 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WGME Portland)   There'll be time enough for counting when the driving's done   (wgme.com) divider line
8
    More: Dumbass, Maine man, Portland, Maine, Lewiston, Maine, money crashes, police  
•       •       •

343 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 May 2021 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly it was the money's fault. Arrest that money!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"From make-up to electronic devices to counting money, one moment in time can result in a lifetime of regret if it doesn't take your life otherwise," said Lieutenant Dan Davies

That warning's got legs.
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Clearly it was the money's fault. Arrest that money!


I'm seriously surprised they didn't confiscate it and charge it with a crime under civil forfeiture.

Must have been a really small paycheck to not excite the thin blue stiffy.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best Fark headline in 10 farking years.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
CAPTIAN SLAPPY
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Of course driving backwards wasn't helping.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Totaled ? That'll buff out just fine ..
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.