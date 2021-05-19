 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Wells Fargo to begin allowing customers to trade in Bitcoin aaaaannnnnnd congratulations you already have three accounts open   (bbc.com) divider line
37
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, whatever it takes for WF to fail.

That's the only bank I've ever been literally laughed out of the office at for challenging their cramming policy and trying to get the fees reversed...
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "WFII believes that crypto-currencies have gained stability"

I wish I had something clever to say.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure they're happy to help people launder their coke & sex slave purchases.
 
redsquid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait... Wells Fargo has wealthy clients? Is that a joke?
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

redsquid: Wait... Wells Fargo has wealthy clients? Is that a joke?


FTFY.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkeyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, buying cryptocurrency is like buying shares of stock for a company that does not exist, and the value is based on absolutely nothing?
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do Wells Fargo, because my credit card is with them too and I have too high of a balance to close it.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkeyes: So, buying cryptocurrency is like buying shares of stock for a company that does not exist, and the value is based on absolutely nothing?


ITS THE FUTURE!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: FTFA: "WFII believes that crypto-currencies have gained stability"

I wish I had something clever to say.

I wish I had something clever to say.


ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size


Rock solid -- reading the posts on reddit today for BTC and DOGE was entertaining.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When cryptocurrency crashes, how will it affect real currency?
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: casual disregard: FTFA: "WFII believes that crypto-currencies have gained stability"

I wish I had something clever to say.

[ichef.bbci.co.uk image 419x326]

Rock solid -- reading the posts on reddit today for BTC and DOGE was entertaining.


Bitcoin should drop at least another 75-90%. Its farking worthless. All these cryptos miners should be raided by swat teams.

Just a couple would be needed and the rest would shut down and bitcoin would crash. Hard.

Lets face it, the majority of bitcoin/cryptos users are criminals.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crypto has shed 1 trillion USD in the last week.

Here's hoping it keeps going.

That would make for a pretty awkward shareholder meeting at Tesla.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: New Rising Sun: casual disregard: FTFA: "WFII believes that crypto-currencies have gained stability"

I wish I had something clever to say.

[ichef.bbci.co.uk image 419x326]

Rock solid -- reading the posts on reddit today for BTC and DOGE was entertaining.

Bitcoin should drop at least another 75-90%. Its farking worthless. All these cryptos miners should be raided by swat teams.

Just a couple would be needed and the rest would shut down and bitcoin would crash. Hard.

Lets face it, the majority of bitcoin/cryptos users are criminals.


Money, in general, worthless. It just acts as a medium that makes transactions easier.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
iheartscotch:  Money, in general, worthless. It just acts as a medium that makes transactions easier.

Please send all your worthless money my way, I may be able to use it. Lady down the street, she charges a lot per hour.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Otherwise I'd switch to credit unions and skip WF and credit cards altogether.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

darkeyes: So, buying cryptocurrency is like buying shares of stock for a company that does not exist, and the value is based on absolutely nothing?


Like, money doesn't really exist, maaaaan. It's all in your head. If you think you're a billionaire, you are. Just keep clicking on that TotalFark link until it works.
 
DuneClimber [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I hate money. It has been the source of my biggest problems for my entire adult life. I hate having to deal with real money. Its existence is bad and complicated.o

So then, about ten years ago, along comes some people who are smarter than me who have created a new form of money. Bit Coin. Great. Now there's more friggin money I'm supposed to think about. And THEN, here we are, 10 years later, and there are several more forms of fake money that nerds have created.

I...can't deal with this. I just can't deal with this. I would rather get hit by a bus than to have to deal with this. No more forms of money! I'm done. No more money!

I will only stick with the original form of money, real money. And I still hate it.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

darkeyes: So, buying cryptocurrency is like buying shares of stock for a company that does not exist, and the value is based on absolutely nothing?


i.insider.comView Full Size

Up, down, who cares. We get our fees regardless.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Money, in general, worthless. It just acts as a medium that makes transactions easier.


Sort of, it's more a representation and promise of the value of its backer. Hence a growing country increasing the value of its dollar. It's almost shares in a country.

When the country underproduces the value of its currency drops and vice versa. And the trust in a country changes its value.

The money still holds interior value, though, because there's no real alternative (at least until the common people give up and latch onto another, trusted currency).

If a country crashes, and you somehow own 1% of its currency, for all intents and purposes you could probably take that and still buy 1% of the land in the country (you just couldn't buy land outside of the country which you could when other countries trusted yours).

However crypto doesn't have any backers, it's backed by the value of money that itself is backed by something tangible and "trustworthy". Its value goes up as more money is injected, and it goes down when money is withdrawn.

If crypto itself crashes, you can't take your crypto and go and buy something internally because there's nothing there. It's fundamentally worthless.
 
moike
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Let me summarize, "Hey I bet if we let these fat nerds exchange crypto for USD we could scrape a massive transaction fee off the top of each conversion."
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: casual disregard: FTFA: "WFII believes that crypto-currencies have gained stability"

I wish I had something clever to say.

[ichef.bbci.co.uk image 419x326]

Rock solid -- reading the posts on reddit today for BTC and DOGE was entertaining.


Just for comparison., it was at $12.50 in 2012 when I first heard of it. If it didn't make a real gain over this time, big deal, it's increased 265720% in 9 years. Hell, that spike last month to roughly $63,000 is 504000% of what it was when I first heard of it. I'd be happy with either.

Never heard of a company with stock like that.

That said, it's dodgy as shiat, and I'm not sure why people would "deposit" it in a real bank, since the untraceable nature of it is supposed to be the main draw.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wells Fargo goes public with money laundering operation
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: casual disregard: FTFA: "WFII believes that crypto-currencies have gained stability"

I wish I had something clever to say.

[ichef.bbci.co.uk image 419x326]

Rock solid -- reading the posts on reddit today for BTC and DOGE was entertaining.


Gasp.  Filthy fiat is going into a deflationary spiral.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
FDIC ladies and gentlemen.

Someone created something that has only notional value. Unregulated. Not audited. The FDIC steps in to ensure that no bank that deals in bitcoin will fail. Then banks fail by hook or by crook.

Taxpayers pay for it.

That is how you do it. To all dollar holders and bitcoin holders. Best of luck to you. I don't know how this all gets closer to the cliff without falling off.
 
BBH
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Now wait until WF creates way(s) to install high user fees for Bitcon accounts.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

darkeyes: So, buying cryptocurrency is like buying shares of stock for a company that does not exist, and the value is based on absolutely nothing?


What is a company?

A company is sanctioned by a government to conduct business activities. Those activities have to be defined to be sanctioned. Utilities, railroads, stores, accounting firms... they do what they do within their purview, and they keep records and report them to shareholders or stakeholders. And they pay taxes based on those reports, which have to be true according to various rules, etc. In exchange for that, a corporation, LLC or what have you, has limited liability.

ok.

So. If a company goes off the rails, the shareholders have a right to know. The government has a right to know. And the general public has a right to know. There is transparency. There has to be. And regulation.

What is COIN? It is none of those. No transparency. No taxation. No regulation. No sanction. No value.

So it is a mistake to compare COIN with a commodities market, or a stock market, or any of that. There is literally no oversight, no monitoring, no auditing.
 
keldaria
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: New Rising Sun: casual disregard: FTFA: "WFII believes that crypto-currencies have gained stability"

I wish I had something clever to say.

[ichef.bbci.co.uk image 419x326]

Rock solid -- reading the posts on reddit today for BTC and DOGE was entertaining.

Just for comparison., it was at $12.50 in 2012 when I first heard of it. If it didn't make a real gain over this time, big deal, it's increased 265720% in 9 years. Hell, that spike last month to roughly $63,000 is 504000% of what it was when I first heard of it. I'd be happy with either.

Never heard of a company with stock like that.

That said, it's dodgy as shiat, and I'm not sure why people would "deposit" it in a real bank, since the untraceable nature of it is supposed to be the main draw.


Never heard of a company like that... yep that summarizes my entire issue with Bitcoin. Not that a company hasn't had returns like that but rather any investment opportunity that talks about gains like that is something that should draw a skeptical eye from even a novice. Keep in mind when I first heard about it, it was well under a dollar and I thought, huh neat idea, I doubt it'll ever become more than a niche (boy was I wrong).

Beyond that, "Untraceable" is a matter of opinion. In fact it's highly traceable as every transaction is permanently recorded on the block chain and forensic accountants routinely piece together and dig through the block chain for information.

Sure, you are just a number, but you have to give that number out to send/receive funds. Police pickup the local idiot drug user and he flips and suddenly the dealers wallet ID has been matched up to a person, who can then flip and so on leaving a huge liability for anyone involved. Similar things for regular commercial use, you buy something from X retailer? Well now they know your wallet ID and they now know you bought things at retailer Y and Z for X.xxx bitcoin. They can glean information by proxy then just like Google tracks you from site to site and sells your browsing history to generate ad revenue. In essence any time you provide your wallet ID and allow someone to match the identity, you are in essence showing them your entire transaction history no different than if you showed them your check register.

Fundamentally the only thing driving Bitcoin value is the idea it'll be worth more tomorrow than it is today and a handful of people who are convinced the technology will allow them to make banks and/or governments obsolete. Given its massive rise in value, it isn't unlikely that at some point someone will build a better mouse trap and severely undercut its future value potential leading to an exit for most the speculative investors. We're not at that point yet, and I have no idea when that will come but I feel confident it will eventually occur sometime before I die in the next 50 years or so but I wouldn't expect it to occur anytime soon.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: lolmao500: New Rising Sun: casual disregard: FTFA: "WFII believes that crypto-currencies have gained stability"

I wish I had something clever to say.

[ichef.bbci.co.uk image 419x326]

Rock solid -- reading the posts on reddit today for BTC and DOGE was entertaining.

Bitcoin should drop at least another 75-90%. Its farking worthless. All these cryptos miners should be raided by swat teams.

Just a couple would be needed and the rest would shut down and bitcoin would crash. Hard.

Lets face it, the majority of bitcoin/cryptos users are criminals.

Money, in general, worthless. It just acts as a medium that makes transactions easier.


Some money allows you to discharge obligations to the government, and so is not worthless.
Bitcoin is not that kind of money.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

foo monkey: When cryptocurrency crashes, how will it affect real currency?


Nobody knows for sure. Will it all be traded into dollars by some lucky guy cashing out? That would push up the dollar a tick or two. Then the guy goes to buy gold and pumps up gold prices?

But all those people who have been using apps to trade dollars for bitcoin will be left with what? Some data? If the exchanges do not all fail, they might get back pennies on the dollar?

I suppose it will be like the real estate crash of 2008. All of a sudden, people will not have money to pay bills. Everyone who thought they were rich will be poor. Print up some more dollars!!!

It will be somebody's fault you see. Because nobody but nobody will have had the self control to avoid hazard.
 
keldaria
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: FDIC ladies and gentlemen.

Someone created something that has only notional value. Unregulated. Not audited. The FDIC steps in to ensure that no bank that deals in bitcoin will fail. Then banks fail by hook or by crook.

Taxpayers pay for it.

That is how you do it. To all dollar holders and bitcoin holders. Best of luck to you. I don't know how this all gets closer to the cliff without falling off.


The bank is just acting as the broker. They make the wallet for you, they then buy the Bitcoin you want at the market value when you give them a buy order and they deposit it into your account. I don't expect they intend to hold bitcoin themselves and I have no doubt buried in the terms is them selling 110% of the risk to their customers. They just want a slice of the transaction fee, and maybe even a cut of the transaction by having a middleman setup like the various broker platforms that buy what you want a fraction before your buy order at a fraction below what you are willing to pay and then they sell to you for a profit.

Rest assured, they aren't taking any risk, they are just collecting fees.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The next phase will be the BIGGER FOOL hypothesis. People will feel weird about buying bitcoin and will not be able to justify it rationally. They will start telling themselves that it is no big deal because somewhere there is a guy who will definitely buy it for a higher price.

I know tulip bulbs can't possibly be worth 100 dollars each. That is stupid. But there ARE people who will buy them for 1000 dollars each. So I will buy them anyway.

Watch the threads. "Chinese are buying now." "Get in before the rush of Indian and Saudi funds." Some unverifiable and enigmatic someone wants what you want and will pay more for it. In the 1980s, it was the Japanese. Haha. Sony bought Columbia Pictures. They will buy anything. Keep buying golf courses because the Japanese will buy them no matter what.

The way the game ends is when you run out of suckers. To be fair, suckers being born every minute, these things can go on for a while.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

keldaria: 2fardownthread: FDIC ladies and gentlemen.

Someone created something that has only notional value. Unregulated. Not audited. The FDIC steps in to ensure that no bank that deals in bitcoin will fail. Then banks fail by hook or by crook.

Taxpayers pay for it.

That is how you do it. To all dollar holders and bitcoin holders. Best of luck to you. I don't know how this all gets closer to the cliff without falling off.

The bank is just acting as the broker. They make the wallet for you, they then buy the Bitcoin you want at the market value when you give them a buy order and they deposit it into your account. I don't expect they intend to hold bitcoin themselves and I have no doubt buried in the terms is them selling 110% of the risk to their customers. They just want a slice of the transaction fee, and maybe even a cut of the transaction by having a middleman setup like the various broker platforms that buy what you want a fraction before your buy order at a fraction below what you are willing to pay and then they sell to you for a profit.

Rest assured, they aren't taking any risk, they are just collecting fees.


Oh. I guess that is fine then. Thank you for reassuring me.
 
brilett
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: I hate money. It has been the source of my biggest problems for my entire adult life. I hate having to deal with real money. Its existence is bad and complicated.o

So then, about ten years ago, along comes some people who are smarter than me who have created a new form of money. Bit Coin. Great. Now there's more friggin money I'm supposed to think about. And THEN, here we are, 10 years later, and there are several more forms of fake money that nerds have created.

I...can't deal with this. I just can't deal with this. I would rather get hit by a bus than to have to deal with this. No more forms of money! I'm done. No more money!

I will only stick with the original form of money, real money. And I still hate it.


I like their FDIC insurance; so if someone vacuumed out an exchange where my crypto currency is "banked" - I'm covered.

That and it helps expand the markets for money laundering and facilitates terrorism.
 
brilett
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dyhchong: iheartscotch: Money, in general, worthless. It just acts as a medium that makes transactions easier.

Sort of, it's more a representation and promise of the value of its backer. Hence a growing country increasing the value of its dollar. It's almost shares in a country.

When the country underproduces the value of its currency drops and vice versa. And the trust in a country changes its value.

The money still holds interior value, though, because there's no real alternative (at least until the common people give up and latch onto another, trusted currency).

If a country crashes, and you somehow own 1% of its currency, for all intents and purposes you could probably take that and still buy 1% of the land in the country (you just couldn't buy land outside of the country which you could when other countries trusted yours).

However crypto doesn't have any backers, it's backed by the value of money that itself is backed by something tangible and "trustworthy". Its value goes up as more money is injected, and it goes down when money is withdrawn.

If crypto itself crashes, you can't take your crypto and go and buy something internally because there's nothing there. It's fundamentally worthless.


But with my crypto share certificates I have a primary claim on the underlying assets.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dyhchong: iheartscotch: Money, in general, worthless. It just acts as a medium that makes transactions easier.

Sort of, it's more a representation and promise of the value of its backer. Hence a growing country increasing the value of its dollar. It's almost shares in a country.

When the country underproduces the value of its currency drops and vice versa. And the trust in a country changes its value.

The money still holds interior value, though, because there's no real alternative (at least until the common people give up and latch onto another, trusted currency).

If a country crashes, and you somehow own 1% of its currency, for all intents and purposes you could probably take that and still buy 1% of the land in the country (you just couldn't buy land outside of the country which you could when other countries trusted yours).

However crypto doesn't have any backers, it's backed by the value of money that itself is backed by something tangible and "trustworthy". Its value goes up as more money is injected, and it goes down when money is withdrawn.

If crypto itself crashes, you can't take your crypto and go and buy something internally because there's nothing there. It's fundamentally worthless.


Well. Yes. Where people start to get really fudgy and fuzzy is probably where the libertarian thing comes in. Nation states have become so large and complicated that they have moved to fiat currency. The US went off the gold standard under Nixon and people to this day think that it marks some kind of weird threshold. The fact of the matter is that the economy just got too big and was growing too fast to tie it down to gold.

But this bothered A LOT of people. Does a dollar bill really mean anything? Bitcoin advocates will say no. It is an easy short answer. Why is confederate money worthless? Or Japanese WWII money printed in the Philippines? It is because the system is gone. It is a relic. An artifact. A dollar is backed by a vital system, a regime, checks and balances, enforcement agencies, and a whole lot of people who want them for all kinds of reasons. Dollars mean something.

COIN is a mania. We have seen a lot of people playing games with reality in recent years. This is another example.

/ Fallout bottle caps.
 
