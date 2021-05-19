 Skip to content
(YouGov)   54% of Americans will believe anything. 5 stars, would believe again   (today.yougov.com) divider line
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I'm solidly in the middle of that "somewhat" demographic.

You can spot abnormal positive reviews (shills) and abnormal negative reviews (vendettas) pretty easily most of the time, because they are so ham-handed.

And I'm more interested in the descriptive comments, rather than the flat 1-5 stars or whatever rating system they use.  A simple scalar doesn't capture the details.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I immediately go to the 2-3 star reviews to get an idea of what problems to expect.  Those are the best reviews.  1 stars are people who didn't understand what they were buying to start with and 5 stars are people ecstatic that something came on time and in the color they like.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta read the reviews and not just the rating. Bad ratings can hide if a good place has a bad reputation and good ratings can hide if a bad place has artificially high rating. Gotta self filter out the Karen negative ratings and the "reputation defender" bot positive ratings.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't trust YouGov polls.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Define "trust".

With a shiatload of skepticism and careful reading, there is a lot of value to be had in the reviews.

But at a glance?  The best I can say is "not ENTIRELY useless".
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GQP: I believe Democrats are satanic cultists who kidnap children, rape them, and then drink their blood.
Sane Person: Do you believe Jan 6 was an attempted Insurrection?
GQP: No.
Sane Person: What about climate change?
GQP: No.
Sane Person: Evolution?
GQP: No.
Etc, etc, etc.

/People believe what they WANT to believe, and ignore the rest.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read Yelp reviews for entertainment - specifically the negative ones.  They can usually be chalked up to poorly calibrated expectations.  "Whaddaya mean I didn't get 5 star service at The Steak Hut?"  "I can't believe it took the bartender 10 minutes to make 15 cosmos for our table on Girls' Night Out."
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I try to read the two-four star reviews, they tend to be more honest than the ones and fives.  Unless it's all ones, I trust that.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hold on a sec --

So this means some of the comments on the Discussion tab aren't true?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Think of how stupid the average person is, and realize half of them are stupider than that."

- George Carlin
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One star.

We stayed at Some Hotel one night. Never again! The bathroom was messy, with disturbing stains on the shower curtains. There were bedbugs. I'm pretty sure I saw a roach, but my partner insisted it was a mouse. The next day we packed up and left for Some Other Hotel, which was clean, shiny, and perfect in every way!

Signed,
Definitely not the owner of Some Other Hotel
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Annndd that was like a 5 star review for a toaster on a page selling a purse;  Unrelated to the product at hand (TFA).
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Restaurant reviews are worthless bc the sites are filled with spiteful idiots who give 1 star reviews for the most petty, inane reasons.

"The food and service were great, but the lighting was all wrong for this type of restaurant."

"The waiter gave us water without enough ice"

Both paraphrased from actual reviews.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always specifically pull up the negative reviews and check what they specifically complain about.  A hilarious number of them could have saved themselves trouble by actually reading the description but some will point out legitimate flaws that sometimes are deal breakers for me and sometimes are what I expect from the item.  This really helps for stuff like clothing because you'll see complaints about sizes running large or small in there somewhere.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"And new YouGov data on the topic reveals the power of crowd-sourced sites such as Yelp, Trustpilot, or Google Reviews."

Never heard of that second one, and never use the other two. As for Yelp, if I want to know if a restaurant's food is good I'll go eat there. Worst case, you have a less than satisfying meal and you never go back. About the only reviews I read are on Amazon, but it's getting harder and harder to sort through the bullshiat ones.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: I immediately go to the 2-3 star reviews to get an idea of what problems to expect.  Those are the best reviews.  1 stars are people who didn't understand what they were buying to start with and 5 stars are people ecstatic that something came on time and in the color they like.


That + the 2-3 star reviews are from people who tend to have a concept of nuance. The 1 and 5 star ones are always the types you just talked about.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm very skeptical about anything on YouGov, even if they predict I would be.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read this review for a 6 qt pot I bought last week. I'm not sure what's worse, that the woman is blaming the pan for burning her dinner, or that 71 people found it helpful.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: I immediately go to the 2-3 star reviews to get an idea of what problems to expect.  Those are the best reviews.  1 stars are people who didn't understand what they were buying to start with and 5 stars are people ecstatic that something came on time and in the color they like.


It's how I use GlassDoor. The 5's are all written by HR and the 1's are the washouts. The 2-4's usually have common threads about management and culture that might impact any decisions I would make. I will say if there are a lot of 1's, again I'll glance for common complaints.
 
Bootysama
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: I read Yelp reviews for entertainment - specifically the negative ones.  They can usually be chalked up to poorly calibrated expectations.  "Whaddaya mean I didn't get 5 star service at The Steak Hut?"  "I can't believe it took the bartender 10 minutes to make 15 cosmos for our table on Girls' Night Out."


Yeah, there were a few restaurants near me that got 1 star reviews because they didn't have on-site parking. Literally no restaurants do here. Also if the restaurants have bad reviews because of rude servers I don't care because I always get takeout anyways. Context is important.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mike_d85: I always specifically pull up the negative reviews and check what they specifically complain about.  A hilarious number of them could have saved themselves trouble by actually reading the description but some will point out legitimate flaws that sometimes are deal breakers for me and sometimes are what I expect from the item.  This really helps for stuff like clothing because you'll see complaints about sizes running large or small in there somewhere.


I find that if I'm looking at replacement cables (HDMI, charging, etc.) , the reviews are really good for that.  You'll see a bunch of 2-stars that say "Good price, but it broke in X place after X weeks."   That stuff is helpful because I get an idea of where and how it will break and if I can accept the tradeoff.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootysama: Rapmaster2000: I read Yelp reviews for entertainment - specifically the negative ones.  They can usually be chalked up to poorly calibrated expectations.  "Whaddaya mean I didn't get 5 star service at The Steak Hut?"  "I can't believe it took the bartender 10 minutes to make 15 cosmos for our table on Girls' Night Out."

Yeah, there were a few restaurants near me that got 1 star reviews because they didn't have on-site parking. Literally no restaurants do here. Also if the restaurants have bad reviews because of rude servers I don't care because I always get takeout anyways. Context is important.


Whenever you read reviews for a sushi place, you are guaranteed to get a bad review from one guy who laments that the sushi isn't as good as the sushi he had when he was in Japan.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I use google reviews all the time when I'm on the road.  I guess I "trust" them in a sense.  When it comes to getting sick I trust the FDA a lot more than them and when it comes to food quality I trust them specifically in the sense that a place with a bunch of good reviews is probably better than the Subway connected to the gas station.

When it comes to product reviews... it's all about actually reading them and looking for recurring themes.  If every fifth review for the Roomba you're looking at is about how it defenestrated the owner's cat you probably shouldn't get one if you have a cat and live in a place with windows.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A few weeks ago we were on vacation and an attraction I looked at going to had a 1-star Trip Advisor review from someone who got kicked out for not wearing a mask and claimed to have a medical condition that they refused to specify when asked. They even had the chutzpah to call it discrimination against the disabled.

/I actually considered going there just to write a positive review and water that one down a little more.
//Reviews are usually only useful for the aggregate score.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: Rapmaster2000: I immediately go to the 2-3 star reviews to get an idea of what problems to expect.  Those are the best reviews.  1 stars are people who didn't understand what they were buying to start with and 5 stars are people ecstatic that something came on time and in the color they like.

That + the 2-3 star reviews are from people who tend to have a concept of nuance. The 1 and 5 star ones are always the types you just talked about.


You two act as if 5 star reviews are all bullshiat. I've given quite a few of them. If something meets or exceeds my expectations, why shouldn't I give it 5 stars?
 
electricjebus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ReapTheChaos: Read this review for a 6 qt pot I bought last week. I'm not sure what's worse, that the woman is blaming the pan for burning her dinner, or that 71 people found it helpful.

[Fark user image 736x379]


It probably burnt because she put 40 dollars worth of onions, potatoes, oil and "veggies" into a 6qt pot...

To be fair, if that's the worst review I read about a pot I would find that helpful.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Fireproof: A few weeks ago we were on vacation and an attraction I looked at going to had a 1-star Trip Advisor review from someone who got kicked out for not wearing a mask and claimed to have a medical condition that they refused to specify when asked. They even had the chutzpah to call it discrimination against the disabled.

/I actually considered going there just to write a positive review and water that one down a little more.
//Reviews are usually only useful for the aggregate score.


I would treat such reviews as five-star reviews.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: Fireproof: Rapmaster2000: I immediately go to the 2-3 star reviews to get an idea of what problems to expect.  Those are the best reviews.  1 stars are people who didn't understand what they were buying to start with and 5 stars are people ecstatic that something came on time and in the color they like.

That + the 2-3 star reviews are from people who tend to have a concept of nuance. The 1 and 5 star ones are always the types you just talked about.

You two act as if 5 star reviews are all bullshiat. I've given quite a few of them. If something meets or exceeds my expectations, why shouldn't I give it 5 stars?


1- star.  Criticized me FOR NO REASON!
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I usually go more with the aggregate score than any individual reviews. Mrs. F is a born worrier and tends to read too much into the single worst review she can find, and we end up like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Also remember that a farkton of product reviews are written when the owner has only had it for a few days and might not show long-term problems.

/Bought an alarm clock where the only complaint in the reviews was that it was difficult to set
//Turned out that it also kept terrible time if given maybe two weeks to get off.
///Tried to write a review maybe two years later that reflected this and it had already been taken off the site.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Trusting a mob of idiots is no dumber than trusting your relations and friends, those very special, highly selective idiots of your very own

I believe in the Wisdom of Crowds, but I know that a key factor is the independance of the members of the crowd:  it doesn't work if people share "influencers" or "role models". Mind you, some people who slavishly imitate other people are fortunate in their choice and the "influencers" can be independant enough to produce something akin to the Wisdom of Crowds, but you are still better off if each Believer brings their own stone to contribute to the Temple of Conventional Wisdom.

Consult experts. Do not worship experts. Whether you need the assistance of a priest, a lawyer, a physician or a psychiatrist, you have to realize that these ninnies may have valuable expertise, experience and insightful knowledge, but that they are human, all too human.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'll look at the five-star reviews and the one-star reviews just to see how people could be that far apart. For hotels, often it's because of expectations.  Also for hotels I will definitely value recent reviews over older ones.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Fireproof: I usually go more with the aggregate score than any individual reviews. Mrs. F is a born worrier and tends to read too much into the single worst review she can find, and we end up like this:

[Fark user image 425x139]

Also remember that a farkton of product reviews are written when the owner has only had it for a few days and might not show long-term problems.

/Bought an alarm clock where the only complaint in the reviews was that it was difficult to set
//Turned out that it also kept terrible time if given maybe two weeks to get off.
///Tried to write a review maybe two years later that reflected this and it had already been taken off the site.


You, sir, are a scholar and a gentleman. The trouble with wisdom is that fools can not recognize it, even after a lifetime of association. So when I say you are a scholar and a gentleman, that has two asterisks:  whether I am a scholar, and whether I am a gentleman.  You seem to be talking sense though, and so many people without wit or intelligence pride themselves on having some of that instead, so it must be a little bit more common that "Genius" of the Donald Jerky Face Trump variety.

Trump is a fool and a scoundrel, but a very EXCEPTIONAL fool and scoundrel. He's the Golden Calf of fools and scoundrels.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A good rule of thumb: if you have a great restaurant experience, do not recommend it. Your friends and family will hate it, even if it is perfect, because your friends and family have no fecking sense or taste. Also, if you find a great restaurant, you want to keep it that way, and it is sure to be ruined unless people keep it their little secret like the best fishing holes.

You did your best, I expect, to trade up but even rich and well-educated people never have enough money to buy nothing but quality.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A fishing hole may be defined as an invisible pond on the bottom of a river or stream. That's where the smart fish live. In some ways, fish are as dumb as humans, but some are not.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And update to this would be that a perfect 5 stars can also mean "has been bombarded with fake reviews done the seller."
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: Fireproof: Rapmaster2000: I immediately go to the 2-3 star reviews to get an idea of what problems to expect.  Those are the best reviews.  1 stars are people who didn't understand what they were buying to start with and 5 stars are people ecstatic that something came on time and in the color they like.

That + the 2-3 star reviews are from people who tend to have a concept of nuance. The 1 and 5 star ones are always the types you just talked about.

You two act as if 5 star reviews are all bullshiat. I've given quite a few of them. If something meets or exceeds my expectations, why shouldn't I give it 5 stars?


5-star reviews are not necessarily bullshiat at all (I've given some in my time), but the average two-bit moran tends to give absolutely everything a one or five-star review. If most of the reviews for something are 4 or 5 stars, I'll be more likely to get it if I don't have a reason to suspect they're fake.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I find that if I'm looking at replacement cables (HDMI, charging, etc.) , the reviews are really good for that.  You'll see a bunch of 2-stars that say "Good price, but it broke in X place after X weeks."   That stuff is helpful because I get an idea of where and how it will break and if I can accept the tradeoff.


I remember reading a bad review for an HDMI cable complaining about the length.  The review basically just confessed that they bought a 1ft cable when they needed a 6 ft cable because it was cheaper and blamed the cable.  Unrelated to yours, I just thought it was hilarious that they posted a 1-star review on the product "1 ft HDMI Cable" that read "DON'T BUY ONLY 1 FT LONG!..."
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Person:  THIS GAME SUCKS, DO NOT BUY IT, WASTE OF TIME
Also That Person:  2500 hours played
 
