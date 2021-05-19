 Skip to content
 
(Zillow)   Is it just me or are the stairs trying to kill you?   (zillow.com)
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know about there, but I don't think that meets code here.

Looks lethal to kids.

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a nice unit.

Not $500K nice, but still.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did a child take this picture? The eye-point is at counter height, at best.

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stairs can be a dangerous, but an escalator will eat you alive.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The stairs are my cat's not-so-secret weapon.

I think.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'd be hesitant to have a party at that place. Too much alcohol + those stairs = lawsuit
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Stairs can be a dangerous, but an escalator will eat you alive.


Maybe, but if an escalator breaks it can only become stairs.

Sorry for the convenience.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hey, I have that same microwave.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Pro-tip: When you have to turn sideways to get around your bed,
you may want to look for a location with a bit more space...

//or, rotate your bed.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Hey, I have that same microwave.


So does every flip house.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: I don't know about there, but I don't think that meets code here.

Looks lethal to kids.

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 576x432]


Fall off of that would shred your ass like a bag of cheese.

Tangentially related - do we have a SC realtor Farker or something?  We keep getting these 'weird SC houses' posts.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: I don't know about there, but I don't think that meets code here.

Looks lethal to kids.

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 576x432]


How do install stairs like that and think "Nah... handrails are for pussies."
 
Bruscar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That house lot  last sold for $60,000 dollars in 2016. Even in Charleston, that is a solid $20,000 dollar house. The appropriate asking price is therefore $80,000. I am very worried about the blow to the economy when this bubble pops.
 
mrparks
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Forget the stairs. With that grass-overgrown walk you'll die before you get inside.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: I don't know about there, but I don't think that meets code here.

Looks lethal to kids.

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 576x432]


It looks lethal to kids, pregnant women, senior citizens, and anyone without the balance of a ballerina.
 
patrick767
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Could they make that house any narrower? Half a mil for it? lol... no. GFY.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I picture one drunken person trying to use that metal pole as a stripper pole and it ending with many broken bones.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: Did a child take this picture? The eye-point is at counter height, at best.

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]


Shhh. Making that observation to the 4'8" real estate agent will get you headbutted in the nards. Trust me.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bruscar: That house lot  last sold for $60,000 dollars in 2016. Even in Charleston, that is a solid $20,000 dollar house. The appropriate asking price is therefore $80,000. I am very worried about the blow to the economy when this bubble pops.


It'll be worse if it doesn't pop.

<img src=zimbabwe_1_trillion_dollar_note.jp​g>
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
1. there are other stairs (that probably takes care of code)

2. it could be called a decorative staircase or even a sculpture.

3. its actually within architectural standards, the rise and the run are correct. it doesn't look it, but think about how you use stairs. you only need half of each step.

OTOH, if you're left-footed you're going to have a big problem with it.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bruscar: That house lot  last sold for $60,000 dollars in 2016. Even in Charleston, that is a solid $20,000 dollar house. The appropriate asking price is therefore $80,000. I am very worried about the blow to the economy when this bubble pops.


That house lot sold for sixty thousand dollars dollars?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: fatassbastard: Hey, I have that same microwave.

So does every flip house.


They put $500 microwaves in flip houses?
 
UTD_Elcid [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That house has all the joy of living on a ship without the motion sickness...
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 minute ago  
lapeyre stair.
louisiana dude's idea if i'm not mistaken.
 
majestic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fatassbastard: shiny dagmar: fatassbastard: Hey, I have that same microwave.

So does every flip house.

They put $500 microwaves in flip houses?


No, they put $299 microwaves in flip houses. Like that one.
 
