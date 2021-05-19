 Skip to content
(Daily Star) You should feel relieved that you have a small penis, guys with massive ones find it very hard to get through life
54
54 Comments
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
claims he cannot work due to his genitals.

"Um, boss, I can't come in today.  I have enormous genitals.  Yes, again.  Sorry!"
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's been my experience from dating guys with monster cocks. They often have ED. I mean it takes a lot of vascular infrastructure to erect that thing. So a lot of times 'well, that's purely for decorative purposes only'...and then turn them over.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
...and Roberto Esquivel Cabrera, with his 18.9in penis...

Holy farking christ
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm suspecting a lot of page views, but few comments on this thread.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The bigger the nose, the longer the hose.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They used to call my grandfather "el talache". It means "pick-axe." I inherited his big nose. It's kinda like Adrian Brodie. I wish I had his dark features, though.
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I call mine the Two Inch Fury, particularly after surfing the local 52 degree waters

Getting a kick out of the headline tho, because the last two ladies to 'unwrap the package' used the exact same two words- "It's massive!" - my lil buddy quadruples in size when interested....

/grower
//not a show-er
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA: "I am happy with my penis and I wish to go back to the USA and spend the rest of my life over there. I don't feel sad because I know in the USA there is a lot of women. One of them will be the right size for me."

Roberto seems to be very cocky.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Simple remedy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some perspective

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha!

#WINNING!

//oh, wait a minute...
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: claims he cannot work due to his genitals.

"Um, boss, I can't come in today.  I have enormous genitals.  Yes, again.  Sorry!"


I saw him on a game show once

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah I've seen programs and interviews on these guys. Why would anyone expect them to change their penis size? Because nothing short of major surgery is going to do that and most guys aren't comfortable letting knives near Little Beavis, if you know what I mean.
 
a far candle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, not these dicks again.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Can confirm. The struggle is real.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
But if your penis is too small you'll get banned from school sports and public restrooms in Requbliqan states.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is of personal interest to me.

18.5" and can't have sex, yeah that's a serious disability worthy of Dante's Inferno.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ok, Im a grower which means I fold up easily for travel.  This is my question for showers - does it dip into the toilet when you sit?  Even as a grower, I have come close in shallow toilets or hitting the stupid rim when I sit.  Wtf do you guys do?  And toilet water on dick has to be shtty.
 
GRCooper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

monsatano: ...and Roberto Esquivel Cabrera, with his 18.9in penis...

Holy farking christ


That lucky bastard.

I'd kill to be that small.
 
hairywoogit
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Heh.  When I was young and insane, I had a buddy with a REALLY big tonker.  Like REALLY big.  That poor bastard could NOT get laid.  Women would look at it, say essentially, "NOPE" and nope out.  He invited me to a threesome with him and his wife, and she liked me more, which really freaked him out.

The lesson here, fellas, is that your junk REALLY doesn't have to be massive.  TONS of foreplay, learn to use the REST or your equipment, and its all well that ends well.  And remember, the biggest thing is to finish LAST.

I'm sorry, is this sort of thing allowed on fark?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image image 358x268]


Into the bowl.
 
hairywoogit
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

sitesmithscott: Ok, Im a grower which means I fold up easily for travel.  This is my question for showers - does it dip into the toilet when you sit?  Even as a grower, I have come close in shallow toilets or hitting the stupid rim when I sit.  Wtf do you guys do?  And toilet water on dick has to be shtty.


Yeah, goddamn water is cold.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image image 469x703]


That's One farking ugly thumb
 
waxbeans
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

sitesmithscott: Ok, Im a grower which means I fold up easily for travel.  This is my question for showers - does it dip into the toilet when you sit?  Even as a grower, I have come close in shallow toilets or hitting the stupid rim when I sit.  Wtf do you guys do?  And toilet water on dick has to be shtty.


Lean to poop without pissing, so you can hold it while popping.
 
Snargi
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

monsatano: ...and Roberto Esquivel Cabrera, with his 18.9in penis...

Holy farking christ


I've seen other stories on this guy. He's uncircumcised and he thought tying weights to the tip of his foreskin would make his dick bigger but all it did was stretch the foreskin 13 inches.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This has become my bible. I've read through it more times than I can count. Especially on first dates. And also the subway, waiting rooms, bars, nightclubs, my sister in law's apartment...
 
bluewave69
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
idk maybe he can do like pro athletes keep some of his own blood in the fridge and inject it back in when he wants to do the deed
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

sitesmithscott: Ok, Im a grower which means I fold up easily for travel.  This is my question for showers - does it dip into the toilet when you sit?  Even as a grower, I have come close in shallow toilets or hitting the stupid rim when I sit.  Wtf do you guys do?  And toilet water on dick has to be shtty.


Not every single toilet, but I lived in an apartment where the toilet was kind of small and so the above would happen regularly, so I just took to pushing on lower pubic area which would pull it up enough that it wouldn't touch the water.  Kind of annoying, but it just became part of the routine.  Whenever it happens again, that's just what I do.  If it's a really bad toilet, sometimes I'll just urinate separately standing up, then fold it up while I do the rest of my business.
 
LIGAFF [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hairywoogit: sitesmithscott: Ok, Im a grower which means I fold up easily for travel.  This is my question for showers - does it dip into the toilet when you sit?  Even as a grower, I have come close in shallow toilets or hitting the stupid rim when I sit.  Wtf do you guys do?  And toilet water on dick has to be shtty.

Yeah, goddamn water is cold.


And it's deep, too.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And here I thought Daily Mail was the epitome of quality "journalism".
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That second guy has been on fark before and is a total mental case, much of his problems seem to be of his own making.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

hairywoogit: sitesmithscott: Ok, Im a grower which means I fold up easily for travel.  This is my question for showers - does it dip into the toilet when you sit?  Even as a grower, I have come close in shallow toilets or hitting the stupid rim when I sit.  Wtf do you guys do?  And toilet water on dick has to be shtty.

Yeah, goddamn water is cold.


Deep, too.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LIGAFF: hairywoogit: sitesmithscott: Ok, Im a grower which means I fold up easily for travel.  This is my question for showers - does it dip into the toilet when you sit?  Even as a grower, I have come close in shallow toilets or hitting the stupid rim when I sit.  Wtf do you guys do?  And toilet water on dick has to be shtty.

Yeah, goddamn water is cold.

And it's deep, too.


*shakes tiny... um... fist*
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Little Donny - Upright Citizens Brigade
Youtube aAOULUkxL8c
 
aagrajag
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

hairywoogit: Heh.  When I was young and insane, I had a buddy with a REALLY big tonker.  Like REALLY big.  That poor bastard could NOT get laid.  Women would look at it, say essentially, "NOPE" and nope out.  He invited me to a threesome with him and his wife, and she liked me more, which really freaked him out.

The lesson here, fellas, is that your junk REALLY doesn't have to be massive.  TONS of foreplay, learn to use the REST or your equipment, and its all well that ends well.  And remember, the biggest thing is to finish LAST.

I'm sorry, is this sort of thing allowed on fark?


It can certainly be a problem.

I was chatting with an ex who had later hooked up with this skinny, pale goth guy we both knew, and he turned out to have one of those baby's-arm-holding-an-apple dicks, while she's built like a pixie. She really liked the guy, so she went through with it, but just could not bring herself to do it again.

Of course, this was back in the nineties. These days, various apps make it really easy for such guys to find size queens.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
my large penis makes running a real challenge
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I feel like this is inappropriate for this thread.

Drew Carey - 101 big dick jokes.mp4
Youtube pf0qs3HjVwM

(NSFW)

I have a medium dick, it can talk to ghosts.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i got to the word pollution and quit reading...
 
ippolit
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image 358x268] [View Full Size image _x_]


you're a national treasure
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
FTA: He told the Sun: "It's handicapped my acting because people won't hire me. They Google 'Jonah Falcon' and then say, 'We can't use him he's known for his penis size'. It's definitely harmed my career - I have two casting director friends who have told me so."

I'd say that's more a problem of your own making buddy. If you hadn't been so eager to tell everyone on Earth about how big your wang is, then maybe they wouldn't have been able to determine your dick size via Google, and you'd have a more lucrative acting career outside of the porn industry.

/I mean, I understand why you might feel like spreading that info around, but still...
 
Snargi
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

sitesmithscott: Ok, Im a grower which means I fold up easily for travel.  This is my question for showers - does it dip into the toilet when you sit?  Even as a grower, I have come close in shallow toilets or hitting the stupid rim when I sit.  Wtf do you guys do?  And toilet water on dick has to be shtty.


Well, when your turds clog the toilet, you have something to snake it with until you break up the clog.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Running Wild
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: [YouTube video: Little Donny - Upright Citizens Brigade]


That show was a gift from the gods.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Maybe they're assholes who obsess over their giant junk. No one cares past a casual Google search to look at the freak.
 
ongbok
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Maybe they're assholes who obsess over their giant junk. No one cares past a casual Google search to look at the freak.


Bug farker, huh?
 
