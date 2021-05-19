 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News4Jax)   Almost 50,000 Floridians losing homeowner's coverage due to widespread roof fraud and many don't even know it yet. No comment from chicken on the roof   (news4jax.com) divider line
3
    More: Florida, Insurance, home insurance, insurance companies, Universal Insurance of North America, much money, insurance agents, good chance, Gulfstream Property  
•       •       •

102 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 May 2021 at 11:05 PM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Good
 
HoratioGates [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A little dirty pool to cancel right before hurricane season.  I'd think that might be the thing class actions are made of.
 
waxbeans
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Cue some scumbag carrying water for the insurance companies.
JFC. Saw got it right. The insurance industry is a farking waste.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.