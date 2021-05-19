 Skip to content
(Nola.com)   Louisiana state troopers can be seen on a dark roadside stunning, punching and dragging a Black man to his death. Cop fired 2 years later and died in an 'accident' the next day WARNING: EXPLICIT VIOLENCE IN VIDEO   (nola.com) divider line
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
This is baaaaaaad.
 
stickmangrit [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

HedlessChickn: This is baaaaaaad.


utterly farked is what it is
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

HedlessChickn: This is baaaaaaad.


This is what they do everyday, but this time the Officer confused his bodycam "off" button with mute button.

Also exactly why there's a whole set of new pushes to make filming the police illegal again.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Um. Well... 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Hollingsworth later died in a single-vehicle highway crash that happened hours after he learned he would be fired for his role in the Greene case.

"Your family will get your pension, you know what you need to do"
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

whither_apophis: Hollingsworth later died in a single-vehicle highway crash that happened hours after he learned he would be fired for his role in the Greene case.

"Your family will get your pension, you know what you need to do"


"We're sorry about this but you should have known to break the bodycams before you went to work on him. We've tried to protect ya but...well, you screwed up the cover-up so do the right thing, son."
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
The AP last year also obtained a medical report showing an emergency room doctor noted Greene arrived dead at the hospital, bruised and bloodied with two stun-gun prongs in his back. That led the doctor to question troopers' initial account that Greene had "died on impact" after crashing into a tree.
"Does not add up," the doctor wrote.

No sh*t!
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Redh8t: The AP last year also obtained a medical report showing an emergency room doctor noted Greene arrived dead at the hospital, bruised and bloodied with two stun-gun prongs in his back. That led the doctor to question troopers' initial account that Greene had "died on impact" after crashing into a tree.
"Does not add up," the doctor wrote.

No sh*t!


How did the doctor die?
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
America is a 3rd world shiathole country. This isn't something that happens in civilised countries.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Harass when they should leave alone.  Ticket when they should just warn/remind.  Arrest/charge when they should ticket.  Use their hands when they should use their words.  Taze when they should use their hands.  Shoot when they should taze.   Hurt society when they should be protecting and serving it.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

kona: Redh8t: The AP last year also obtained a medical report showing an emergency room doctor noted Greene arrived dead at the hospital, bruised and bloodied with two stun-gun prongs in his back. That led the doctor to question troopers' initial account that Greene had "died on impact" after crashing into a tree.
"Does not add up," the doctor wrote.

No sh*t!

How did the doctor die?


I suspect the doctor has had an unusual number of people calling and hanging up, car damage, anonymous complaints, and on and on.

You don't snitch on the Blue without getting stitches.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Blaming Greene's death on a car wreck in his report and then later dying himself in a car wreck. Is that irony?

Karma is a b*tch you racist dead pig.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Troopers initially told Greene's family he died on impact after crashing into a tree during the chase. Later, State Police released a one-page statement acknowledging only that Greene struggled with troopers and died on his way to the hospital.

This is why we always assume the police are lying.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gordon Bennett: Troopers initially told Greene's family he died on impact after crashing into a tree during the chase. Later, State Police released a one-page statement acknowledging only that Greene struggled with troopers and died on his way to the hospital.

This is why we always assume the police are lying.


It is not an assumption
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Redh8t: The AP last year also obtained a medical report showing an emergency room doctor noted Greene arrived dead at the hospital, bruised and bloodied with two stun-gun prongs in his back. That led the doctor to question troopers' initial account that Greene had "died on impact" after crashing into a tree.
"Does not add up," the doctor wrote.

No sh*t!


Maddow showed a picture of Greene's car last night - there's a bit of denting on one door, nothing to indicate that he hit a tree.  Plus, he was handcuffed when they brought him in to ER.  If he died on impact, why handcuff him?  Also, the taser prongs...

Binding him in leg shackles and then dragging him face-down, by his feet...

God damn, these assholes need to be removed from society
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"He made us chase him. This is Louzeeanna, he knows what he did."

Maybe not the best defense.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Police need body cams that can't be shutdown by them. Period. Should be loaded to the cloud and reviewed like NFL plays.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Favorite cop play: Tase the shiat out of someone who isn't resisting. Then, when they involuntarily squirm and twitch due to being tased, scream, "STOP RESISTING" and beat them for resisting.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: America is a 3rd world shiathole country. This isn't something that happens in civilised countries.


However: We can spell "civilized."
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


People drawn to police work are very often sadistic bullies. They aren't the "best" of us or heroes. They're the worst of us.

/there are dirty cops and cops who cover for dirty cops. Which are you, always lurking fark pigs?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Just a lynching without the rope.
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When you cross the state line into La. you are in a different country. The cops there are truly shiat bags.

And im a white man.

If you have a hankering for sweltering heat, third rate food and illiteracy just go hang out in the cafeteria at your kids elementary school.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: HedlessChickn: This is baaaaaaad.

This is what they do everyday, but this time the Officer confused his bodycam "off" button with mute button.

Also exactly why there's a whole set of new pushes to make filming the police illegal again.


Exactly.
SSDD for the last 200 years, easily.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Merltech: Police need body cams that can't be shutdown by them. Period. Should be loaded to the cloud and reviewed like NFL plays.


"Unnecessary roughing, offense, 10 year penalty, repeat first down."
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I don't think Louisiana pols are going to be able to buff this one out with rubbing compound.
When these good ol' boys pulled this shiat, Trump was president and his shiat joke of a DOJ was no threat whatsoever.
Now, there's a new sheriff in town, and they are in the shiat. Big Federal investigation, and everything is going to come out in the media.


(Cue concerned Fark "progressive" to tell me why Biden is just the same as Trump)
 
Petey4335
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Xai: America is a 3rd world shiathole country. This isn't something that happens in civilised countries.


What civilized countries?

As i get older my bitterness and cynicism increases.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Xai: America is a 3rd world shiathole country. This isn't something that happens in civilised countries.

What civilized countries?

As i get older my bitterness and cynicism increases.


As I age I realize all differences between all countries is purely superficial and designed to keep the people at the bottom pacified
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Xai: America is a 3rd world shiathole country. This isn't something that happens in civilised countries.

What civilized countries?

As i get older my bitterness and cynicism increases.


There are examples of abuse in every country.  The really question is how rare or common place they are.

A better question to citizens (especially minorities) might be about how safe they feel turning to law enforcement for help.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Xai: America is a 3rd world shiathole country. This isn't something that happens in civilised countries.


This is a "cop thing", not a "country thing"

Germany
https://abcnews.go.com/International/​v​ideo-showing-german-police-appearing-b​eat-black-man/story?id=58209781

https://www.middleeasteye.net/video/s​h​ocking-video-shows-german-police-beati​ng-tunisian-man

Poland
https://www.euronews.com/2020/11/24/p​o​lice-using-excessive-violence-against-​peaceful-protesters-in-poland

Belgium
https://apnews.com/article/internatio​n​al-news-racial-injustice-europe-90a283​ed5a118ef61944c86cb09395cf

France
https://www.npr.org/2020/11/27/939499​3​57/french-police-officers-in-custody-a​fter-video-emerges-of-brutal-beating-o​f-black

Italy
https://www.dw.com/en/italy-probes-po​l​ice-brutality-against-journalist-at-ne​o-fascist-rally/a-48866376

Holland
https://www.newsweek.com/coronavirus-​n​etherlands-hague-antilockdown-police-b​eats-protester-viral-video-1576190


/simple google search - <country name> "police beating"
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So we have a brutal, racially motivated murder with 6 5 indictable suspects and a few dozen accessories after the fact that attempted to conceal the murder under cover of official right.  What a farkshow.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Troopers initially told Greene's family he died on impact after crashing into a tree during the chase. Later, State Police released a one-page statement acknowledging only that Greene struggled with troopers and died on his way to the hospital.

This is why we always assume the police are lying.


I always assume they are lying.  Perhaps that is unfair.  At best, what they report should be ignored.  Actually, not really ignored because figuring out the lie can lead to the truth.
 
p51d007
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Moral to the story?  DO NOT run from the po po!
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

p51d007: Moral to the story?  DO NOT run from the po po!


Not running doesn't seem to help much.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: Xai: America is a 3rd world shiathole country. This isn't something that happens in civilised countries.

This is a "cop thing", not a "country thing"

Germany
https://abcnews.go.com/International/v​ideo-showing-german-police-appearing-b​eat-black-man/story?id=58209781

https://www.middleeasteye.net/video/sh​ocking-video-shows-german-police-beati​ng-tunisian-man

Poland
https://www.euronews.com/2020/11/24/po​lice-using-excessive-violence-against-​peaceful-protesters-in-poland

Belgium
https://apnews.com/article/internation​al-news-racial-injustice-europe-90a283​ed5a118ef61944c86cb09395cf

France
https://www.npr.org/2020/11/27/9394993​57/french-police-officers-in-custody-a​fter-video-emerges-of-brutal-beating-o​f-black

Italy
https://www.dw.com/en/italy-probes-pol​ice-brutality-against-journalist-at-ne​o-fascist-rally/a-48866376

Holland
https://www.newsweek.com/coronavirus-n​etherlands-hague-antilockdown-police-b​eats-protester-viral-video-1576190


/simple google search - <country name> "police beating"


Anecdotes are not data.  If you are serious about comparing police abuse by country, you need to ask the right questions and look at objective data to evaluate it.

Not definitive but better than your anecdotes:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of​_​killings_by_law_enforcement_officers_b​y_country
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Xai: America is a 3rd world shiathole country. This isn't something that happens in civilised countries.

What civilized countries?

As i get older my bitterness and cynicism increases.


Given that the original comment came from a Chinese Communist Party supporter, they probably would approve of the cops actions and consider it civilized if they had official government sanction to beat and execute a helpless minority.

But our cops here do all suck. ACAB.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kona: Redh8t: The AP last year also obtained a medical report showing an emergency room doctor noted Greene arrived dead at the hospital, bruised and bloodied with two stun-gun prongs in his back. That led the doctor to question troopers' initial account that Greene had "died on impact" after crashing into a tree.
"Does not add up," the doctor wrote.

No sh*t!

How did the doctor die?


Same way. He crashed into a tree full of bullets.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

p51d007: Moral to the story?  DO NOT run from the po po!


Especially if you are black.
 
Peki
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Cops lie. Wake me when the media finally stops being shocked by it and instead starts investigating police statements to verify stories.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: p51d007: Moral to the story?  DO NOT run from the po po!

Not running doesn't seem to help much.


Don't be black is the safest strategy.  Definitely do not leave a designated black area of your city if you chose to remain black.  In general, best to stay home.  Actually, that can be tricky too.  Just don't be black.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
State Police brass initially argued the troopers' use of force was justified - "awful but lawful,"

Well, there ya go.  If it rhymes, it has to be true.  That's science.
 
PunGent
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Merltech: Police need body cams that can't be shutdown by them. Period. Should be loaded to the cloud and reviewed like NFL plays.


"Camera's not on, you don't get paid that day/week/month/year."

Number of malfunctions would drop to zero pretty farking quickly.

That, and require personal insurance from individual police, rather than have the taxpayers pay for their screwups.
 
The_Hound [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
ACAB. Period. Full stop.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Peki: Cops lie. Wake me when the media finally stops being shocked by it and instead starts investigating police statements to verify stories.


Actually, the media really do not make a big deal of it when it is found out that the cops are found to be lying.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: Also exactly why there's a whole set of new pushes to make filming the police illegal again.


That's unconstitutional.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The_Hound: ACAB. Period. Full stop.


They are not all bad.  There are some good cops out there covering for the bad cops....actually nevermind.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

p51d007: Moral to the story?  DO NOT run from the po po!


I was unaware that running from cops is a capitol offense.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Petey4335: Xai: America is a 3rd world shiathole country. This isn't something that happens in civilised countries.

What civilized countries?

As i get older my bitterness and cynicism increases.

Given that the original comment came from a Chinese Communist Party supporter, they probably would approve of the cops actions and consider it civilized if they had official government sanction to beat and execute a helpless minority.

But our cops here do all suck. ACAB.


Wow someone managed to fit a little bit of xenophobia into a discussion about pigs
 
zjoik
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Favorite cop play: Tase the shiat out of someone who isn't resisting. Then, when they involuntarily squirm and twitch due to being tased, scream, "STOP RESISTING" and beat them for resisting.


Technically when being tasered, you are resisting.


/bad joke is bad
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

waxbeans: Petey4335: Xai: America is a 3rd world shiathole country. This isn't something that happens in civilised countries.

What civilized countries?

As i get older my bitterness and cynicism increases.

As I age I realize all differences between all countries is purely superficial and designed to keep the people at the bottom pacified


You should travel more.
 
