(AP News)   Well look at those fancy pants over at Goodwill getting all picky about what people are donating. The nerve of some organizations   (apnews.com) divider line
63
•       •       •

63 Comments     (+0 »)
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Goodwill is a FOR PROFIT business.
Fark'em
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I dropped off stuff at Goodwill yesterday and will be doing so again today.  Apparently they have standards and won't take used-up garbage like rugs or ex-wives.
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, quit cutting into their profits.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:

"Steeves, of Goodwill Northern New England, has a simple tip for anyone interested in donating items to a thrift store:

"If you wouldn't give it to your judgy mother-in-law," she said "then don't donate it."

Well then, that settles it. I won't be making any donations to them, My mother in law hates all my stuff.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: I dropped off stuff at Goodwill yesterday and will be doing so again today.  Apparently they have standards and won't take used-up garbage like rugs or ex-wives.


Just keep the ex-wife in the rug.  It'll be there problem if you can get out of there with out anyone taking down a license plate.

That's why I like those donation boxes out in the middle of nowhere.  They don't ask no questions like "why is this rug so heavy?" or "what's this red stuff?"

You wanna get rugged?  Just keep asking questions.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This article again - it's like the first one a few weeks ago was rejected by a Goodwill employee now they're bringing it back in hopes of a different worker covering the donation door.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goodwill is whatever, they aren't actually helping poor people. They are more in the business of selling vintage clothing to middle class-upper class people on the cheap. Fark em'. But this is a very real problem for all donation places I think. In my town I've seen so many donation boxes just overflowing with trash. People use them like dumpsters. It's not right.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm never sure exactly what's trash and what isn't.

An old tv that works?

Shoes I put 50 miles on but don't like?

A graphing calculator?

Boom box?
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They hire the mentally deficient and people in half way houses and pay them like shiat and treat them like slaves.
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: I dropped off stuff at Goodwill yesterday and will be doing so again today.  Apparently they have standards and won't take used-up garbage like rugs or ex-wives.


If you're going to donate, be kind and beat them.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather burn my trash and donations rather than give them to "Goodwill" so they can fark over humanity.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image image 620x419]


Counterpoint: They're the only ones that will hire them.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smackledorfer: I'm never sure exactly what's trash and what isn't.

An old tv that works?

Shoes I put 50 miles on but don't like?

A graphing calculator?

Boom box?



sounds like a typical garage sale to me

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I liked Goodwill better before they turned into Urban Outfitters.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfft, those were perfectly good stumps and concrete from post holes I dropped off last week. Kids would have a blast with that stuff.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where I did all this goodwill hate suddenly come from?

/Disfigured Barbie Dolls is my Runaways cover band name
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
stores have reported an influx of flammable and hazardous donations

Fine, ill take my box of gas elsewhere.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smackledorfer: I'm never sure exactly what's trash and what isn't.

An old tv that works?

Shoes I put 50 miles on but don't like?

A graphing calculator?

Boom box?


Ohhh, as a non-apologetic sneakerhead, I can testify that 90% of old shoes can be rehabbed if you have the will to do so. I have seen the crustiest of Jordans come back to life with the proper tools and care. Will a donation place ever do that? Heck no. Just saying its hard for me to ever consider a decent pair of shoes as trash.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smackledorfer: I'm never sure exactly what's trash and what isn't.

An old tv that works?

Shoes I put 50 miles on but don't like?

A graphing calculator?

Boom box?


If it works or looks decent or is still usable, give it to Goodwill or a local thrift store.  If it is not usable, throw it out (unless it is clothing, they can recycle clothing).
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You never know what you might find at a GoodWill store...


memeguy.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess I'll.have to make an art out of all these old underpants and grenades then.
 
fortheloveofgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh.  So add Goodwill to the list of places Farkers don't like.  *makes note*
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Try donating a real antigue to Goodwill.  They have it valued before you get it onto their loading dock.  Southeby's isn't that quick.    They know their stuff.  Of course this shop was in one of the better ZIP codes, but still.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size


at least the sign is honest...
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One man's trash is another man's land fill.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Where I did all this goodwill hate suddenly come from?

/Disfigured Barbie Dolls is my Runaways cover band name


Because the Salvation Army has bigoted practices and has received a lot of valid criticism for it.
So their supporters are hating the "competition".
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: isfigured Barbie Dolls is my Runaways cover band name


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

solokumba: Goodwill is a FOR PROFIT business.
Fark'em


Everything I can find says otherwise.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image image 620x419]

Counterpoint: They're the only ones that will hire them.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fortheloveofgod: Huh.  So add Goodwill to the list of places Farkers don't like.  *makes note*


Farkers seem to hate just about everything. If it doesn't conform to their notions of how the world should work, then it's obviously evil and should die.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: west.la.lawyer: isfigured Barbie Dolls is my Runaways cover band name

[Fark user image 492x428]


I did a photoshop they other day with caitlyn jenner and chas bono in an old Viriginia Slims ad, I do not think NuFark could handle it.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: fortheloveofgod: Huh.  So add Goodwill to the list of places Farkers don't like.  *makes note*

Farkers seem to hate just about everything. If it doesn't conform to their notions of how the world should work, then it's obviously evil and should die.


But you're a Farker.
And you love Trumpian philosophy.
So it is clearly false that Farkers hate everything.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: solokumba: Goodwill is a FOR PROFIT business.
Fark'em

Everything I can find says otherwise.


He's still mad his broken hairdrier 'donation' wasn't considered tax deductible.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theflatline: steklo: west.la.lawyer: isfigured Barbie Dolls is my Runaways cover band name

[Fark user image 492x428]

I did a photoshop they other day with caitlyn jenner and chas bono in an old Viriginia Slims ad, I do not think NuFark could handle it.


why? Was it the classic you've come a long way baby 69 ad?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure most stuff at Goodwill comes from stuff that didn't sell from garage sales. Couldn't have a garage sale last year? Dump it all at Goodwill.

Salvation Army has people checking what is being dropped off and will go with into the dumpster if they don't approve.
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having just spent exactly one year struggling to dispose of my deceased mother's estate during a pandemic when people were rightfully frightened away from garage and estate sales, I say God bless Goodwill Industries. They provide a hugely important function in the community, recycling things that would otherwise crowd the local landfills and providing employment for what appear to be normal high school kids.

The bad stuff you think you know about Goodwill is probably overblown or untrue.
 
zjoik
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

theflatline: steklo: west.la.lawyer: isfigured Barbie Dolls is my Runaways cover band name

[Fark user image 492x428]

I did a photoshop they other day with caitlyn jenner and chas bono in an old Viriginia Slims ad, I do not think NuFark could handle it.


Pics or didn't happen
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

theflatline: They hire the mentally deficient and people in half way houses and pay them like shiat and treat them like slaves.


"mentally deficient".

Wow.

When you think you're being politically correct, but you just make it worse.
 
Azz Pumper
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We donate stuff to Goodwill every couple years.  Basically stuff that we don't sell at a garage sale.  We use to donate to the Salvation Army store in town.  I don' think they are much better then Goodwill.  I actually like looking around the Salvation Army store more.  They seem to have better stuff at cheaper prices most of the time.
 
DVD
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
THREADJACK!

Kind of... I was reading about "Professional shoplifting" shutting down corner drug stores.  As opposed to opportunistic shoplifting by desperation or other things.

How does professional shoplifting even work?  Do these professionals go to stores, get a certain amount and then sell them to dollar stores or something?  Or is there a shoplifting middleman that fences all the medications that one can stuff under a shirt?

I was thinking about Goodwill, but then my mind went upscale to dollar stores as I pondered this.  

/Submit a link to ask a question?  In this day and age?
 
katbarf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I've donated to Purple Heart forever. They pick up just about anything and have donated a lot of outgrown kids clothes that are still in good shape. They are still a good place to donate to the people who need it get the clothes.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: theflatline: steklo: west.la.lawyer: isfigured Barbie Dolls is my Runaways cover band name

[Fark user image 492x428]

I did a photoshop they other day with caitlyn jenner and chas bono in an old Viriginia Slims ad, I do not think NuFark could handle it.

why? Was it the classic you've come a long way baby 69 ad?


Yep, and it had Chaz Bono in it too.

I
 
katbarf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Also, consider women's shelters. They have a big need not just for kids clothes but clothes that these women escaping bad lives need so they can go on interviews and support their families.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Try donating a real antigue to Goodwill.  They have it valued before you get it onto their loading dock.  Southeby's isn't that quick.    They know their stuff.  Of course this shop was in one of the better ZIP codes, but still.


They are hit or miss. I found real gold jewelry in the junk jewelry twice, a cashmere sweater for $2.99, and the "holy grail for bakers" in the books for $2.99.

/I nabbed the book in front of who I suspect was an antique hunter, because as I perused the pages, I got really annoyed by a guy looming over my shoulder for several minutes. I closed it up and took it with me because fark his disrespect for personal space...turns out the book was worth A LOT.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
OT, but Thrift Store related:

Early 80's several of us took a road trip from Southern IL to Detroit so a friend could visit her Boyfriend who had just moved there.
After we dropped her off we all agreed to go over the border to Windsor CANADA to check out the Thrift Stores.

4 hours of shopping later, with some nice finds in the trunk, we cross back into the good old US of A where we are promptly detained for at least 90 minutes and wait "over there" while they search every inch of that car because who the hell drives to Windsor just to go Thrift Store Shopping?
 
Bruscar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Goodwill should investigate the possibility of setting up large recycling containers behind each store so that they can sell it by the pound to recyclers.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I know lots of farkers hate Goodwill, but I will take donating there before letting perfectly good items go to waste. I don't care enough to go through the trouble of listing items on ebay, so it works for finding objects a new home.

I also prefer to shop there for clothing, since it is better/cheaper than contributing to the fast fashion problem.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: Fireproof: Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image image 620x419]

Counterpoint: They're the only ones that will hire them.

[Fark user image image 582x429]


Yeah, no, not the same.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

katbarf: Also, consider women's shelters. They have a big need not just for kids clothes but clothes that these women escaping bad lives need so they can go on interviews and support their families.


And stuff just for rebuilding their lives after moving out.  That's where I donate stuff that is in good condition but not what I wanted.  Regifting household goods from relatives who think the public servant in the family needs new hand towels for Christmas.
 
