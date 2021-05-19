 Skip to content
How do you solve a problem like the Astrodome? How do you catch a cloud and pin it down? How do you find a purpose for the Astrodome? A museum exhibit? Sell on Craigslist? Just tear it down?
Tax Boy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Three words:

Indoor tiger habitat
 
mrparks
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Turn it into a trailer park.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Vertical farm.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Turn it into housing and medical facilities for the homeless.
 
fark account name
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Easy

Kingdome Implosion HD | Seattle Seahawks
Youtube Yt2ekbkDVv4
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Something like this...

Kingdome Implosion HD | Seattle Seahawks
Youtube Yt2ekbkDVv4
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fark account name: Easy

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Yt2ekbkD​Vv4]


Dammit
 
cepheidvariable [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Seriously folks, it's over. Tear it down.
(long time Houston resident here)
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Trik: Turn it into housing and medical facilities for the homeless.


So like a city block in Mega-City 1?
 
yequalsy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I spent a lot of good times in the Astrodome. Nolan Ryan. JR Richards. Craig Biggio. Earl Campbell. Pink Floyd. Many a rodeo. Eh, implode it.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Two Astrodomes Enter...
One Astrodome Leaves....
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
UFO it
 
eejack
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
First, you rig it with lots of explosives. It would help if you decorated all the explosives with, say, red white and blue bunting, or 'blue line' flags.

Then you invite Trump, Gaetz, Greene and others to hold a rally. Set up the press boxes for Fox, OAN....newsmax.

Don't allow the fake news lamestream media at all. No sir. No liberal news at all.

/ You probably could sell tickets.
// Both to the rally and the pay per view
/// And a lottery for the button push...
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Just don't get the leaning tower of Dallas demolition company.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hire Ben Carson to run it and fill it with grain.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I saw the Bad News Bears play/film there.

/I old as hell.
 
hammettman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Lock the entire Astro team inside there for a year and let visitors walk up and flash signs at them.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Make it a toxic waste dump that will leak during the next direct hit hurricane.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Tear it down and don't build ugly multipurpose stadiums again.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Turn it into a meeting room for all of DeShaun Watson's accusers and a hall of shame for Astros cheaters.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Daily theatrical performances of Brewster McCloud.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I say make a second dome next to the original and...
Fark user imageView Full Size

...boobies!!!
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sell it and buy Earl Campbell some knees.
 
valenumr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What ever happened to the Pontiac Silverdome?
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The cost of any sort of renovation or any of the billion plans put forth are cost prohibitive. This has been discussed for so long and while there are a lot of great ideas, tearing it down is better
 
rustypouch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
World' largest ball pit.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Create jobs by turning it into an Astroturf factory.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

yequalsy: I spent a lot of good times in the Astrodome. Nolan Ryan. JR Richards. Craig Biggio. Earl Campbell. Pink Floyd. Many a rodeo. Eh, implode it.


I played football in it and remember watching the Oilers play. Tons of fond memories but, let it go man.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
See if that Osteen feller is looking for new digs.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sell it to the refineries.  They'll blow it up,... eventually.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Houston had a choice: fix the Astrodome, or build the NRG stadium for a couple of Super Bowl games.

Houston chose poorly and should pay the price. Implode the damn Astrodome and be done with it. And if you don't like it, you've only got yourselves to blame.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SBinRR: See if that Osteen feller is looking for new digs.


Came to say this. Twice the size, twice the grifting. He could buy another mansion.
 
