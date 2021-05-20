 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Montana Standard)   Maybe showing The Shawshank Redemption on movie night wasn't the best idea   (mtstandard.com) divider line
14
    More: Amusing, number of major fires Butte, brief attempt, gaping hole, cell wall, Tuesday night, Butte Detention Center, Jeremy Adams, police report  
•       •       •

494 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 May 2021 at 9:17 AM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he slipped out the Butte???


/commence childish jokes!!
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, I closed that link after the 6th of "5 or fewer" questions it wanted me to answer to read the sharticle.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: So he slipped out the Butte???


/commence childish jokes!!


He shall now be known as The Gerbil.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You know, that would suck - dig a tunnel for over a decade with nothing but a tiny rock hammer, tediously carrying chopped up wall into the yard a handful at a time, meticulously planning to steal the warden's money and live an easy life on a beach surrounded by Latinas in skimpy bikinis....all to be nailed by a $10 Home Depot motion sensor they decided to put in the pipe chase.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Butt jail has to be the worse jail.
 
Salmon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My claustrophobia disallows for such endeavours
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Already being held on felony drug charges, now adds a couple more to his greatest hits?

I have a feeling critical thinking and rational decision making are not chief in his skill set.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I swear to God in a different reality this story is about Barry pepper and this guy is an actor that has starting some good farking movies
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
anytime is a good time for shawshank

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Combustion: So he slipped out the Butte???


/commence childish jokes!!


It's always Butte stuff.
 
p51d007
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Solitaire!  3 months!

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 850x451]


$39.01 for "get parole"?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Jeremy crawled through three yards of the pipe chase. Three yards...that's the length of 0.025 football fields. I remember thinking it would take a man 600 years to tunnel through the wall of his cell. Jeremy did it in just one night. Also, I am bad at estimating things."
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.