 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Fancy Guy)   Would you think I'm classy if I told you I discussed low-yield bonds with a stranger at a museum last weekend while sipping a quaint 2017 Pinot noir?   (swnsdigital.com) divider line
32
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

379 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 May 2021 at 9:20 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the top of the list, respondents cited having an opinion about the stock market (38%), being knowledgeable about different wines and spirits (35%) and investing in expensive tailored clothes (35%) ... Reported by OnePoll on behalf of Wine.com, the data also suggests that male respondents feel especially pressured to present themselves as sophisticated.

Wait. A survey conducted on behalf of "wine.com" found that one of the main hallmarks of sophistication was being knowledgeable about and drinking wine? That's shocking. I'm shocked.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got into wines, tailored suits and all that stuff in my 20s, after I got a "real job." For about 15 years I played those games. Then I figured out that I really didn't like those people, suits are uncomfortable and outdated, and fine wine is better once or twice a year.

All those "trappings of wealth" are commoditized and inflated with bullshiat. If you enjoy dressing a certain way, cool. Spending $500 on clothing and hours of effort to make a 45 minute appearance at a fundraiser in a billionaire's garden--blargh, enough with the bullshiat. I'll just write a check to the children's hospital or whatever. I don't want to spend my Saturday night listening to Dr. Ancient McRacistface tell "brave" stories about letting the "help" take off Sundays.

No, I don't want to hang out on your yacht in Capri. No, not another of those creepy parties where everybody wears a feathered mask (and nothing else), does rails of coke, then indiscriminately farks every orifice that can be located. No more waking up Sunday afternoon, hung over as shiat, having to "get rid of the body" discovered in the hot tub.

It's tiring. Back to basics. I think my congregation would shiat themselves if they knew half the stuff I used to do.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Heh.. new money.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You're really be appreciating the finer things in life once you realize it's not about the things.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
None of the 2017s were quaint, subby.
 
dothemath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Pretending to know sh*t about wine is something ive always wanted to do.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

beezeltown: No, not another of those creepy parties where everybody wears a feathered mask (and nothing else), does rails of coke, then indiscriminately farks every orifice that can be located.


Let's not be TOO hasty here...
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I enjoy a good apple wine.

http://www.bumwine.com/
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Odd, I was discussing low yield bombs whilst sipping Thunderbird.  I'm pretty sure there was another person there or maybe it was a tree.  I know I was making some good discussion points.   It didn't want to leaf.

No Myrtle.  That guy doesn't have a hands free ear piece.  He's just arguing with himself.  It's what we call old timey crazy.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I've never understood wine.  I will drink it maybe once every three years but to me it largely just tastes greasy.
 
baorao
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Lol. I remember thinking I was starting to appreciate wine when I was in my late 20s.

Looking back now it was all Riesling and Moscato, the "Sprite" of white wines.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I've loved fine cuisine because of PBS that I watched in the '80s. I'm 47.

And later lifestyles of the Rich and famous was one of my favorite shows.

And further out from that Miami vice.
And for all that silver spoons.
Different strokes.
And if you ask me even airwolf was turning me into a snob all the way back then.
I'm going to come on man that guy was wearing a beautiful white suit and walking around with a cane and shiat.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

beezeltown: I got into wines, tailored suits and all that stuff in my 20s, after I got a "real job." For about 15 years I played those games. Then I figured out that I really didn't like those people, suits are uncomfortable and outdated, and fine wine is better once or twice a year.

All those "trappings of wealth" are commoditized and inflated with bullshiat. If you enjoy dressing a certain way, cool. Spending $500 on clothing and hours of effort to make a 45 minute appearance at a fundraiser in a billionaire's garden--blargh, enough with the bullshiat. I'll just write a check to the children's hospital or whatever. I don't want to spend my Saturday night listening to Dr. Ancient McRacistface tell "brave" stories about letting the "help" take off Sundays.

No, I don't want to hang out on your yacht in Capri. No, not another of those creepy parties where everybody wears a feathered mask (and nothing else), does rails of coke, then indiscriminately farks every orifice that can be located. No more waking up Sunday afternoon, hung over as shiat, having to "get rid of the body" discovered in the hot tub.

It's tiring. Back to basics. I think my congregation would shiat themselves if they knew half the stuff I used to do.


Am I  understanding you correctly that you're as boring as  drying paint?
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
cdn01.basis.netView Full Size

Lets have a contest to see who can fake drown the best and get this teenage lifeguard to rescue you. Bonus points if you end up getting underage married in Mexico.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: I've never understood wine.  I will drink it maybe once every three years but to me it largely just tastes greasy.


What most people don't realize is that wine actually has a higher alcohol content than beer without being straight liquor and that's the only farking reason people drink wine it gets you farked up without making you look like a mother farker on Dynasty with a glass of scotch
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
TOP FIVE THINGS IMMATURE AMERICANS EQUATE WITH MATURITY
Having an opinion on the stock market 38%
Knowledgeably discussing different types of wine and spirits 35%
Buying expensive clothes (suits/tailored dresses) 33%
Visiting museums 31%
Discussing current events 31%

TOP THING MATURE AMERICANS EQUATE WITH MATURITY
Not trying to fake being mature
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I don't have the means to be fancy as a lifestyle, but if I want a fancy boy experience I'll dip in to savings to make it happen.

I got invited to a super bougie New Years dinner at a restaurant way out of my league, and I just couldn't turn it down. The price tag was objectively absurd but I loved every minute of it, had a great night with friends and won't ever forget the meal.

That said I also will never forget the McD's value meal I had after not eating for 4 days because I was so broke at the time.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So, what makes a person more mature? At the top of the list, respondents cited having an opinion about the stock market (38%),

HA HA.  No.  I regularly read "opinions" about the stock market that are very bad.  Opinions that make me think:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I consider myself classy.  I mean, I still fart in the bathtub, but I no longer bite at the bubbles.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dothemath: [cdn01.basis.net image 300x600]
Lets have a contest to see who can fake drown the best and get this teenage lifeguard to rescue you. Bonus points if you end up getting underage married in Mexico.


Isn't that the place where a kid got decapitated on a water slide? Those life guards have seen some shiat.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
All wine should come in boxes
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

beezeltown: It's tiring. Back to basics. I think my congregation would shiat themselves if they knew half the stuff I used to do.


Thank you for your candor, Reverend.
 
Abox
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: So, what makes a person more mature? At the top of the list, respondents cited having an opinion about the stock market (38%),

HA HA.  No.  I regularly read "opinions" about the stock market that are very bad.  Opinions that make me think:
[Fark user image image 678x768]


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

waxbeans: It's tiring. Back to basics. I think my congregation would shiat themselves if they knew half the stuff I used to do.

Am I  understanding you correctly that you're as boring as  drying paint?


I mean, if the "drying paint" is in a bag that you're huffing like a maniac, then yes.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: TOP FIVE THINGS IMMATURE AMERICANS EQUATE WITH MATURITY
Having an opinion on the stock market 38%
Knowledgeably discussing different types of wine and spirits 35%
Buying expensive clothes (suits/tailored dresses) 33%
Visiting museums 31%
Discussing current events 31%

TOP THING MATURE AMERICANS EQUATE WITH MATURITY
Not trying to fake being mature


Give me a farking break . I've dependently paid the rent for the last 10 years if not 15 years and it's got me no farking brownie points what's so farking ever.
And before that I gave my girlfriends whatever they farking wanted.
And before that anytime my mother asked me for money I gave it to her if I had it.
And yet no one's ever farking considered me mature fark everybody
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: All wine should come in boxes


Actually there used to be this box wine called jailhouse or something along those lines and it was actually very farking good I can't find it anymore
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: dothemath: [cdn01.basis.net image 300x600]
Lets have a contest to see who can fake drown the best and get this teenage lifeguard to rescue you. Bonus points if you end up getting underage married in Mexico.

Isn't that the place where a kid got decapitated on a water slide? Those life guards have seen some shiat.


The same.
Id let a thousand people drown.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yeah, sure, Freak. Whatever gets you off. Just leave the envelope on the dresser and remember you gotta wear a raincoat.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wife is a booze buyer for a local store. She really enjoys hanging out with wine people (vintners, somms, etc.), in large part because there has been a concerted effort over the last 10ish years to make good wine more accessible and affordable. It's not to say there haven't been any assholes, but generally those people tend to be sociable and encouraging.

Beer people, on the other hand, are the farking worst.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Does subby really think bonds are traded on stock markets?
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.