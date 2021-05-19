 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   A serum made with donkey plasma to fight Covid-19? I want to Bolivia   (laprensalatina.com) divider line
16
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

161 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 May 2021 at 4:36 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size

APROVED!
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
$5 entry fee, plus tips
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The most forbidden plasma.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Don't be an ass.
 
mithras_angel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
2022 : COVID-19 DNA has joined with Donkey DNA and we now have zombies.

Seriously who the fark would be crazy enough to shoot this crap into their veins?
 
jdlenke [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Does it need administered in your ass.
 
ABQGOD
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Punch it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"It's called interspecies phamacology, Bucko"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Donkey plasma aka Ass juice
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is it a suppository too ?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Bigdogdaddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cleek
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Crazy Mixed Up Pup (1954) - holící scéna
Youtube XvtEFYlmvpA
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


All the hate makes Eeyore sad...
 
Salmon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'd like some good Peruvian flake.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.