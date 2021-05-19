 Skip to content
(Fox 5 New York)   The Queen Mary is in danger of capsizing   (fox5ny.com)
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, it's been done.

The Poseidon Adventure - Capszing
surlyjason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you Mary, Queen of Scotts?
 
cloverock70
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyway...
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My earliest memories are of our family traveling on the Queen Mary in 1966.
 
pileofbutts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a quick measure of her head should do it. I cant imagine her head has changed in size much.
 
RosevilleDan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tow it out to sea and sink it?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The $20 million is on top of another $20 million Long Beach has already spent on the Queen Mary.
In January, the current operator of the ship filed for bankruptcy.

Maybe that's hint. Tow it out into the ocean and just make it an artificial reef.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, I was just there last Sunday and was surprised that it was a ghost town. I figured they would've had a few small tours going on. This explains a bit about what happened.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, ffs. It's been out of tourist service for a year and the current owners haven't had the capital to keep it up. It's either going to be scrapped or sold. There's nothing even vaguely useful about it now, but for steel. It's 2021, lose it.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I say lets give it to the homeless and let them take to sea in it on the condition that any monies or property seized while doing piracy shall be split 50/50 with the crew and the city of Long Beach.
 
Corgi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About 20 years ago my wife and I spent the night there, as it's been converted to a hotel. Sad it's in such bad shape now, it was really cool back then.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: The $20 million is on top of another $20 million Long Beach has already spent on the Queen Mary.
In January, the current operator of the ship filed for bankruptcy.

Maybe that's hint. Tow it out into the ocean and just make it an artificial reef.


But we HAVE to spend 20 million more or the first 20 million will just be for nothing.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Easy fix.  When it starts leaning one way, poke a few more holes in the hull on the other side.  When it starts leaning the other, the same.  And so on.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: I say lets give it to the homeless and let them take to sea in it on the condition that any monies or property seized while doing piracy shall be split 50/50 with the crew and the city of Long Beach.


A pirate merchant raider!  Imagine the shanties they'll sing.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RosevilleDan: Tow it out to sea and sink it?


// it's an illusion, Michael.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: I say lets give it to the homeless and let them take to sea in it on the condition that any monies or property seized while doing piracy shall be split 50/50 with the crew and the city of Long Beach.


Yarr, me hearties! Surrender ye MAGA hats and Watermelon Stella Rosa or ye be walkin' the buffet deck to a briny grave!
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: dothemath: I say lets give it to the homeless and let them take to sea in it on the condition that any monies or property seized while doing piracy shall be split 50/50 with the crew and the city of Long Beach.

Yarr, me hearties! Surrender ye MAGA hats and Watermelon Stella Rosa or ye be walkin' the buffet deck to a briny grave!


So, oysters rock?
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Corgi: About 20 years ago my wife and I spent the night there, as it's been converted to a hotel. Sad it's in such bad shape now, it was really cool back then.


The decor and style is really something else. Went to a concert, 1920s style bar aft - what an amazing venue. But ships are ships, they are either perpetually maintained or they sink.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

surlyjason: Are you Mary, Queen of Scotts?


The Teck you say!
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

RosevilleDan: Tow it out to sea and sink it?


Strip it of its valuable parts first, then tow it out to sea, and sink it as an artificial reef.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Maybe we could tie it to the bottom of Guam and everything will cancel out.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

RosevilleDan: Tow it out to sea and sink it?


Queen Mary wants to go out with a bang, as is customary.....
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: Oh, ffs. It's been out of tourist service for a year and the current owners haven't had the capital to keep it up. It's either going to be scrapped or sold. There's nothing even vaguely useful about it now, but for steel. It's 2021, lose it.


There's a HUGE market for pre-1945 ship steel.

http://www.todayifoundout.com/index.p​h​p/2020/12/the-bizarre-market-for-old-b​attleship-steel/
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ship maintenance is a constant chore, who knew?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

I didn't know Diane Feinstein had her maritime license.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We stayed on it a couple of years ago. Beautiful woodwork and design. Something tripped the fire alarm one night and that was a real cluster fark. So many halls and stairs and secret employee access doors. If it had been a real fire a lot of people would be dead.

Impressive brunch buffet too. That was the first time I've seen a musician playing a full size harp on a platform over the buffet line.
 
mcscott
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
First of all, it can't capsize because the little lagoon it sits in is only about 30 feet or so deep at low tide. It might list a bit at first, but it would come to rest on the bottom before capsizing.

Also, do some searches for Queen Mary on YouTube. There are some great documentaries on there saying that it will take more than $300M (and probably closer to a half billion dollars) to bring the ship back into proper configuration and a completely safe and serviceable state.

No one's going to want to spend that. It can't return that investment, no matter how innovative you get.

Given the technology and materials used to create the ship, it was intended to last only a couple of decades at most. Yet, it's almost 90 years old now.

I know it's a historic piece. But, it's time to scrap it. Take some choice pieces and sell them as souvenirs, tchotchkes, and as raw materials for artists to repurpose into artwork. Let's get over her.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
somewhat tangentially

nicoffeine
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: somewhat tangentially

Who is Leslie and why should I care about it's opinion, even though I agree?
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
An she'll be ROLLIN'! rollin, ROLLIN!, rollin, ROLLIN IN THE RIIIVVVEERRRR!
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
♫ Noooooo future, Noooooo future ♫
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: gameshowhost: somewhat tangentially

Who is Leslie and why should I care about it's opinion, even though I agree?


Ricky Martin - She Bangs (English)
Tillmaster
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There comes a time in the life of every ship that it turns into cans of cat food. In the case of Queen Mary, her extremely rare low-background steel will be invaluable in medical equipment.
Incidentally, she wasn't the first craft to have the name "Queen Mary". There was a Clyde steamer with that name, which added "II" to its name out of courtesy when the liner was launched, and has now reverted to her original name. She isn't functional (no engines) but she's still afloat.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/​TS_Queen​_Mary
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

stan unusual: RosevilleDan: Tow it out to sea and sink it?

Queen Mary wants to go out with a bang, as is customary.....
But can she make it to the North Sea?
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SBinRR: abhorrent1: The $20 million is on top of another $20 million Long Beach has already spent on the Queen Mary.
In January, the current operator of the ship filed for bankruptcy.

Maybe that's hint. Tow it out into the ocean and just make it an artificial reef.

But we HAVE to spend 20 million more or the first 20 million will just be for nothing.


5-10 million in cleanup costs before you could sink it so it wouldn't become an environmental dumping issue.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Headline: QM in danger of capsizing
Very short article: QM in danger of sinking

Is it really that hard to read six sentences and write a headline that matches the article?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
RIP
 
Daedalus27
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Just drain the moorage she is encased in.  You cant sink what is on land.  Now you have a land based deteriorating building the is impractical and a proven money loser.  Maybe I haven't thought this cunning plan all the way through.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Someone Else's Alt: SBinRR: abhorrent1: The $20 million is on top of another $20 million Long Beach has already spent on the Queen Mary.
In January, the current operator of the ship filed for bankruptcy.

Maybe that's hint. Tow it out into the ocean and just make it an artificial reef.

But we HAVE to spend 20 million more or the first 20 million will just be for nothing.

5-10 million in cleanup costs before you could sink it so it wouldn't become an environmental dumping issue.


That's fine. It's a one time cost. Cheaper than dumping tens of millions every few years into a money pit.
 
