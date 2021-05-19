 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 8 Cleveland)   Double the munchies? Coroner issues warning over THC laced snacks   (fox8.com) divider line
15
    More: Facepalm, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Coroner, Cannabis, Montgomery County Coroner's Office, Recreational drug use, Community Overdose Action Team, Psychoactive drug, Poly drug use  
•       •       •

174 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 May 2021 at 10:55 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Turn me on, Dead man
 
ImOscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, I guess the coroner's office has seen a spate of recent deaths due to THC overdose, otherwise why would they issue such a warning?

Oh wait that's right, no one has ever died from a THC overdose.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImOscar: Wow, I guess the coroner's office has seen a spate of recent deaths due to THC overdose, otherwise why would they issue such a warning?

Oh wait that's right, no one has ever died from a THC overdose.


It's Becky.
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I should get some gummy bears and Doritos
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's usually clearly labelled.. User error.
 
morg
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Your first hint is that the Doritos cost $50. I get where they're going with this and that kids could be confused by the packaging but I'm not keeping my $50 Doritos with the rest of the chips in the cupboard.
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

IbiEvacua: It's usually clearly labelled.. User error.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ah yes. Lets make narcotic infused snack foods that look just like regular snack foods. What could go wrong?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ImOscar: Wow, I guess the coroner's office has seen a spate of recent deaths due to THC overdose, otherwise why would they issue such a warning?

Oh wait that's right, no one has ever died from a THC overdose.


Fark user imageView Full Size


that's like saying Beatlejuice three times
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Here's a guy selling the empty bags in bulk. Maybe start with him?

https://www.alibaba.com/product-detai​l​/In-stock-medibles-infused-snacks-chip​s_1600182890343.html
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Why would any serious overdose task force in one of our country's meth-iest states waste one minute on THC overdose awareness?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: narcotic infused snack foods


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ImOscar: Oh wait that's right, no one has ever died from a THC overdose.


Tell that to my buddy Steve from high school. Poor bastard never saw the bale falling off the loft

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

reyreyrey: Why would any serious overdose task force in one of our country's meth-iest states waste one minute on THC overdose awareness?


Money and racism.
 
mjbok
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Are the pictures in the article some of the THC snacks.  Just looking at them I never would have guessed they were THC laced (their word, not mine).
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.