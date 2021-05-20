 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   If you bowl a bad game, don't blame the ball   (azfamily.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Improvised explosive device, SIERRA VISTA, Police, Nuclear weapon, Sierra Vista Police Department, Bomb disposal, Bombsuit, James Jaggers III  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Makes me want to go bowling.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dude.
 
birdbro69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mark it zero
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

birdbro69: Mark it zero


You bastard!  I had the image all cued up and everything!  Less than a minute!
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is this, every nutcase has the ability to get proscribed chemicals and play around with them?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rik01: What is this, every nutcase has the ability to get proscribed chemicals and play around with them?


Sure - that's not new.  The only thing that keeps anyone from making explosives really is some combination of lack of knowledge/use for them/some semblance of rationality/the desire to retain all your limbs attached.  You can make boom out of all sorts of shiat, and a lot of is readily available because it has to be, it's in common use in 28535 other legit processes.  There's really no way to ban everything that can be used that way - best they can do is try to regulate and keep an eye on the seriously easy ones.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Seen earlier in the day:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
creckert
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Rik01: What is this, every nutcase has the ability to get proscribed chemicals and play around with them?

Sure - that's not new.  The only thing that keeps anyone from making explosives really is some combination of lack of knowledge/use for them/some semblance of rationality/the desire to retain all your limbs attached.  You can make boom out of all sorts of shiat, and a lot of is readily available because it has to be, it's in common use in 28535 other legit processes.  There's really no way to ban everything that can be used that way - best they can do is try to regulate and keep an eye on the seriously easy ones.


Dale | Roll of toilet paper and a stick of dynamite | KOTH
Youtube M2KoSwryK_I
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's usually Subby's mom who makes my balls explode.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's a rough 35. Not the worst, but easily behind the curve.
 
