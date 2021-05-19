 Skip to content
(WFAA Fort Worth)   Guy without a concealed carry permit accidentally shoots someone in Walmart. Clearly this reinforces the need to completely repeal the law requiring permits, or training, or anything else that might improve the safety of innocents   (wfaa.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, clearly, gun laws don't work.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
disarm americans.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Yep, clearly, gun laws don't work.


Hey, they work just as well as drug laws.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This never would have happened if he had a permit.
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or.. Training required for carrying a lethal weapon simple enough for a toddler to use? I dunno. Maybe some sort of licensing system. Hmm
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: disarm americans.


The aliens don't want that. You should now cleanse your keyboard and beg forgiveness.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the guy didn't want to get shot by some clumsy Barney Fife dipshiat, he shouldn't have been at Walmart, now should he?
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what would work better? not carrying a loaded gun around wal mart.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: One person was "slightly injured"...That person was taken to a local hospital for treatment and are expected to survive...

There's a lot going on between "slightly injured" and "expected to survive".
 
JustLookin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like some dipshiat shot himself in the Dick because he was fondling his piece.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IbiEvacua: Or.. Training required for carrying a lethal weapon simple enough for a toddler to use? I dunno. Maybe some sort of licensing system. Hmm


Mandatory mental health assessment.
 
Thenixon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
WTF dont you even 2nd amendment bro? By definition the innocent are armed to the teeth and shoot anything that moves.

/as long as the skin tone checks out.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Xai: You know what would work better? not carrying a loaded gun around wal mart.


I mean why? was he expected to get attacked by bandits while grabbing some frozen peas?
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
deadline.comView Full Size

He said he feared for his life. All charges dropped.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

JustLookin: Sounds like some dipshiat shot himself in the Dick because he was fondling his piece.


That was a couple days ago.  This guy shot someone else because he couldn't stop fondling his dick.

https://www.wfla.com/news/pinellas-co​u​nty/largo-man-accidentally-shoots-self​-while-picking-up-24-pack-of-soda-at-w​almart-police-say/
 
camaroash
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: This never would have happened if he had a permit.


He would have had to receive proper training, but that still doesn't address the brand of abject stupidity required for a gun to be able to discharge accidentally. Namely, a round in the chamber, firing pin cocked, and safety off. What an asshole...

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I mean....it's Walmart. How innocent could the victim be?

/ the previous statement was a joke in extremely poor taste.
 
Colour_out_of_Space [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: edmo: Yep, clearly, gun laws don't work.

Hey, they work just as well as drug laws.


I was at Costco the other day, and a guy's concealed bong "accidentally" went off. A lady an aisle over got hit and ended up high AF.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

edmo: Yep, clearly, gun laws don't work.


Unfortunately...Prohibition works about as well as Abstinence Only Education.

In other words: Prohibition. Does. Not. Work.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


G-L-O-C-K

That spells Negligent Discharge
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I feel part of any CCW / CHL licensing should be proving you have a decent holster that prevents you from finger-farking the trigger when you need a change from picking your nose or scratching your balls.
 
camaroash
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sgt Otter: I feel part of any CCW / CHL licensing should be proving you have a decent holster that prevents you from finger-farking the trigger when you need a change from picking your nose or scratching your balls.


When I got my training a couple years back (still don't carry), I surprised the instructor. "I noticed you shoot left-handed. Was it difficult to find a suitable holster." He used my question as a good example of situational awareness. I never thought things like that would matter all that much, but they really do.

Road rage scenarios are an example. Leaving your vehicle is never a good idea when being attacked. All a lefty would have to do is aim out the driver window. This also has the added advantage of more time for the attacker to reconsider, possibly avoiding combat altogether.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"The gun was allegedly concealed when it fired off the shot inside the store"

Thank you, local news outlet, for making it clear this was all the gun'sfault.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sgt Otter: any CCW / CHL licensing should be proving you have a decent holster that prevents you from finger-farking the trigger.


In the 10 person class I was in it was just me and one other guy who even brought their own guns for the test at the end of the day.

The other 8 rented one at the range, so who knows what (if anything) they ended up buying, let alone what sort of holster they picked out.


That said, I would have been fine if the CCW course that I took had been much more rigorous, especially since the license is good for 5 years.

I have to renew my business and personal electrical licenses every other year, and they're both a much bigger pain in the ass than getting the carry license was.

/ Minnesota
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Texas tag

/Bang bang
//Shoot shoot
 
