(Forbes)   This is my shocked face: Unvaccinated Americans Twice As Likely To Feel Comfortable Ditching Masks   (forbes.com) divider line
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
And the brave dipwads will bald-faced lie and say they were vaccinated.   Cowards.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I am planning to continue wearing a mask when I have a cold or the flu.

Fark you, Morons! I will continue to protect you from yourselves at my own expense, Make Amerkins Ungratefulfools Agin!

Help me! Help me! I'm turning Japanese! Domo arigato Mr. Roboto!
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I have a button to wear at work that says "Vaccinated Bibliomaniac."  Yes, I'm fully Moderna-ized.  Yes, I'm still wearing a mask.

I have full faith and confidence in medical science, but I have almost none in the common man, all thanks to the disaster of this last year.
 
ImOscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: And the brave dipwads will bald-faced lie and say they were vaccinated.   Cowards.


Knowing them, they will go to the trouble of counterfeiting a vaccination card to prove they were.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
just the psychological difference between those who live in fear and those who don't.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If they cared in the first place,
They wouldn't be anti-vaxxers.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

stawmsacomin': just the psychological difference between those who live in fear and those who don't.


Not sure if vaxxhole...
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Subby, I don't want to see your shocked face.  Put your mask back on.
 
Panatheist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I think I already know the answer to this question, but does the CDC take human behavior into account when making recommendations?
/No, the answer is no
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I may always wear mine as long as places allow it
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Chariset: I have a button to wear at work that says "Vaccinated Bibliomaniac."  Yes, I'm fully Moderna-ized.  Yes, I'm still wearing a mask.

I have full faith and confidence in medical science, but I have almost none in the common man, all thanks to the disaster of this last year.


Yep.  Moderna-ized for three months now, due to the nature of my work I qualified for an early round of vaccination.  I still wear the mask because my daughter is far too young to be vaccinated, and because I don't entirely trust that mutations won't arrive on our shores that may overcome the vaccine to some extent.

If everyone eligible would just go get their damn vaccine then this would be over.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TWX: Chariset: I have a button to wear at work that says "Vaccinated Bibliomaniac."  Yes, I'm fully Moderna-ized.  Yes, I'm still wearing a mask.

I have full faith and confidence in medical science, but I have almost none in the common man, all thanks to the disaster of this last year.

Yep.  Moderna-ized for three months now, due to the nature of my work I qualified for an early round of vaccination.  I still wear the mask because my daughter is far too young to be vaccinated, and because I don't entirely trust that mutations won't arrive on our shores that may overcome the vaccine to some extent.

If everyone eligible would just go get their damn vaccine then this would be over.


I feel the same way about masks if everyone would just leave them on for a few more months
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

stawmsacomin': just the psychological difference between those who live in fear and those who don't.


Basically this.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You know those gag masks that make it look like you aren't wearing a mask? I'm fully vaccinated but since I don't trust other people perhaps wearing one of those would help me remain safe while minimizing the anti-mask bullshiat I have to hear from the freedumb crowd.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: stawmsacomin': just the psychological difference between those who live in fear and those who don't.

Basically this.


The realization that masks are about protecting others and not yourself has nothing to do with fear
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: stawmsacomin': just the psychological difference between those who live in fear and those who don't.

Basically this.


Get lost on your way to InfoWars?
 
Insain2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
No Masks!.......Now I can do this in Pub-lic!!!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yupperz that be Me!!!!!
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Don't you think that at this point the media is just trying to sow discord amongst Americans? Is it news to you that a portion of the population are dipshiats? If you are vaccinated just get on with life already. This is such old news!
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

stawmsacomin': just the psychological difference between those who live in fear and those who don't.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

timetravelnexus.comView Full Size
 
schecter [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
here you go....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
joaquin closet [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

stawmsacomin': just the psychological difference between those who live in fear and those who don't.


587,000 Americans no longer live in fear. Hallelujah.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: And the brave dipwads will bald-faced lie and say they were vaccinated.   Cowards.


Just ask them who won the 2020 presidential election and you'll know if they actually were vaccinated or not.
 
