(CNBC)   The vaccine that is totally going to protect you in a casino full of spreaders is also going to require yearly boosters to get those neutralizing antibody titers back up to protective levels   (cnbc.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah, I said this six months ago.

I'm doing a clinical trial of AZD7472 to see how long the antibodies last. They're shooting for a year.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Duh. Pretty much everyone called this from the beginning.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Shrug...OK.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Yeah, I said this six months ago.

I'm doing a clinical trial of AZD7472 to see how long the antibodies last. They're shooting for a year.


Did you SEE the side effects for that?  Permanent erection, chronic halitosis, uncontrollable flatulence, and gout.

I guess one out of four ain't so bad..
 
homeless_need_help [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Lemme see:

Get another shot in a year and maybe be sick for a day
- - - - - - - - or - - - - - - - -
Don't get another shot and drown myself to death in my own phlegm.


Hmmm, what to do, what to do...
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Could.

It's possible.

Science is being done as we speak (type).

I'm fine with getting a yearly booster shot. Beats drowning to death in your own fluids.

/ I guess the media needs a new scare tactic
// blood for the blood god, money for the money god
/// don't care about the effects, just gimme that sweet, sweet cash
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Legit we're considering going back at six months or so if we can get the other two shot-er (Pfizer this time, Moderna the 1st time) because my wife has an autoimmune disease and has had 3 open heart surgeries (age 33) and we live in a very dumb area and work with very dumb people.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

weddingsinger: Legit we're considering going back at six months or so if we can get the other two shot-er (Pfizer this time, Moderna the 1st time) because my wife has an autoimmune disease and has had 3 open heart surgeries (age 33) and we live in a very dumb area and work with very dumb people.


Do it.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

homeless_need_help: Lemme see:

Get another shot in a year and maybe be sick for a day
- - - - - - - - or - - - - - - - -
Don't get another shot and drown myself to death in my own phlegm.


Hmmm, what to do, what to do...


Depends on how many libs you want to own.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hell I would take a monthly booster
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

markie_farkie: feckingmorons: Yeah, I said this six months ago.

I'm doing a clinical trial of AZD7472 to see how long the antibodies last. They're shooting for a year.

Did you SEE the side effects for that?  Permanent erection, chronic halitosis, uncontrollable flatulence, and gout.

I guess one out of four ain't so bad..


It cured the dime sized patch of psoriasis on my shin.

Or it just went away, but that was reported to AZ.

One shot, prevents COVID and cures psoriasis!
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

plecos: Hell I would take a monthly booster


Is the booster going to be free too? Or is it going to suddenly cost a king's ransom just to not die every year from now on?

They pulled that trick before.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

bloobeary: plecos: Hell I would take a monthly booster

Is the booster going to be free too? Or is it going to suddenly cost a king's ransom just to not die every year from now on?

They pulled that trick before.


I don't think I've ever paid for a vaccination.  Yearly flu shots are free as in no additional cost to me.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

enry: bloobeary: plecos: Hell I would take a monthly booster

Is the booster going to be free too? Or is it going to suddenly cost a king's ransom just to not die every year from now on?

They pulled that trick before.

I don't think I've ever paid for a vaccination.  Yearly flu shots are free as in no additional cost to me.


I haven't either...but I guess we pay via insurance.  I get my vaccines via my workplace these days ( flu, shingles, tetanus, covid) since they recognize that sick people get paid but are not productive.  The cost of the vaccine is minimal compared to lost time due to sickness.  Why yes they are a European company.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

enry: vaccination


I'm just remembering that trust-fund twerp who jacked up the cost of AIDS meds from $13 to $750
 
Mindlock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

homeless_need_help: Lemme see:

Get another shot in a year and maybe be sick for a day
- - - - - - - - or - - - - - - - -
Don't get another shot and drown myself to death in my own phlegm.


Hmmm, what to do, what to do...


Phlegm means phreedom.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The booster is to prepare for the eventual rollout of 6G mobile.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The vaccine has failed!  It is not perfect!  It is merely good!  Everyone get Covid instead!
 
HoratioGates [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Did you SEE the side effects for that?  Permanent erection, chronic halitosis, uncontrollable flatulence, and gout.


If you have a permanent erection having chronic halitosis and uncontrollable flatulence is really a bummer.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: enry: vaccination

I'm just remembering that trust-fund twerp who jacked up the cost of AIDS meds from $13 to $750


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Martin_​S​hkreli
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

plecos: I get my vaccines via my workplace these days ( flu, shingles, tetanus, covid) since they recognize that sick people get paid but are not productive.


Don't worry.  They're working on that a little more every year.

In 20 years or less, PTO and paid sick leave will be things of the past.  In 50 or 60, if our "betters" have their way, it will be punishable by death to have a dependent that isn't your own, minor child, so that those who can't work, starve.  But, of course, the resulting epidemic of violence as people fight to survive will be blamed on immigrants or something...
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: markie_farkie: feckingmorons: Yeah, I said this six months ago.

I'm doing a clinical trial of AZD7472 to see how long the antibodies last. They're shooting for a year.

Did you SEE the side effects for that?  Permanent erection, chronic halitosis, uncontrollable flatulence, and gout.

I guess one out of four ain't so bad..

It cured the dime sized patch of psoriasis on my shin.

Or it just went away, but that was reported to AZ.

One shot, prevents COVID and cures psoriasis!


It's almost like boosting the activity of your immune system can help heal up things like rashes too...
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Soooo, just like the flu vaccine?

What's the big deal? I don't get people.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We wouldn't need a booster if we had high enough vaccination rates to choke out the spread and prevent variants. Take the anti-vax morons, hold them down, and jab 'em.

I'm sure the party that doesn't believe in "my body, my choice" will appreciate the irony.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TheOtherGuy: plecos: I get my vaccines via my workplace these days ( flu, shingles, tetanus, covid) since they recognize that sick people get paid but are not productive.

Don't worry.  They're working on that a little more every year.

In 20 years or less, PTO and paid sick leave will be things of the past.  In 50 or 60, if our "betters" have their way, it will be punishable by death to have a dependent that isn't your own, minor child, so that those who can't work, starve.  But, of course, the resulting epidemic of violence as people fight to survive will be blamed on immigrants or something...


And in less than a century the Earth will hit a breakpoint and runaway warming will destroy the biosphere.

Sorry about your kids.
 
Watubi
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They "could" require a booster.  Just like Jennifer Lawrence "could" be my future wife
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And we have our slaver virus.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Second Pfizer shot scheduled for 3pm tomorrow.  It will be free from a mass vaccination site.

As an uninsured person, I have serious doubts the mass vacc places are still going to be open a year from now, let alone be free.  I guess we'll just kick the can down the road a little more.  If I'm can pop into CVS next year and get a booster for $20 I'm down with that.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Relax, subspazz.
Nobody has had the vaccine for a year yet.
As a result, no one knows how long it is effective before needing a booster, so the FDA is saying it's a possibility.

Farkin' calendars, how do they work?
 
Vern
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Or, maybe, the hope is that enough people will get vaccinated, and be responsible enough to not spread the virus like a wildfire. If the virus doesn't have any viable hosts to spread to, it will eventually weaken and the strain will die off. So we don't need yearly boosters.

But that's asking a lot of people.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: feckingmorons: Yeah, I said this six months ago.

I'm doing a clinical trial of AZD7472 to see how long the antibodies last. They're shooting for a year.

Did you SEE the side effects for that?  Permanent erection, chronic halitosis, uncontrollable flatulence, and gout.

I guess one out of four ain't so bad..


I now know why she wore the mask around you, the pregnancy is still unexplained

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Malenfant
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I think getting exposed to covid will be a booster when your immune system responds to it, but you can't count on being exposed every six months.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's going to be like a flu shot oh well.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Vern: Or, maybe, the hope is that enough people will get vaccinated, and be responsible enough to not spread the virus like a wildfire. If the virus doesn't have any viable hosts to spread to, it will eventually weaken and the strain will die off. So we don't need yearly boosters.

But that's asking a lot of people.


There are 7.8 billion people in this world.  How many people live in your imaginary world where we can vaccinate everyone fast enough so it dies out?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Duh. Pretty much everyone called this from the beginning.


Why do I remember that the more virolent the less chance that everyone is exposed, protecting the many?

Yes I know, in these modern times of personal responsibility in purchasing foreign-made widgets to help those countries that treat workers like shiat is our virtuous duty so that we can return them and purchase other foreign-made widgets to return, ensuring the filling of vulnerable and precious landfills with packaging without any guilt is important for our feelings of social responsibility. I'm a bit lost on why the workers that facilitate your addiction must continue to wear masks to make you feel safe. Why? Is it because they are "untouchable"?

Where are the socially just and virtuous for their miserable life?

Just kidding. fark them and the children making widgets and digging shiny rocks out of the ground! Am I right. Fill the ground with packaging, children not on the border or unborn mean absolutely nothing to the virtuous and socially just. This is the year 2021 not the middle ages.

I do wonder, and I know it's completely crazy to ask this but why are politicians still wearing masks? Can they not afford the "free" vaccines. It's kinda confusing but I am sure someone fighting the good fight will politely inform me how I am so incorrect.

I know we need to slow the spread so every single human on the planet is exposed to something that seems to be no worse to most than sugar but every animal needing to be exposed seems wrong.

Hah! Just kidding again. Suger is awesome! fark the people brainwashed from childhood to consume sugar! They should understand that their childhood brainwashing is but a construct and they should have chosen another childhood, like their sex and race.

Hah! Just kidding once again. Only sex is fluid and a construct. Those that think race is a construct are probably Republicans and full of hate for popular justice.

fark you Spock, with your reasoning, logic, and your lack of feelings.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Vern: Or, maybe, the hope is that enough people will get vaccinated, and be responsible enough to not spread the virus like a wildfire. If the virus doesn't have any viable hosts to spread to, it will eventually weaken and the strain will die off. So we don't need yearly boosters.

But that's asking a lot of people.

There are 7.8 billion people in this world.  How many people live in your imaginary world where we can vaccinate everyone fast enough so it dies out?


It worked for smallpox.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Soooo, just like the flu vaccine?

What's the big deal? I don't get people.


It would be nice if it was just combined in the flu shot, ease the logistics.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Can I get it in my ass this time?
 
GreenSun
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Coronavirus was originally a weapon developed to kill populations of entire countries. When it got released by accident, "Big Pharma" managed to catch and study it quickly and they were able to control it. Now, they have a virus that they can unleash yearly, with infinite variants. The vaccines, although useful, only prevent you from dying from the virus if you constantly "upgrade" your shots. In short, "Big Pharma" has created an artificial requirement among humans to get vaccinated yearly against the coronavirus with fees. You will now forever pay them annually for the latest anti-coronavirus vaccine if you want to live.
 
ifky
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Can they just roll it in with the yearly flu shot or is that not possible?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Can I get it in my ass this time?


That costs extra.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Coronavirus was originally a weapon developed to kill populations of entire countries. When it got released by accident, "Big Pharma" managed to catch and study it quickly and they were able to control it. Now, they have a virus that they can unleash yearly, with infinite variants. The vaccines, although useful, only prevent you from dying from the virus if you constantly "upgrade" your shots. In short, "Big Pharma" has created an artificial requirement among humans to get vaccinated yearly against the coronavirus with fees. You will now forever pay them annually for the latest anti-coronavirus vaccine if you want to live.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Vern: Or, maybe, the hope is that enough people will get vaccinated, and be responsible enough to not spread the virus like a wildfire. If the virus doesn't have any viable hosts to spread to, it will eventually weaken and the strain will die off. So we don't need yearly boosters.

But that's asking a lot of people.

There are 7.8 billion people in this world.  How many people live in your imaginary world where we can vaccinate everyone fast enough so it dies out?


We managed to inoculate everyone with a small pox vaccine. And that was 45+years ago.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

homeless_need_help: Lemme see:

Get another shot in a year and maybe be sick for a day
- - - - - - - - or - - - - - - - -
Don't get another shot and drown myself to death in my own phlegm.


Hmmm, what to do, what to do...


Stay home. Wear a mask. Don't talk. Don't cough. Stay home.
Don't sing?
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Can I get it in my ass this time?


Gerbils don't need the vaccine.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bloobeary: plecos: Hell I would take a monthly booster

Is the booster going to be free too? Or is it going to suddenly cost a king's ransom just to not die every year from now on?

They pulled that trick before.


Details, please
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

enry: bloobeary: plecos: Hell I would take a monthly booster

Is the booster going to be free too? Or is it going to suddenly cost a king's ransom just to not die every year from now on?

They pulled that trick before.

I don't think I've ever paid for a vaccination.  Yearly flu shots are free as in no additional cost to me.


Looking at farking money  bags over here with health insurance well at least you got health insurance numbnuts
 
waxbeans
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bloobeary: enry: vaccination

I'm just remembering that trust-fund twerp who jacked up the cost of AIDS meds from $13 to $750


JFC.
😠
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mcreadyblue: Jeebus Saves: Vern: Or, maybe, the hope is that enough people will get vaccinated, and be responsible enough to not spread the virus like a wildfire. If the virus doesn't have any viable hosts to spread to, it will eventually weaken and the strain will die off. So we don't need yearly boosters.

But that's asking a lot of people.

There are 7.8 billion people in this world.  How many people live in your imaginary world where we can vaccinate everyone fast enough so it dies out?

We managed to inoculate everyone with a small pox vaccine. And that was 45+years ago.


It took decades to eliminate smallpox.  I guess we'll just all stay inside and be "responsible" until then.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Watubi: They "could" require a booster.  Just like Jennifer Lawrence "could" be my future wife


Actually apparently actually I had a chance with a couple of different celebrities after reading a few things recently can't remember any of it I was drunk
 
