The world has a new largest iceberg
15
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"That girl moved over so her boyfriend could fit. Why won't you?"
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is a 1,668 sq mile iceberg "spiffy", Subby?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4,320 sq km

Rhode Island - because the comparison had to be made - is 3,144 sq km.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark has its newest repeat! How long will this one hold the crown??
 
Sasquach
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Let's get this baby south and wave goodbye to global warming!!
 
stevecore
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Uhh. The fact that it became an iceberg is not good news. It means the world is still getting hotter and we're farked
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Sasquach: Let's get this baby south and wave goodbye to global warming!!


1. Antarctica. it is south.

2. This isn't a cure of Global Warming, It IS Global Warming.

This isn't adding an icecube to your drink. This is the ice that is in your glass breaking into smaller bits and melting.

But, thanks for playing.
 
Cormee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

stevecore: Uhh. The fact that it became an iceberg is not good news. It means the world is still getting hotter and we're farked

"Periodic calving off of large chunks of those shelvesis part of a natural cycle. But some ice shelves along the Antarctic peninsula have undergone rapid disintegration in recent years, a phenomenon scientists believe may be related to climate change."


TFA is rather non-committal as to the cause, do you have a source to support your claim?
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Cormee: stevecore: Uhh. The fact that it became an iceberg is not good news. It means the world is still getting hotter and we're farked

"Periodic calving off of large chunks of those shelvesis part of a natural cycle. But some ice shelves along the Antarctic peninsula have undergone rapid disintegration in recent years, a phenomenon scientists believe may be related to climate change."

TFA is rather non-committal as to the cause, do you have a source to support your claim?


Of course this is Global Warming, and of course The Guardian doesn't say so. (Would you expect Faux News to admit that?)
 
stevecore
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Cormee: stevecore: Uhh. The fact that it became an iceberg is not good news. It means the world is still getting hotter and we're farked

"Periodic calving off of large chunks of those shelvesis part of a natural cycle. But some ice shelves along the Antarctic peninsula have undergone rapid disintegration in recent years, a phenomenon scientists believe may be related to climate change."

TFA is rather non-committal as to the cause, do you have a source to support your claim?


Yes. Science. Icebergs break off from shelves when temperatures rise and the shelf can't support its own weight.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
thumbs-prod.si-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Cormee
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

stevecore: Cormee: stevecore: Uhh. The fact that it became an iceberg is not good news. It means the world is still getting hotter and we're farked

"Periodic calving off of large chunks of those shelvesis part of a natural cycle. But some ice shelves along the Antarctic peninsula have undergone rapid disintegration in recent years, a phenomenon scientists believe may be related to climate change."

TFA is rather non-committal as to the cause, do you have a source to support your claim?

Yes. Science. Icebergs break off from shelves when temperatures rise and the shelf can't support its own weight.


What scientists have attributed this to global warming?
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Cormee: stevecore: Cormee: stevecore: Uhh. The fact that it became an iceberg is not good news. It means the world is still getting hotter and we're farked

"Periodic calving off of large chunks of those shelvesis part of a natural cycle. But some ice shelves along the Antarctic peninsula have undergone rapid disintegration in recent years, a phenomenon scientists believe may be related to climate change."

TFA is rather non-committal as to the cause, do you have a source to support your claim?

Yes. Science. Icebergs break off from shelves when temperatures rise and the shelf can't support its own weight.

What scientists have attributed this to global warming?


Do you need a "scientist" to interpret obvious information for you:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Temperature goes up, ice melts.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Sasquach: Let's get this baby south and wave goodbye to global warming!!

1. Antarctica. it is south.

2. This isn't a cure of Global Warming, It IS Global Warming.

This isn't adding an icecube to your drink. This is the ice that is in your glass breaking into smaller bits and melting.

But, thanks for playing.


Maybe it's the satellite's causing this.  Never happened before we had satellites.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 minute ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Sasquach: Let's get this baby south and wave goodbye to global warming!!

1. Antarctica. it is south.

2. This isn't a cure of Global Warming, It IS Global Warming.

This isn't adding an icecube to your drink. This is the ice that is in your glass breaking into smaller bits and melting.

But, thanks for playing.


maybe it's because you touch yourself at night, perv.
 
