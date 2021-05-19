 Skip to content
(CBS San Francisco)   San Jose, CA wants to set up "Humanitarian Zones" for homeless campers. Space station captains and crew welcomed, but just don't start a riot   (sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Guessing San Jose officials would offer a generous package to Oakland if the Humanitarian zones could be set up there with bus service.

If there is a city inland that would do it cheaper contact San Jose with your bid.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lots of people with land up in the Santa Cruz mountains will rent you a parking spot for your camper and provide you with access to a bathroom and a washer/dryer at low cost, so long as you pay cash and pay in advance. Its like a giant Elks lodge but with nicer drunks and a proper mailing address.
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blast Hardcheese on standby for any mutineers.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eravior: Blast Hardcheese on standby for any mutineers.


Just stay clear of the safety railings
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The name is Bell. Gabriel Bell
 
whosits_112
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just what the Bay Area needs: more homeless people.

I feel empathy for those who fell on hard times and are on the street. I have no empathy for the drug addicts and lunatics who refuse help.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mega Steve: Eravior: Blast Hardcheese on standby for any mutineers.

Just stay clear of the safety railings


Nah, it's fine as long as you remembered to sign Sherry's birthday card.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whosits_112: Just what the Bay Area needs: more homeless people.

I feel empathy for those who fell on hard times and are on the street. I have no empathy for the drug addicts and lunatics who refuse help.


Which are the only ones you actually see in my area. The non batshiat homeless work at being invisible and rarely cause any inconvenience what so ever. fark the intransigent population.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SPARC Pile: The name is Bell. Gabriel Bell


Put all those freebies in a freedom zone or whatever they called it.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Use the fairgrounds. Theres sanitation services and plenty of space. Plus not like the fair is exactly the best time evwe
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

whosits_112: Just what the Bay Area needs: more homeless people.

I feel empathy for those who fell on hard times and are on the street. I have no empathy for the drug addicts and lunatics who refuse help.


Look at the Portland hotel society for example of how just dealing without moral judgement is a way cheaper public money wise way of dealing with the unhoused.
 
MaKaM
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Jaws_Victim: SPARC Pile: The name is Bell. Gabriel Bell

Put all those freebies in a freedom zone or whatever they called it.


Sanctuary Districts.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.