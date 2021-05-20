 Skip to content
 
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   How to make an impression on the first date: don't talk about your ex, dress well, be on time, write bomb threats all over the mall in chalk, be respectful to waitstaff   (kiro7.com) divider line
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I've always found the best way to make a lasting impression on a first date is to wear tight pants.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: I've always found the best way to make a lasting impression on a first date is to wear tight pants.


Username checks out.

Also, ewwww
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: I've always found the best way to make a lasting impression on a first date is to wear tight pants.


That might work if you don't have a big pocketful of money.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have any of you tried getting to know your intended mate?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thats third base in Pakistan.
 
akya [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, I've done all those things and I still can't find love!

What Am I doing wrong!?  Don't I deserve to be happy?!  I"LL SHOW THEM!!!
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: 8 inches: I've always found the best way to make a lasting impression on a first date is to wear tight pants.

Username checks out.

Also, ewwww


I'm sure it does
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

akya: Subby, I've done all those things and I still can't find love!

What Am I doing wrong!?  Don't I deserve to be happy?!  I"LL SHOW THEM!!!


Have you tried doing the exact opposite of whatever your gut instinct is?

/ also, potential partners don't owe you shiat.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Tinder? No, I found this one on Semtex."
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Criticize Israel, get arrested. Welcome to U.S. of AIPAC.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, go back one.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Thats third base in Pakistan.


"I wonder if Pakistani folks use baseball metaphors to describe intimate progression? "

*flips through Wikipedia*

"...huh."
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: I've always found the best way to make a lasting impression on a first date is to wear tight pants.


It works better if you put the potato in the front.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, that's definitely making an impression....
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: 8 inches: I've always found the best way to make a lasting impression on a first date is to wear tight pants.

That might work if you don't have a roll of half dollars in your pocketful.


Fxt
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like to make a lasting impression ... in the mashed potatoes.
 
PunGent
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oddly, a similar thing happened to a cousin of mine.

/her guy was kind of a POS while on his meds
//but when he went off them, it was spectacular
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
the wimmens love the bad boyz
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Robin Sparkles-Let's Go To The Mall' (full version).
Youtube IY_bhVSGKEg
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Guy definitely sounds like he belongs in Bellevue alright

/hell some venues would probably find the rest negotiable if you were indeed reasonably polite to the waitstaff
 
STFU_SNAFU_
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dothemath: Thats third base in Pakistan.


... and done.
 
