 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   If a man defecates in the woods does he have to get completely naked?   (msn.com) divider line
34
    More: Scary, Hiking, Trail, Long-distance trail, Backpacking, Houston, Nudity, Montgomery County sheriff's office, Walking  
•       •       •

896 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 May 2021 at 6:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The only thing worse than a naked man in the woods, is a naked defecating man, in the woods. Like the naked fellow, and the lady, I would have left skid marks.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I mean, I guess it's not a physical requirement or anything like that, but if you aren't going to strip down why even bother going out to the woods to fire off a loaf?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder if there is more to this story because arresting him without any other evidence than him *admitting* that he took off his pants to take a dump is a little harsh.

Also, that area of the forest is one of the most remote but it still has a cell signal (the most remote being just North of there on the other side of 1375).
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I believe George Costanza settled this issue quite some time ago.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I believe George Costanza settled this issue quite some time ago.


Hopefully he will retain Jackie Chiles, for his defense.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
per the Texas penal code.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does someone bare shiat in the woods?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: I wonder if there is more to this story because arresting him without any other evidence than him *admitting* that he took off his pants to take a dump is a little harsh.

Also, that area of the forest is one of the most remote but it still has a cell signal (the most remote being just North of there on the other side of 1375).


Maybe, just maybe, he found some woods porn and that's the real reason he took off his pants.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was just looking for some toilet paper.

/Just needed a square
 
GodComplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Need' is a strong word. I have not tried going all natural to squeeze one out, but maybe there is some sort of enlightenment one achieves during such an act. However, best to test this hypothesis away from publicly travelled trails lest some confused folk misunderstand your investigative process.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the poop cathartic?
Do the bare shiat in the woods?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Popefully not
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he had diarrhea, then it's understandable that he stripped down.
 
Dead on the River [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poop happens.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this guy was just tucking in his pants
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go ahead and strip down, but he didn't think to pull em' back up before getting back on the trail? Unless he was leaving a bomb on the trail...
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he wearing a romper?  Then yes, he has to get completely naked.  Except for the case where the man decides to be in the woods and just drop a duce into the romper.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The victim called the Montgomery County sheriff's office on Friday evening to report that a naked man was chasing her on Lone Star Hiking Trail's Trailhead No. 3
but she didn't stick around long enough to identify it. Instead, she took off running, believing that the man was chasing her, though she admitted to the sergeant that she did not look back to confirm her suspicions.

Oh.  Ok, I guess.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
some have their own style...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The trick, when doing the disgusting deed in the woods, is to sit on a downed log, or better yet, a young downed tree. If you're wearing overalls, make sure you know where the straps landed before cutting loose.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA "When detained and questioned, he admitted that he had stripped naked..."

OK fark lawyers, what would have happened when questioned, he simply replied, " I refuse to answer questions without my attorney present and assert my right to remain silent"? I'm assuming while he still could have been arrested, he wouldn't have provided the officers with any proof that he did anything wrong.
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never.
Talk.
To.
Cops.

Ffs people how many times do we need to go through this?
 
Salmon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SergeantObvious: Never.
Talk.
To.
Cops.

Ffs people how many times do we need to go through this?


especially.
when.
Naked.
 
Birnone
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Possible defense:

It was a hot day so I started hiking shirtless. Then after awhile I needed to poop. Being a person with lower back problems, it's not easy for me to squat down in such a way to avoid pooping on the pants around my ankles so I removed them and pooped naked. After pooping I realized I needed something to wipe with, and thought I saw some suitable leaves back by the trail. I walked over there with my shirt draped over my arm in case I needed to fend off a bear or something, they don't like it when you wave a shirt around. That's my story and I'm stickin' to it.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Birnone: Possible defense:

It was a hot day so I started hiking shirtless. Then after awhile I needed to poop. Being a person with lower back problems, it's not easy for me to squat down in such a way to avoid pooping on the pants around my ankles so I removed them and pooped naked. After pooping I realized I needed something to wipe with, and thought I saw some suitable leaves back by the trail. I walked over there with my shirt draped over my arm in case I needed to fend off a bear or something, they don't like it when you wave a shirt around. That's my story and I'm stickin' to it.


That's my leaves and they're sticking to me.
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yes, if you don't have TP and need your underwear to wipe. Happened to a friend. Yeah, that's it . A friend
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hit him with your stick. He's naked.
You better have a stick. What kind of a hiker are you?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Mayor: Callahan... I don't want any more trouble like you had last year in the Fillmore district. You understand? That's my policy.
Harry Callahan: Yeah, well, when an adult male is chasing a female with intent to commit rape, I shoot the bastard - that's my policy.
The Mayor: Intent? How'd you establish that?
Harry Callahan: When a naked man is chasing a woman through a dark alley with a butcher knife and a hard on, I figure he isn't out collecting for the Red Cross.
[leaves]
The Mayor: I think he's got a point.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I mean, when you put it like that, i don't HAVE to do anything.
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: The Mayor: Callahan... I don't want any more trouble like you had last year in the Fillmore district. You understand? That's my policy.
Harry Callahan: Yeah, well, when an adult male is chasing a female with intent to commit rape, I shoot the bastard - that's my policy.
The Mayor: Intent? How'd you establish that?
Harry Callahan: When a naked man is chasing a woman through a dark alley with a butcher knife and a hard on, I figure he isn't out collecting for the Red Cross.
[leaves]
The Mayor: I think he's got a point.


Mayor: Drebin, I don't want anymore trouble like you had last year on the South Side. Understand? That's my policy.
Frank: Yes. Well, when I see 5 weirdos dressed in togas stabbing a guy in the middle of the park in full view of 100 people, I shoot the bastards. That's *my* policy.
Mayor: That was a Shakespeare-In-The-Park production of "Julius Caesar", you moron! You killed 5 actors! Good ones.
 
Mr.Man
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"If convicted, he could potentially be on the hook for a significant amount of money. Such Class C misdemeanors, per the Texas penal code, are punishable by a fine of up to $500."

Up to $500! Wow, that is big bucks. VERY significant.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mr.Man: "If convicted, he could potentially be on the hook for a significant amount of money. Such Class C misdemeanors, per the Texas penal code, are punishable by a fine of up to $500."

Up to $500! Wow, that is big bucks. VERY significant.


It's the twisting him around the various legal system procedures that is his punishment. I mean, yeah, the first amendment is definitely a thing. But the consequences, those are things, too.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: The trick, when doing the disgusting deed in the woods, is to sit on a downed log, or better yet, a young downed tree. If you're wearing overalls, make sure you know where the straps landed before cutting loose.


Make sure to read the book first.

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.