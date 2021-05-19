 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Idaho teacher halts a school shooting by: a. puling out her own gun and shooting the student; b. rushing the student and putting her in a choke hold until she dies; c. hugging and then disarming the shooter   (theguardian.com) divider line
17
    More: Hero, Middle school, High school, teacher Krista Gneiting, middle school, sixth-grade girl, Good Morning America, American novels, Danny Glover  
•       •       •

266 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 May 2021 at 6:31 AM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I don't like Thursdays.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Pretty much an A+ on deescalation.
Of course, in her line of work, you can't empty a magazine in some kid's back and get paid vacation.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a hug.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Humanity needs help. I wish I were that brave.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's almost like love and kindness is the answer to anger and social isolation
 
theteacher
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hugs not guns
 
theteacher
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Using your arms to disar6
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The teacher mistook her hug for a gun. "I kept pulling the trigger but all she did was keep standing there with her face buried in my arm."
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Huh. So what??
All this just proves that teachers need to be armed at school.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Huh. So what??
All this just proves that teachers need to be armed at school.


Seriously.
And the teachers shouldn't be afraid to use those arms.

This article just goes to show you how sexist society is.
This female teacher is a hero, but when a male teacher hugs 13 year old school girls people get upset.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Headline is false, the teacher disarmed the shooter first, then have the gun nut a hug.


"And then after I got the gun, I just pulled her into a hug
 
djloid2010
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Huh. So what??
All this just proves that teachers need to be armed at school.


No they farking don't. I am a teacher. I know lots of teachers. I don't want them with guns, thank you.
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Huh. So what??
All this just proves that teachers need to be armed at school.


Only a good guy (or gal) with arms disarms a bad guy with arms? Is that what you're saying?
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

djloid2010: Resident Muslim: Huh. So what??
All this just proves that teachers need to be armed at school.

No they farking don't. I am a teacher. I know lots of teachers. I don't want them with guns, thank you.


Read his post again, carefully.
 
evilmrsock [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

djloid2010: Resident Muslim: Huh. So what??
All this just proves that teachers need to be armed at school.

No they farking don't. I am a teacher. I know lots of teachers. I don't want them with guns, thank you.


Nobody's saying they should skip leg day and round up, we just think it's important they not be double amputees.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So have they fire her yet?
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.