Cardening, and other perennial phenomena
Claude Ballse
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A couple of weirdos does not a new trend make.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is not a real thing.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
almost the same, Foxworthy had it first...
If You Ever Mowed Your Lawn And Found A Car...
...YOU might be a redneck.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Are people really doing this or just snapping pics right after getting home from the garden center?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I think gardening in your car would lead to mold and other problems pretty quickly.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm tanning my perennial right now, so I'm getting a kick...
 
