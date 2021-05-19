 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Seven plead not guilty in Bowling Green Massacre   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
15
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
elevenwarriors.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think entering a plea is news.
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their dads own these dealerships. They will hook you up, Your Honor.
 
Corvus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Foltz, a 20-year-old student at Bowling Green State University, attended a Pi Kappa Alpha event on March 4 where he was allegedly forced to consume a bottle of alcohol and died of alcohol poisoning three days later, according to the Wood County prosecuting attorney.

Amateur!
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Kelly Anne just waited a few years she would have been telling the truth. Would've been the first time.
 
reveal101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Corvus: Foltz, a 20-year-old student at Bowling Green State University, attended a Pi Kappa Alpha event on March 4 where he was allegedly forced to consume a bottle of alcohol and died of alcohol poisoning three days later, according to the Wood County prosecuting attorney.

Amateur!


You have to stretch your liver for a few years first.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I honestly feel like there was supposed to be a false flag there, but got scrapped or delayed and ok' mouthy mcmouth forgot the game plan and they had to scrap it.

/there has to be fear to lead the sheep
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A tragedy, yes, but is this really 7 counts of manslaughter?
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All entered not guilty pleas and were released on their own recognizance with conditions of no contact with the co-defendants or the Foltz family. They're also not permitted to be on the grounds of BGSU and not allowed to consume alcohol or use social media.

Let's us wager on which one is broken first.  I'm saying social media.
 
Sir Paul
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pjbreeze: All entered not guilty pleas and were released on their own recognizance with conditions of no contact with the co-defendants or the Foltz family. They're also not permitted to be on the grounds of BGSU and not allowed to consume alcohol or use social media.

Let's us wager on which one is broken first.  I'm saying social media.


Does Fark count as social media?

/Asking for a friend
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I actually didn't know Bowling Green, KY was a real place. The more ya know
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
I'm just here to harvest souls to enrich my phylactery and make me young
 
Jedekai [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THERE WERE ENOUGH BODIES TO COVER AN ACRE?!

...No?
Official judgement?... No?

Social Media and mob justice without having to acknowledge the fact that you might be wrong?... YES.

...Mark Twain... "The individual vs. The Mob of Humanity"... etc. etc...

/"The group wronged has the HUMAN RIGHT to punish the individual who wronged it, and the MORAL imperative to punish its establishment".
 
gonegirl
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Looking back, I can't believe I ever respected conservative Christians who said they support personal responsibility.
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Manslaughter charges and released on own recog? Is that common?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Corvus: Foltz, a 20-year-old student at Bowling Green State University, attended a Pi Kappa Alpha event on March 4 where he was allegedly forced to consume a bottle of alcohol and died of alcohol poisoning three days later, according to the Wood County prosecuting attorney.

Amateur!


Back in my day, I drank so much alcohol, I died only 20 minutes later.

/I got bettah
 
