(NPR) 42% of Americans can't name a single prominent Asian American. Pollster gave up after the hundredth time he heard Mickey Rooney, David Carradine, Sean Connery, Walter Oland and Ken Jeong
    Asian American, United States, Asian Americans, recent survey, White American, fellow Americans, organization plans, new nonprofit Leading Asian Americans  
posted to Main » on 20 May 2021 at 7:31 AM



93 Comments
rickmaze
11 hours ago  
come on...Tommy Chong.
 
optikeye
11 hours ago  
Peter Sellers
 
ShavedOrangutan
11 hours ago  
To be fair, 42% of Americans can't name any of their representatives or the local mayor.  I'm not saying they aren't racist, I'm just saying they're stupid and they're racist.
 
Badmoodman
11 hours ago  
42% of Americans can't name a single prominent Asian American. Pollster gave up after the hundredth time he heard Mickey Rooney, David Carradine, Sean Connery, Walter Oland and Ken Jeong


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
optikeye
11 hours ago  
I wonder how many answered with George Takei
 
hugram
11 hours ago  
That's Linsanity.
 
LaViergeNoire
11 hours ago  
The fact that I thought of Bowen Yang before Andrew Yang worries me a bit. And my 7th grade son yelled "Kamala Harris!" from the couch. And Mazie Hirono kicks ass.
 
Devolving_Spud
11 hours ago  
Ted Lieu
 
dj_bigbird
11 hours ago  
Padma Lakshmi. She's Asian (Indian).
 
dj_bigbird
11 hours ago  
Bai Ling
Kelly Hu
Ming Na-Wen
 
F-14Tomcat
11 hours ago  
Michio Kaku
 
hugram
10 hours ago  

F-14Tomcat: Michio Kaku


I will never get over Michio Kaku.
 
whither_apophis
10 hours ago  
Keye Luke
Pat Morita

/yeah I'm old
 
vudukungfu
10 hours ago  
Bruce Lee was American.
Oh, living?
Does the vice president count?
 
puffy999
10 hours ago  

rickmaze: come on...Tommy Chong.


He filed a restraining order for that.
 
puffy999
10 hours ago  
I bet some.people named Michelle Wie just offhand and the pollsters put that into the "didn't know a prominent" category.

/kidding
//but seriously she still did better than Freddy Adu...?
///*fist bump Kwame, you were.always my.man*
 
ImOscar
10 hours ago  
Chan: 'Not Jackie Chan' | Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! | Adult Swim
Youtube WN71h43iR6U
 
RodneyToady
10 hours ago  
I'm in Queens, so this isn't much of a challenge.  Andrew Yang is running for mayor, Grace Meng is my rep in Congress, Awkwafina grew up walking distance from where I live.
 
revrendjim
9 hours ago  
Kamala Harris
 
Sliding Carp
6 hours ago  
Walter?
 
a particular individual
6 hours ago  
Tiger Woods
 
The_Sponge
5 hours ago  
Gary Locke.
 
MrBallou
5 hours ago  
Uncle Roger
 
The_Sponge
5 hours ago  
Benny Hana
 
Gordon Bennett
5 hours ago  

Devolving_Spud: Ted Lieu


Legend.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett
5 hours ago  
I know it's a bit of a contentious pick but I have to give Aasif Mandvi some credit.

The Daily Show - Asbestos
Youtube xJMjWr_nzCw
 
Gordon Bennett
4 hours ago  
Even more contentious. He's a true American legend.

Here Comes Dr. Tran!
Youtube FO0kRE5OTZI
 
The_Sponge
3 hours ago  
Benny Lava
 
puffy999
2 hours ago  

Gordon Bennett: I know it's a bit of a contentious pick but I have to give Aasif Mandvi some credit.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/xJMjWr_n​zCw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


He"s awesome.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves
1 hour ago  
Don't say Asa Akira, don't say Asa Akira.

"Um, Asa Akira? Oh damn. Wait, I was going alphabetically - ALPHABETICALLLLYYYYYY"
 
GoodCopBadCop
1 hour ago  
John Wayne

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert
1 hour ago  
...and people wonder why I played my daughter a goodly selection of Asian and hafu artists when she was growing up. To be fair, Michelle Branch is also totes adorbs, when she sheds all that studio crap and just breaks out a guitar, but representation matters. She grew up on shows with Asian-Americans, not specifically like Fresh Off the Boat, but representation counts. Beyond Nick Yemana on Barney Miller, though to be fair, his inclusion on the show was totally without fanfare and was just the norm for the precinct, and that normalcy is all folks want to see. Yes, Hawaii Five-O had a LOT of Asian-American actors, but it was also set in Hawaii and you kind of can't get away from us there.

I kind of regret that Olivia Munn has worked her face over so much that she's barely recognizable as hafu. I understand the pressure in Hollywood, but now she's just another pale face with a lot of surgery.

Growing up, I didn't have a lot. There were ninja movies, there were Shaw Brothers movies, and there were white washed TV series like Kung Fu--I do have a bit of Irish, so I guess that almost counts, right? Or Asians were the villains of the piece, offering up opium and heroin to nice white girls, and their molls taking them to turn them into prostitutes while waving their hands funny.

We can do better. We ARE doing better, but we can still be better.
 
Merltech
1 hour ago  
Died too young: Grant Imahara

And not mentioned yet???

George Takei
 
namegoeshere
55 minutes ago  
Merltech:

And not mentioned yet???

George Takei

Fourth post.
 
namegoeshere
54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robbrie
48 minutes ago  
Lance Ito
 
Merltech
48 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Merltech:

And not mentioned yet???

George Takei

Fourth post.


Ah, as a gif.  Was looking for name...
 
namegoeshere
46 minutes ago  

Merltech: namegoeshere: Merltech:

And not mentioned yet???

George Takei

Fourth post.

Ah, as a gif.  Was looking for name...


Fifth post.

;)
 
H31N0US
44 minutes ago  
c.files.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
43 minutes ago  
Daniel Inouye.

The guy was a literal superhero.
 
Bowen
43 minutes ago  
Ok but why is it important they be unmarried?
 
XanthPrime
42 minutes ago  

rickmaze: come on...Tommy Chong.


He's from Canada.
 
fireclown
42 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Devolving_Spud: Ted Lieu

Legend.

[Fark user image 850x445]



Stink face Hall Of Famer, Ted Lieu, to you.  I was also going to go political.  Make America Think Harder (MATH) is a magnificant, laudable goal.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Interceptor1
40 minutes ago  
Asian American, African American. Why aren't there any Americans? I really don't give a hoot where you're from, if you're an American then you're an American. Hi, my name's Bob and I'm an Australiasian American. This is Vanessa, she's a Polish American and over here we have Sheldon who is a  Mediterranean American.
 
ifky
40 minutes ago  
Shohei Ohtani (Not sure if he is considered prominent)
 
chucknasty
39 minutes ago  
Connie Chung
that mail order bride of turtle McConnell
the Vice President
Tiger Woods
Grace Park
 
whosits_112
39 minutes ago  
Daniel Inouye. WWII veteran, Medal of Honor recipient, U.S. Senator from Hawaii, and before his death, President pro tempore of the Senate.
 
Ol' Derpy Bastard
38 minutes ago  
First person I thought of followed by George Takei and Pat Morita.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
37 minutes ago  
Asia Carerra
 
ArcadianRefugee
34 minutes ago  
Yakov Smirnoff
Deepak Chopra
 
Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

