

I'd rather see flip flops over nazi jackboots.


Gross.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LegacyDL: Because they did it meine Weise?


That's hefe, man.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: dothemath: Say what you will but at least they arent flip floppers.

And that pic. Man. The "Fat Girls For Hitler" club. I heard they parachuted into Poland and ate all the ice cream to demoralize the general population.

I'd rather see flip flops over nazi jackboots.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
But the innocence was a ruse. From a young age, they were being taught to hate.

Gee, sounds like the sort of indoctrination that is going on in American public schools
today!
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I've read dozens of interviews with Nazi rank and file.  The only thing they regret was losing the war.  None of them professed support for the Final Solution, nor did any touch upon it without prompting from their interlocutor.  They didn't know, did not support it, some didn't even think it really happened.

One of the most interesting was with a U-Boat crew member that was only 15 years old when captured by the allies.  His U-Boat had not had time to scuttle its documents.  He gave off the impression that he felt this failure was a major turning point in the war.  I doubt it, by the time you're sticking 15 year old in submarines the only thing command is doing is stalling on surrender.  But that's the way he lived love in his head, as if he was personally responsible for Germany's loss.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: raerae1980: The brainwashing is still strong among them.  Its hard to admit when you're wrong, but damn....they actually deny it (the Holocaust) happened.

Years ago, I met a former German soldier who had immigrated and settled here in Atlanta. He had heard rumors of the camps, but his unit was too busy fighting in Belgium and France to think too much about it. He ended up making friends with some of the guys he fought against since they had a lot in common with the weather conditions and general dislike of the chain of command. Even toward the end of his life, he couldn't wrap his head around the level of brutality in the camps, even when a couple of guys who had liberated one showed him pictures.


😬
Oh man.....
I think Arnold Schwarzenegger that  discussed what it was like as a child growing up in Austria after WW2.  He described the men who had returned from the war as broken, iirc.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Now do 5th and 6th generation confederates
 
thepeterd
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Of course they have none. They've been spending that Nazi gold for 80 years.


You're thinking of the Swiss.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
CSB. My grandfather was a paratrooper, but his brother fought for the Fascisti in Italy. Apparently they had a pretty big falling out after the war when his brother moved to the US, because he wouldn't admit that the fascists were wrong, just that they lost.
 
PunGent
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ex-SS guy:  "We were front-line soldiers ... I have no regrets, and I will never regret being with that unit. Truly not. A camaraderie like that ... You could rely on every man 100%. There was nothing that could go wrong. That was the beauty of it."

Even taking his "we didn't do the Holocaust" crap at face value, they still lost most of the important battles, and then lost the war and got half their country put under Communism for decades.

Dumbass losers.

/SS even broke under fire during the invasion of France in '40, when everything was going well otherwise.
//I'm adding coward to the mix
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

hammettman: "We didn't support the party. But we liked the uniform."

wtf?


Their uniforms were designed by Hugo Boss.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bslim: Of course they don't. Next time shiat like that goes down there needs to be  complete eradication.


Next time? It's going down right now... get to it!
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: CSB. My grandfather was a paratrooper, but his brother fought for the Fascisti in Italy. Apparently they had a pretty big falling out after the war when his brother moved to the US, because he wouldn't admit that the fascists were wrong, just that they lost.


So, slightly better than your average Trumper.
 
p51d007
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

buntz: hammettman: "We didn't support the party. But we liked the uniform."

wtf?

Well, I don't support the Empire, but I have to admit that stormtrooper uniform is cool, especially the biker scout!


sacramentopress.comView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bslim: Of course they don't. Next time shiat like that goes down there needs to be complete eradication.


A final solution, as it were?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Their beliefs live on, in conservatism around the world.
 
Abox
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This isn't terribly surprising, kids are often indoctrinated in one way or another.  Whatever makes them feel safe...it's why superheroes are so appealing and God too probably. Obviously not everyone reconsiders as they get older.   omg every last Nazi hasn't come around!  Eh.
 
Mouser
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: yeah, why are they still alive?


Because the post-war German government thought it was better to forgive ex-Nazis than to execute the majority of their country's male population?

At some point you have to say, "fark it, forgiveness is the only viable option here."  Even when it comes to Nazis.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ less than a minute ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size

Yeah, once that shiat is in someone it's always there waiting to come out and play.
 
