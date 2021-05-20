 Skip to content
 
(The Register)   You'll need at least $1.4m to feel Jeff Bezos' thruster up your ass   (theregister.com) divider line
wage0048 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark Bezos.  SpaceX could get my fat ass all the way to LEO for a third of that price.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It only costs half that for a WaPo subscription, subby.
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That sounds super fu*king boring.

Id much rather do a catapult shot in an F-18 then do some aerobatics and then a trap landing.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Subby seems kind of sore about it.

Why so butt-hurt?
 
honk
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sounds like a short ride on the highest roller coaster ever built.

But hopefully without most of the bumps.
 
stuffy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Or you could build your own.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I dont think rockets work like your mom , Subby.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
1.4 mill to have a chance to be a historic footnote in a early space tourism disaster?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Way too much. The Vomit Comet doesn't cost a fraction of that. Well, technically, yes, a fraction, but not a very close fraction.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I think Virgin Galactic only wants a quarter million.

/what a bargain!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Space tourism is the most idiotic monetized self-indulgent concept ever. They're not even leaving earth's gravital orbit
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You are just barely going into "space" and only technically. For 1.4 mil I want at least 7 orbits.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Don't say I didn't do due diligence:

$6,700.00 US funds per person.

Coming to a city that might be near you.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's what we Canadians say (or at least business people do) US funds. It means the same as US dollars, but it isn't redundant with a dollar sign ($).

If anybody talks about US funds, they probably don't mean mutual funds unless they say so clearly.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: You are just barely going into "space" and only technically. For 1.4 mil I want at least 7 orbits.


Would you count "parabolas"? The Zero Gravity Experience  is like a rollar coaster ride that lasts 5 hours. You could surely do 7 orbits of the Earth in five hours, I would think.

I love to answer questions that nobody asked, as well as rhetorical questions if they are stupid enough to deserve a stupid answer.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 474x266]
Or you could build your own.


Give me 40 acres to turn this rig around, or at least ground it again.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I thought they had free shipping over $25.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ less than a minute ago  

brantgoose: Don't say I didn't do due diligence:

$6,700.00 US funds per person.
Coming to a city that might be near you.
https://www.gozerog.com/reservations/


Suborbit gives you like half an hour or 45 minutes of null G

The Vomit Commit gives you about 90 seconds, before pulling out at 1.5 Gs, and then climbing for 5 minutes to do it again.
 
