 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KATU)   Alabama woman named Iconic Facce robs Alabama bank. Well, username checks out?   (katu.com) divider line
15
    More: PSA  
•       •       •

348 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 May 2021 at 8:05 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Not enough eyebleach in the world to erase the memory of that mugshot.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I enjoyed the "all your base are belong to us" style note to the bank teller.
 
goodbeer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What the fark did I just see?
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That mug shot was after plastic surgery?
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You have 1 min to give the money do not be wrong are (sic) die.

"I'm sorry ma'am, you're just going to have to shoot me because I don't know what this means."
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Cagey B: I enjoyed the "all your base are belong to us" style note to the bank teller.

You have 1 min to give the money do not be wrong are (sic) die.

 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Pretty sure that's a 'woman.'
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Maybe it was all a plan to get thrown into a woman's prison mid-transition, particularly while still possessing functional male bits.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ok, I'll give you that is an Iconic face, but isn't  it oxymoronic also?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Woman? Look, lady, identify as whatever you want, but at least try to make an effort. There's these things called "razors" that you can use to shave that beard off.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
equity.guruView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
These people would be more sympathetic to juries if they at least said they wanted the bank money to get psych. treatment. (it was clever, though, to ditch the phone at the airport that it might get picked up and taken to some random place far away.)

And I'm often reminded of the Supertramp line, "So you say your schooling's phony, and it's hard not to agree."
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.