(Denver Post)   Officers who arrested an 80-pound 73-year-old woman with dementia, broke her arm, dislocated her shoulder, and laughed about it are less jovial reading their criminal charges   (denverpost.com) divider line
    Police, Austin Hopp, Karen Garner, Daria Jalali, criminal charges, former Loveland police officers  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Okay... so many horrible things happened here that there's really no need to throw the "dementia sufferer has sudden personality change" out there. That's just milking the civil suit and it's pretty much likely bullshiat.

But every single person who covered this up needs to be fired and charged with a felony. This needs federal intervention because it seems that this didn't stop with the responding officers.

And ffs I've SEEN what dementia patients can do. Ones that small, PARTICULARLY women? Just keep their fingers away from your eyes and don't let them bite you and you're good. You don't need to bend or shake or throw them.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
My grandfather had to be handled by a couple of people one time. One was my dad who literally had 8 inches (phrasing) and 100+ pounds on gramps... it took both of them.

But then again, that was a 75 year old lifetime farmer who was basically a collection of skeleton, leather, and muscles. A far cry from 80 pounds of osteoperosis. That's like my grandma's neighbor... she's walked onto another neighbor's property and threatened them with a broom. No arms were broken.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There needs to some kind of national database for these violent cops. So now he can't be a cop anywhere in Colorado. Okay... he was already one in both Texas and Florida.  I'm sure he a was a giant pussy there too and beat up old ladies and minorities in both states. He's still got 47 other states to be a cop.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Badafuco: There needs to some kind of national database for these violent cops. So now he can't be a cop anywhere in Colorado. Okay... he was already one in both Texas and Florida.  I'm sure he a was a giant pussy there too and beat up old ladies and minorities in both states. He's still got 47 other states to be a cop.


Vermont screens
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope each and every one of the cops involved in this and or attempting to cover it up end up weak and scared and in the Bad Home, abused and neglected. F*ck them all.

Who gets their thrills beating up an old lady??
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badafuco: There needs to some kind of national database for these violent cops. So now he can't be a cop anywhere in Colorado. Okay... he was already one in both Texas and Florida.  I'm sure he a was a giant pussy there too and beat up old ladies and minorities in both states. He's still got 47 other states to be a cop.


Licensing and malpractice insurance should cover it.

/cops lie
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[Nelson.Mandala.haha.jpg]
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ALL cops. Seriously.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Okay... so many horrible things happened here that there's really no need to throw the "dementia sufferer has sudden personality change" out there. That's just milking the civil suit and it's pretty much likely bullshiat.

But every single person who covered this up needs to be fired and charged with a felony. This needs federal intervention because it seems that this didn't stop with the responding officers.

And ffs I've SEEN what dementia patients can do. Ones that small, PARTICULARLY women? Just keep their fingers away from your eyes and don't let them bite you and you're good. You don't need to bend or shake or throw them.


A dementia patient having a sudden personality change could be several things, some of which are medical emergencies like a stroke or sepsis. fark these pigs.
 
roc6783
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: [Nelson.Mandala.haha.jpg]


res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dictatorial_Flair:

Trauma incidents can lead to stroke.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali, the officers who violently arrested Karen Garner in June after receiving a report that she tried to walk out of a Walmart with $13 of merchandise.

In June, of 2020? That's some "swift" justice just to be charged.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From another article:

According to the lawsuit, the incident began after Garner left a Walmart without paying for $13 worth of items. While store employees had stopped her at the exit and retrieved the items, they "refused to let her pay" and she began to walk home. Hopp, however, caught up to Garner to arrest her, calling out for her to stop.

So she never even stole anything. She turned the items over before she left the store. Why the f**ck are they tackling her?

When she indicated she could not understand him-which is a common side effect of dementia and sensory aphasia-Hopp "violently assaulted her by twisting her arms behind her back, throwing her to the ground and handcuffing her" while Jalali assisted, the lawsuit alleges.

"In their efforts to repeatedly and needlessly injure and subdue the terrified Ms. Garner, Officers Hopp and Jalali fractured and dislocated her shoulder in addition to other injuries (scrapes to face, bloody nose, contusions to knees)," the lawsuit states, adding that a concerned citizen even stopped to question the officers' "aggression" during the arrest.

"Despite the visible dislocation of her arm from her shoulder, and her repeated cries of pain while on scene and in the several hours she remained in their care and control that followed, neither the defendant officers nor anyone else at the Loveland Police Department sought medical care for Ms. Garner-instead keeping her in extreme pain, in handcuffs, and actively preventing her from access to medical treatment for over six hours," the suit added.

ACAB
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badafuco: There needs to some kind of national database for these violent cops. So now he can't be a cop anywhere in Colorado. Okay... he was already one in both Texas and Florida.  I'm sure he a was a giant pussy there too and beat up old ladies and minorities in both states. He's still got 47 other states to be a cop.


We already do it for truck drivers.

https://www.smart-trucking.com/dac-rep​ort/
 
manunkind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: From another article:

According to the lawsuit, the incident began after Garner left a Walmart without paying for $13 worth of items. While store employees had stopped her at the exit and retrieved the items, they "refused to let her pay" and she began to walk home. Hopp, however, caught up to Garner to arrest her, calling out for her to stop.

So she never even stole anything. She turned the items over before she left the store. Why the f**ck are they tackling her?

When she indicated she could not understand him-which is a common side effect of dementia and sensory aphasia-Hopp "violently assaulted her by twisting her arms behind her back, throwing her to the ground and handcuffing her" while Jalali assisted, the lawsuit alleges.

"In their efforts to repeatedly and needlessly injure and subdue the terrified Ms. Garner, Officers Hopp and Jalali fractured and dislocated her shoulder in addition to other injuries (scrapes to face, bloody nose, contusions to knees)," the lawsuit states, adding that a concerned citizen even stopped to question the officers' "aggression" during the arrest.

"Despite the visible dislocation of her arm from her shoulder, and her repeated cries of pain while on scene and in the several hours she remained in their care and control that followed, neither the defendant officers nor anyone else at the Loveland Police Department sought medical care for Ms. Garner-instead keeping her in extreme pain, in handcuffs, and actively preventing her from access to medical treatment for over six hours," the suit added.

ACAB


You know what, I'm against gen pop as an outsourcing of punishment on principle. But I've never pretended to be a good man, and I'll make a farkin' exception for these farkin' cops.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: ALL cops. Seriously.


But you said you were, "in law enforcement". So do you include yourself in that "ALL" or was that a lie too? Also, what about them?

Another broad brush, this time painting themselves or admitting they're full of poop poo. XD
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 768x960]


It's almost like control-freak arseholes make policing worse.  If an officer waits for the floor to dry, they pass the test.  If they lose their shiat and ram the house with an APC and call in snipers and helicopters, they fail the test, and earn an immediate red-flag.
 
phenn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badafuco: There needs to some kind of national database for these violent cops.


You cannot know how much I love this idea. There's a database for the rest of us. Why not these abusers?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: If an officer waits for the floor to dry, they pass the test.  If they lose their shiat and ram the house with an APC and call in snipers and helicopters, they fail the test, and earn an immediate red-flag.



Catch 22, damned if you do damned if you don't,
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: From another article:

According to the lawsuit, the incident began after Garner left a Walmart without paying for $13 worth of items. While store employees had stopped her at the exit and retrieved the items, they "refused to let her pay" and she began to walk home. Hopp, however, caught up to Garner to arrest her, calling out for her to stop.

So she never even stole anything. She turned the items over before she left the store. Why the f**ck are they tackling her?

When she indicated she could not understand him-which is a common side effect of dementia and sensory aphasia-Hopp "violently assaulted her by twisting her arms behind her back, throwing her to the ground and handcuffing her" while Jalali assisted, the lawsuit alleges.

"In their efforts to repeatedly and needlessly injure and subdue the terrified Ms. Garner, Officers Hopp and Jalali fractured and dislocated her shoulder in addition to other injuries (scrapes to face, bloody nose, contusions to knees)," the lawsuit states, adding that a concerned citizen even stopped to question the officers' "aggression" during the arrest.

"Despite the visible dislocation of her arm from her shoulder, and her repeated cries of pain while on scene and in the several hours she remained in their care and control that followed, neither the defendant officers nor anyone else at the Loveland Police Department sought medical care for Ms. Garner-instead keeping her in extreme pain, in handcuffs, and actively preventing her from access to medical treatment for over six hours," the suit added.

ACAB


Okay, that just got my rage up. I'm off to tackle some gardening. I have a real grudge against the dandelions in our lawn to erase.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Boojum2k: ALL cops. Seriously.

But you said you were, "in law enforcement". So do you include yourself in that "ALL" or was that a lie too? Also, what about them?

Another broad brush, this time painting themselves or admitting they're full of poop poo. XD


USAF Security Police. Taught law enforcement, no police union, just the UCMJ hanging over our heads if we farked up.

Something civilian cops, all the way up to the Federal level, badly need.

So GFY.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

puffy999: . You don't need to bend or shake or throw them.


Every citizen should be required to be arrested while resisting arrest at least once in their lifetime so they can know that violence is chosen and not necessary
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

waxbeans: puffy999: . You don't need to bend or shake or throw them.

Every citizen should be required to be arrested while resisting arrest at least once in their lifetime so they can know that violence is chosen and not necessary


Take a wild guess how the military taught handcuffing techniques? You learn real quick how to restrain and cuff someone without injury when the same holds and points are used on you.

Civilian police training doesn't seem to go farther than "They're easy to cuff when you've beaten them unconscious."
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
phenn:

Fark user imageView Full Size

There's a line!
A BLUE farking line.
Don't cross that line.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
For any apologists out there.
Here is the celebration afterward while watching the bodycam. "Here comes the pop"
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/austin-h​o​pp-officer-laughing-injuring-karen-gar​ner-dementia/
 
phenn [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Vermont screens


;-)

TY
 
kyuzokai [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Peace officer" my ass.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Badafuco: There needs to some kind of national database for these violent cops. So now he can't be a cop anywhere in Colorado. Okay... he was already one in both Texas and Florida.  I'm sure he a was a giant pussy there too and beat up old ladies and minorities in both states. He's still got 47 other states to be a cop.

Vermont screens

Vermont screens


Thank you!
 
It's Bensane Garrison!
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: [Nelson.Mandala.haha.jpg]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: For any apologists out there.
Here is the celebration afterward while watching the bodycam. "Here comes the pop"
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/austin-ho​pp-officer-laughing-injuring-karen-gar​ner-dementia/


Jesus that video.

The lady cop wanted a piece of the roughing up action, and the male cop was apologizing for not letting her get some.

Wtf.

/ the whispered "did you turn it off?" + fist bump is just icing on the cake. Morons.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Walker: So she never even stole anything. She turned the items over before she left the store. Why the f**ck are they tackling her?


Because Idiocracy was a 20 minutes into the future style documentary.
 
dothemath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A lot of people say theyre going to beat up an old lady.
These guys had the courage to do it.
 
mrspeacock [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

puffy999: Okay... so many horrible things happened here that there's really no need to throw the "dementia sufferer has sudden personality change" out there. That's just milking the civil suit and it's pretty much likely bullshiat.

But every single person who covered this up needs to be fired and charged with a felony. This needs federal intervention because it seems that this didn't stop with the responding officers.

And ffs I've SEEN what dementia patients can do. Ones that small, PARTICULARLY women? Just keep their fingers away from your eyes and don't let them bite you and you're good. You don't need to bend or shake or throw them.


Sorry, but you're probably wrong.  A person without dementia could have a personality change after getting beat up by cops.  PTSD comes in many forms.  Add her dementia and it is totally believable.  Not sure why you would say that.
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

waxbeans: puffy999: . You don't need to bend or shake or throw them.

Every citizen should be required to be arrested while resisting arrest at least once in their lifetime so they can know that violence is chosen and not necessary



Even the white ones?

That seems a bit extreme.
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I hope they go to prison and get ass raped before being beaten to death. I'm farking sick of this shiat.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

chewd: Badafuco: There needs to some kind of national database for these violent cops. So now he can't be a cop anywhere in Colorado. Okay... he was already one in both Texas and Florida.  I'm sure he a was a giant pussy there too and beat up old ladies and minorities in both states. He's still got 47 other states to be a cop.

We already do it for truck drivers.

https://www.smart-trucking.com/dac-rep​ort/

We already do it for truck drivers.

https://www.smart-trucking.com/dac-rep​ort/


But it would be so hard because reasons.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Every citizen should be required to be arrested while resisting arrest at least once in their lifetime so they can know that violence is chosen and not necessary


Fark user imageView Full Size


is that what this elderly woman was doing? 

/once a bootlicker, always a bootlicker
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The aftermath of the victim reminds me of the young man with autism involved in the Charles Kinsey shooting.

They were both scarred for life from a beating/shooting by police officers.

fark the police
 
Sentient
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: I hope each and every one of the cops involved in this and or attempting to cover it up end up weak and scared and in the Bad Home, abused and neglected. F*ck them all.

Who gets their thrills beating up an old lady??

Who gets their thrills beating up an old lady??


About 90% of people who want to be cops, and about 85% of those who actually are, that's who. Too bad that 85% just keeps making the 5% of "good cops" look bad.

/the remaining 10% are the no-shows/disability/vacation-until-ret​irement brigade
 
Tracianne
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: waxbeans: Every citizen should be required to be arrested while resisting arrest at least once in their lifetime so they can know that violence is chosen and not necessary

[Fark user image 282x179]

is that what this elderly woman was doing? 

/once a bootlicker, always a bootlicker


She was just picking wildflowers ...  :(

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mahavishnunj
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Sentient: namegoeshere: I hope each and every one of the cops involved in this and or attempting to cover it up end up weak and scared and in the Bad Home, abused and neglected. F*ck them all.

Who gets their thrills beating up an old lady??

About 90% of people who want to be cops, and about 85% of those who actually are, that's who. Too bad that 85% just keeps making the 5% of "good cops" look bad.

/the remaining 10% are the no-shows/disability/vacation-until-ret​irement brigade


I've worked around cops for many years. While your statistics make sense, in my area it's 99% complete idiot assholes.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Giant Clown Shoe: waxbeans: Every citizen should be required to be arrested while resisting arrest at least once in their lifetime so they can know that violence is chosen and not necessary

[Fark user image 282x179]

is that what this elderly woman was doing? 

/once a bootlicker, always a bootlicker

She was just picking wildflowers ...  :(

[Fark user image 720x450]


jfc

police culture is broken
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: .

Civilian police training doesn't seem to go farther than "They're easy to cuff when you've beaten them unconscious."


Apparently.
Meanwhile I was lucky that that never occurred to me during the 90s while I was being a complete idiot and resisting arrest on multiple occasions and evading arrest on a few occasions.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rock Krenn: waxbeans: puffy999: . You don't need to bend or shake or throw them.

Every citizen should be required to be arrested while resisting arrest at least once in their lifetime so they can know that violence is chosen and not necessary


Even the white ones?

That seems a bit extreme.


My point is most people have never resisted arrest and had the police manage a handcuffed them and place them in a police car without assaulting them.
It can be done and I've experienced it on more than one occasion during the nighties.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: waxbeans: Every citizen should be required to be arrested while resisting arrest at least once in their lifetime so they can know that violence is chosen and not necessary

[Fark user image image 282x179]

is that what this elderly woman was doing? 

/once a bootlicker, always a bootlicker


You calling me a boot licker?
You should ask around.
 
